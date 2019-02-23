Short takes
• The National Women’s Soccer League and A+E Networks announced an abrupt end to their partnership, leaving the NWSL temporarily without a national TV partner. The network-league partnership went deeper than usual. A+E owned part of the league, as well as its media and sponsorship arms, but the most visible part of the deal was a Game of the Week on the Lifetime channel. In a World Cup year, the league needs to move quickly to get back on TV, and to stay in the minds of fans and sponsors.
• The first round of the CONCACAF Champions League usually includes at least one MLS team that gets embarrassed by a team from a Central American country. This year’s unfortunate team was Toronto FC. The 2017 finalists went on the road against Panamanian champions Independiente and got comprehensively hammered 4-0. Since losing in the 2017 final, Toronto has been in a downward spiral. This result won’t help stop the problems.
• Reigning MLS champion Atlanta United didn’t have a much better time in the first round, either, losing 3-1 against Costa Rica side Herediano. Atlanta, though, will still feel like it has a chance to overturn a two-goal deficit at home, certainly a better chance than Toronto.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.