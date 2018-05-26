Short takes

• The most tantalizing tactical part of the Champions League final should be the matchup between Liverpool right winger Mo Salah and Real Madrid left back Marcelo. Despite his spot in the back line, Marcelo’s forward runs are a key to Madrid’s attack. It’ll be fascinating to see whether Marcelo stays back to help defensively against Salah, or vice versa — or if both teams just let the other take extra space offensively.

• FC Cincinnati, currently in the USL second division, is reportedly set to become the 24th MLS team next season. Nashville and Miami are set to join the year after that. Cincinnati would be in the same situation as Minnesota — an existing team that would have less than a year to plan for MLS play. Will it be more successful than the Loons were in their first year?

• French team Lyon became the first team to win three consecutive European Women’s Champions League titles, defeating Wolfsburg 4-1 in a game in which all five goals came in extra time. Imagine seeing Lyon, the best in Europe, take on North Carolina, which is currently dominating women’s soccer in the United States.