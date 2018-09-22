WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE
NWSL championship: North Carolina at Portland, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime. North Carolina, the all-conquering regular-season winner, needs only a playoff title to round out its trophy case. Portland is at home, in front of its record-breaking crowds, and looking to repeat its win over the Courage in last year’s championship match. It’s Round 2, with the title on the line.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Nation
Investigation finds Maryland culpable in death of player
An independent investigation into the death of University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair has determined that trainers on the scene did not follow proper procedures after he collapsed on the field.
Twins
Cubs SS Russell placed on leave before loss to White Sox
The Chicago Cubs announced Friday that shortstop Addison Russell had been placed on administrative leave after he was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife.
MN United
Loons popular designated player Quintero a leader in taking losses hard, too
Well-known to soccer fans in Mexico, designated player Darwin Quintero has shined with the Loons, on offense and with teammates, even as defeats keep him up at night.
Golf
Tiger Woods shares lead going into weekend at East Lake
For thousands of fans crammed into every corner of East Lake, it looked as though Tiger Woods was closer than ever to capping off this remarkable comeback season by winning the final PGA Tour event.
Vikings
Is Bailey the productive kicker Zimmer's never had with Vikings?
In Mike Zimmer's five seasons, the Vikings have made just 81.6 percent of their field goals, among the worst percentages in the league.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.