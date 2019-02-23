WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, 8 a.m. Sunday, NBCSN. United fired manager Jose Mourinho, hired club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and in one fell swoop seems to have solved all of its struggles. The Red Devils have won eight of nine league games, have climbed up to fourth place after being left for dead in the top-four race. Now they have a chance to put a dent in the title hopes of local rival Liverpool, which needs at least a draw to move back into first place.