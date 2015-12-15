StarTribune
More from the Homepage
prev
Trump calls on Sessions to end Mueller's Russia probe
FBI: Minnesota mosque bomber took orders from 'higher-ups'
St. Cloud police: No truth to Facebook post about Somali man trying to abduct woman
Wells Fargo to pay $2.1 billion for role in housing bubble
Freeman pledges to strengthen sex assault investigations
After great spring, Twin Cities homebuilders see July slowdown
Couple from southern Minnesota busted for 253 crappies over limit
C9 by Champion being phased out at Target
Carlos Carrasco, Cleveland shut down Twins 2-0
Wisconsin man's hands, legs amputated after contact with dog's saliva
Indoor ax throwing is at the cutting edge of fun in the Twin Cities
next
362465831

JOIN THE ULTIMATE BATTLE - ROUND 5

12 Days of 'Star Wars': Light vs. dark. Father vs. son. Who is the Chosen One, and who is just a scruffy-looking nerf-herder? Cast your vote. 
By Mike Rice , Tom Horgen , David Braunger and Will Anderson • illustrations by Kevin Cannon
August 1, 2018 — 10:43am

The Jedi Council — aka a few Star Tribune staffers with a little free time – have released their official rankings of 32 of the most important characters in the Star Wars movies (the numbers shown in brackets). Your votes determine who will come out on top.

The results from elimination rounds are at the bottom of the page.

To vote, simply click on the character.

The winner will be crowned on Thursday, Dec. 17.

May the Force be with you.



ROUND 4 LOSERS:

[2] Obi-Wan Kenobi

The debate between the merits of “hokey religions and ancient weapons” versus “a good blaster at your side” is settled once and for all. Solo 58%, Kenobi 42%.

[2] Darth Maul

He may be the highlight of “Episode I,” but being the best of the worst isn’t enough to get you to the final. Vader 92%, Maul, 8%.


ROUND 3 LOSERS:

[1] Luke Skywalker

Han upsets Luke 53%% to 47%. Now Skywalker has plenty of time to head over to Toshi Station and pick up those power converters.

[1] CGI Yoda

“Do. Or do not. There is no try.” Guess the little guy chose “do not.” Yoda falls to Obi-Wan 54% to 46%

[2] Boba Fett

It wasn’t even close. Vader blows Fett out of the sky 87% to 13%. “All too easy,” indeed.

[1] Senator Palpatine

Shady politics and power grabs will only get you so far against a two-bladed lightsaber. The senator slips in the polls to Maul, 57% to 43%.


ROUND 2 LOSERS:

[4] Muppet Yoda

“A Jedi uses the Force for knowledge and defense, never for attack.” Yoda should have stepped up the offense. He loses to Luke 58% to 42%.

[3] Princess Leia

Leia loses to that laser brain, Han?! She was too good for him anyway. 77% to 23%

[4] Padme Amidala

She may be a leader and a fighter, but it’s hard to compete with a little green guy who flips around with a lightsaber. Yoda is victorious over Padme 75% to 25%.

[3] Mace Windu

The Council has spoken. Windu is outmastered by Obi-Wan 74% to 26%.

[5] Jabba The Hutt

“All too easy.” Jabba barely shows up before Vader rolls him back to Tatooine 93% to 7%. So much for our Cinderella story.

[3] Emperor Palpatine

A blaster is no match for the Force. Too bad Fett also brought a flamethrower, jet pack, rocket launcher ... Palpatine is snuffed out 54% to 46%.

[4] Count Dooku

In the battle of the titles, a senator will always out-evil a count. Dooku falls to Palpatine 58% to 42%.

[3] Darth Vader

In a battle of the Darths, two lightsabers are apparently better than one. Vader gets Mauled 61% to 39%.


ROUND 1 LOSERS:

[8] Lando Calrissian

Lando is a lover, not a fighter. Luke brought home the easy win, 86% to 14%.

[5] Chewbacca

“Judge me by size, do you? That is why you fail.” Chewie falls to the muppet 52% to 48%.

[6] R2D2 and C-3P0

Artoo was holding his own but Threepio lost the battle when he kept translating their strategy out loud. Closer than we thought at 52% to 48%.

[7] Obi-Wan Kenobi

“Strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.” But not powerful enough. Han flies by Obi-wan with the easy win 76% to 24%.

[8] Jar Jar Binks

Oh, thank the Force - Jar Jar loses 92% to 8%. George Lucas must have used 8 different browsers to vote.

[5] Clone Troopers

Lack of genetic diversity did them in -- Padme moves on 54% to 46%.

[6] R2D2 and C-3P0

Do you really expect a couple of droids to take out a Jedi Master? Mace wraps this up easily 57% to 43%.

[7] Anakin Skywalker

Anakin succumbed to Obi-Wan's reach advantage 88% to 12%. Yippee!



[8] Tusken Raiders

The sand people may come back with greater numbers, but Vader marches on 96% to 4%.

[4] Grand Moff Tarkin

“Evacuate? In our moment of triumph? I think you overestimate their chances.” Famous last words. Tarkin is upset by Jabba 63% to 37%.

[6] Stormtroopers

Stormtroopers can’t shoot the broad side of a barn -- or an old man sitting in a chair. The Emperor wins handily, 65% to 35%

[7] Greedo

Who shot first?, It doesn’t matter because Fett doesn’t miss. Greedo is crushed 90% to 10%.

[8] Nute Gunray

Nute brought a speech to a light saber fight. The senator moves on 89% to 11%.

[5] Jango Fett

Fett can't get through on name recognition alone. Dooku bests Jango 51% to 49%.

[6] General Grevious

Grievous didn’t stand a chance against the Chosen One, falling 59% to 41%.

[7] Battle Droids

These really weren’t the droids you were looking for. Darth Maul advances 90% to 10%.


Choose your winners to vote!

SUBMIT YOUR VOTES
View Comments
Read our comment standards

StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.

  1. Keep it civil and stay on topic.
  2. No profanity, vulgarity, racial slurs or personal attacks.
  3. Comments with web links are not permitted.
  4. Comments that violate the above will be removed. Repeat violators may lose their commenting privileges on StarTribune.com.

Comments will be reviewed before being published.

© 2018 StarTribune. All rights reserved.