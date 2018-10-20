Short takes

• The U. S. men’s national team also was in action this week, losing 4-2 to Colombia and tying Peru 1-1, but giving fans hope for the future by playing a group of talented young players in both games. It would be a surprise if the team isn’t turned over to this cadre of talented under-25s, who will be tasked with qualifying for the 2022 and 2026 World Cup as well.

• Oddly, a Barcelona official announced this week that the Spanish giants would be fielding a National Women’s Soccer League team either next year or the year after. League officials reportedly are insisting that nothing of the sort is true. Previous attempts by European clubs to open American outposts have mostly ended in disaster. If Barcelona is really going to start a pro women’s team, here’s hoping it commits to it long-term.

• The biggest story in France’s Ligue 1 is not at the top of the league but the bottom, where Monaco — champs two years ago, second last season — is mired in 18th place. The club replaced manager Leonardo Jardim with former France and Arsenal superstar Thierry Henry, who is taking on his first management job. With Paris Saint-Germain dominating the league, Henry and Monaco are now the best reason to watch France.