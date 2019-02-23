WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE
Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, 8 a.m. Sunday, NBCSN. United fired manager Jose Mourinho, hired club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and in one fell swoop seems to have solved all of its struggles. The Red Devils have won eight of nine league games, have climbed up to fourth place after being left for dead in the top-four race. Now they have a chance to put a dent in the title hopes of local rival Liverpool, which needs at least a draw to move back into first place.
Wolves
Markannen makes 2 late free throws, Bulls beat Magic 110-109
Lauri Markannen made two of three free throws with 1.5 seconds left to give the Chicago Bulls a 110-109 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night in the first game after the All-Star break for both teams.
MN United
Romario Ibarra leads Loons' charge away from the ball
Heath wants young midfielder to create space for others.
Gophers
No. 24 Drake women leave Evansville behind in second half
Sara Rhine scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds and No. 24 Drake used a big third quarter to pull away from Evansville in a 66-39 victory on Friday night.
Wolves
Towns involved in car accident, out for tonight's game
Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was involved in a car accident Thursday in the Twin Cities as he was traveling to the airport.
Wolves
Walker, Batum lead Hornets past Wizards 123-110
Kemba Walker had 27 points and 11 assists in his first outing since the All-Star game, Nic Batum added 20 points in his first game this season at shooting guard and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Washington Wizards 123-110 on Friday night.
