WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE
Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Ch. 11. Liverpool hasn’t lost this season. Arsenal has lost only to Manchester City and Chelsea, Liverpool’s two competitors for this year’s title. If Arsenal is going to be something other than the best of the also-rans in England, the Gunners need to prove it in games like this one.
Gophers
Gophers hockey opens series vs. MSU Mankato with a thud
The Gophers allowed goals within the first minute of the second and third periods en route to a 5-1 loss to the Mavericks.
Wolves
Oladipo leads balanced Pacers past Bulls 107-105
Victor Oladipo had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and Darren Collison made a tiebreaking jumper with 17.8 seconds left to help the Indiana Pacers top the Chicago Bulls 107-105 on Friday night.
Wolves
Westbrook's 23 lead surging OKC past struggling Wiz 134-111
Continuing their turnaround from a terrible season start, the Oklahoma City Thunder picked up their fourth consecutive victory by beating the struggling, booed-at-home Washington Wizards 134-111 behind Russell Westbrook's 23 points and 12 assists Friday night.
Sports
Friday's section football results
A look at Friday night football scores from around the state.
Wolves
Paul, Anthony help Rockets top Nets 119-111, end 4-game skid
Chris Paul had 32 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, Carmelo Anthony added a season-high 28 points and the Houston Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 119-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.
