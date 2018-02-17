Short takes

• Minnesota’s Kassey Kallman isn’t retiring from soccer, but she’s not playing in the National Women’s Soccer League this year. The 25-year-old, who has been a defensive linchpin for several NWSL teams, wrote in a post on Instagram that she was open to returning to soccer but was planning to leave the Washington Spirit to move to Denver this year to be with her fiancé, Colorado Rapids defender and fellow Woodbury native Eric Miller.

• The new U.S. Soccer president is Carlos Cordeiro, who has served for more than a decade on the organization’s board of directors. It was a surprise to see Cordeiro win out over Kathy Carter, the establishment’s pick. Cordeiro can’t be said to represent the major change that many fans were hoping for.

• MLS announced that its out-of-market subscription service would become part of ESPN Plus, which will launch this spring. It’s a good deal for MLS fans, who will pay less than they did for MLS Live and get other ESPN programming with their subscription. Until the service launches, out-of-market MLS games will be free to watch.