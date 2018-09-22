WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

NWSL championship: North Carolina at Portland, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime. North Carolina, the all-conquering regular-season winner, needs only a playoff title to round out its trophy case. Portland is at home, in front of its record-breaking crowds, and looking to repeat its win over the Courage in last year’s championship match. It’s Round 2, with the title on the line.