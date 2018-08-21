Post time: 6:30 pm. Best bet: A P Is Loose (2nd race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 1, (1,3,4,8,9/10/1,2,5,6,7,8,9/7,9,10), $52.50.

1 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ginger Rose (Mawing, Silva)124/7-2

2: Wanamingo (Goncalves, Wolff)124/20-1

3: Western Berlin (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/5-1

4: Hotsy Dotsy (Mojica, Diodoro)124/2-1

5: Pretty Candy (Thompson, Lund)119/10-1

6: Pray Anyway (Lindsay, Silva)124/20-1

7: Eppur Si Muove (Velazquez, Berndt)124/10-1

8: Tamariu (Sanchez, Padilla)119/8-1

9: Right On By (Butler, Rhone)124/6-1

HOTSY DOTSY has been facing solid contenders out of state, and could prove tough for a barn that’s having a solid meet. GINGER ROSE will be aiming for the target with her ground-saving rail trip. Look for pilot to be aggressive out of the gate. WESTERN BERLIN is the target will the bull’s eye on her back, attempting to lead the field to the wire.

2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000

1: Airlite (Butler, Berndt)120/3-1

2: Consumerconfidence (Stevens, Davis)120/12-1

3: Awesome Emmit (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/7-2

4: Rocket Joe Copper (Mojica, Bolinger)120/12-1

5: Aces High (Sanchez, Heitzmann)122/10-1

6: War General Too (Hamilton, Pearson)120/10-1

7: Where’s Jordan (Goncalves, Peters)120/9-2

8: Teddy Time (Eikleberry, Robertson)120/6-1

9: Holiday Mischief (Mojica, Diodoro)120/3-1

10: A P Is Loose (Loveberry, Robertson)124/2-1

A P IS LOOSE has a knack of finding the wire, and is the one to beat as a fan favorite. AIRLITE is all about speed, and will be a magnet to the rail with jockey dean Butler aboard. WHERE’S JORDAN and TEDDY TIME loom late closing threats.

3 7½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000

1: Blarney (Eikleberry, Richard)124/5-2

2: Formidable Force (Loveberry, Bravo)124/12-1

3: Will to Gold (Bedford, Goodsell)119/20-1

4: Logan’s Heroe (M. Escobar, Rickert)124/20-1

5: Galaxy’s Wildcat (Goncalves, McKinley)124/8-1

6: Dust Roller (Stevens, Eikleberry)119/6-1

7: Conquest Scat Cat (Hernandez, Bolinger)124/15-1

8: Arizona (Mojica, Diodoro)124/7-2

9: Tommy Grossman (Mawing, Rarick)124/9-2

10: Romeo’s Storm (Thompson, Arnett)124/12-1

BLARNEY split rivals last out to get up in time for the win. Speed numbers are going in the right direction for this gelding. GALAXY’S WILDCAT ran for show money last out in his turf debut. No reason not to keep moving forward. ARIZONA and TOMMY GROSSMAN got wins last out flying late at square prices.

4 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000

1: Sir Zebo (Stevens, Merrick)119/8-1

2: Epic Force (Canchari, Wiley)124/15-1

3: Brave Honor (Goncalves, Pfeifer)124/5-1

4: Direct Impact (Mawing, Wiley)124/10-1

5: Supermans Bodgit (Bedford, Wiley)119/15-1

6: Deputy Flash (M. Escobar, Backhaus)119/20-1

7: Not Justa Somerset (Eikleberry, Rhone)124/4-1

8: Take a Giant Look (Arrieta, Bethke)119/10-1

9: Muscle Man (Velazquez, Berndt)119/3-1

10: Marco’s Tribute (Butler, Rhone)124/5-1

NOT JUSTA SOMERSET has failed to hold the lead last two out, but might have found the right group to hold on tonight. MUSCLE MAN switches surfaces with the plunge in class. Expect the gelding to show late energy when things unfold. MARCO’S TRIBUTE has had many close calls while sprinting.

5 5 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

1: Emma’s Candy (Stevens, McFarlane)118/8-1

2: Anang (Goodwin, Heitzmann)118/10-1

3: Blues Mary (Gallardo, Robertson)118/7-2

4: Gio Angel (Hamilton, Silva)118/10-1

5: Star Sundae (Eikleberry, Eikleberry)118/6-1

6: Chance to Shine (Mawing, McFarlane)118/4-1

7: Mizzanna (Loveberry, Merrick)118/12-1

8: Shakin for Love (Mojica, Diodoro)118/5-2

BLUES MONEY led in her debut but faded late. Big threat to go all the way on the lead if goes unchallenged. SHAKIN FOR LOVE, STAR SUNDAE, and CHANCE TO SHINE are the first-time starters with the best chance to win at first asking.

6 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000

1: Pontificator (Stevens, Rarick)120/4-1

2: Spectin Trouble (Butler, Bravo)120/3-1

3: Queen Kate (Eikleberry, Arnett)124/5-2

4: Kalliste Rose (Mojica, Lund)118/12-1

5: Fast Machine (Thompson, Mamakos)122/8-1

6: Miss Ocean Express (Arrieta, Donlin)122/6-1

7: Getupbabygetup (Lindsay, Diodoro)116/5-1

KALLISTE ROSE drops for over half the price, after winning by over five lengths last out. Good to see a couple of solid works since the victory. QUEEN KATE ships up from Prairie Meadows with back-to-back wins. The seasoned veteran can adapt to quick fractions with her late energy. SPECTIN TROUBLE has tactical foot to put her close to the front from the bell.

7 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000

1: Chocologist (Loveberry, Rhone)120/2-1

2: Take Me Up Brady (Eikleberry, Spencer)120/8-1

3: I’m Batman (Arrieta, Bravo)124/5-1

4: Ahoymycaptain (Velazquez, Berndt)124/3-1

5: Zahabra (Mojica, Lund)124/5-1

6: Johnny the Jet (Thompson, Riecken)124/9-2

CHOCOLOGIST has hit the board in all three starts, including a win two back. Solid player on your ticket. I’M BATMAN romped for the win last out, after stalking the pace to the homestretch. Consecutive wins is definitely within reach. AHOYMYMYCAPTAIN didn’t fare well off the long layoff on the turf last out.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500

1: Perfect Movement (Butler, Litfin)124/5-2

2: Federal Agent (Arrieta, Bethke)120/6-1

3: Trident Hero (Stevens, Litfin)120/8-1

4: Sindys Luck (Hamilton, Berndt)120/4-1

5: Redneck Attack (Eikleberry, Richard)122/7-2

6: Promising Shoes (Loveberry, Hornsby)122/3-1

FEDERAL AGENT drops a level after hum drum effort last out. Price will be right to give a look. PERFECT MOVEMENT got the win last out on a sloppy track and is the one to beat. PROMISING SHOES ran second to Perfect Movement last effort.