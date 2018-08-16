Post time: 6:30 p.m. Best bet: Wrap It Up (10th Race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 7, (1,3,4/1,2,4,5,7/All/1), $45.

1 350 yards. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Db Quick Sam (Velazquez, Livingston)122/8-1

2: Runnoft (Arroyo, Backhaus)122/10-1

3: Lil Miss Hott Pants (Swiontek,Weidner)122/3-1

4: Holy Storm (Velazquez, Swan)122/1-1

5: Fantastic Feelyn (Packer, Hardy)122/5-2

HOLY STORM has improved in past two starts. LIL MISS HOTT PANTS has been second best in two of her three starts. FANTASTIC FEELYN is lone first-time starter in this small group.

2 300 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $9,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ties and Tacs (Velazquez, Livingston)124/10-1

2: Eos Marie Leveau (Packer, Hardy)124/3-1

3: This Trains Rockin (Serrano, McKinley)124/4-1

4: Woodys Flash (Bedford, McKinley)124/15-1

5: Crusin the Lake (Esqueda, Olmstead)126/9-5

6: Lota Tricks (Velazquez, Hybsha)124/8-1

7: Krash for Kash (P. Canchari,Livingston)124/5-1

EOS MARIE LEVEAU just missed in her past two starts at allowance level. CRUSIN THE LAKE has many close calls in his career. THIS TRAINS ROCKIN has been the show runner past three efforts.

3 About 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Real Lute (Lindsay, Van Winkle)119/6-1

2: English Ransom (Butler,Tracy, Jr.)119/12-1

3: Pray for Kitten (Stevens, N.Litfin)124/12-1

4: Pointman (Hamilton, Berndt)119/7-2

5: Go for Moonshine (Eikleberry, Sharp)119/9-5

6: Wild Monkey (Swiontek, McFadden)124/20-1

7: R H Smoakem (Mojica, Diodoro)119/3-1

8: Ship It Red (Thompson, Lund)119/15-1

GO FOR MOONSHINE was runner-up as the favorite last out but had to deal with some traffic issues. Clean trip could prove him tough. REAL LUTE might show more early speed exiting the fence. Not much speed in the group, so why not. R H SMOAKEM usually gets a skinny share, and can’t be overlooked at this level.

4 About 5 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: The Bull (Lindsay, Silva)120/10-1

2: Fusaichi Kid (Loveberry, Rhone)120/8-1

3: Picknngrinn (Hamilton, Silva)116/12-1

4: Boston Charley (Eikleberry, Fields)120/6-1

5: Hotfoot (Mojica, Diodoro)122/3-1

6: Double Barrel Man (Thompson, Broberg)120/5-2

7: J P Rocker (Hernandez, W.Rarick)120/10-1

8: Dry Levee (Butler, Robertson)120/8-1

9: Fridaynitestar (Velazquez, Berndt)120/12-1

DOUBLE BARREL MAN could prove awfully tough if he takes to the surface switch. Was facing much tougher at Prairie Meadows for trainer Karl Broberg. HOTFOOT had consecutive wins before fading to third last out at 7½ furlongs. Should appreciate the cutback. THE BULL and BOSTON CHARLEY are must-use in this closely matched race.

5 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Artitude (Hernandez, Westermann)119/12-1

2: Goldemeister (Goodwin, Scherer)119/7-2

3: Mistletoe (Thompson, T.Rarick)119/6-1

4: Rose N Motion (Mawing, Knox)119/5-1

5: Button Mushroom (Loveberry, Hornsby)119/5-2

6: Coffee Cake (Goncalves, Robertson)119/9-2

7: Golden Thunder (Stevens, Donlin)119/10-1

8: Frijolilla (Mojica, Rengstorf)119/15-1

BUTTON MUSHROOM drops to lowest level of her career, in hopes of getting first win. Trainer Tammy Hornsby is clicking at 38 percent in the grass-to-dirt angle. COFFEE CAKE retreated badly in lone start while sprinting on the turf. Maybe graduates sprinting on the dirt. ROSE N MOTION ran in merry-go-round fashion last out for the silver medal. Not facing a group of monsters here, so could move forward.

6 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Musical America (Goncalves, House)124/7-2

2: Never Give In (Mojica, Diodoro)120/7-2

3: Shred the Rules (Thompson, Arnett)122/5-2

4: Smooth Chiraz (Loveberry, Bravo)120/10-1

5: John’s Luck (Eikleberry, Heitzmann)120/12-1

6: Izzy the Warrior (Mawing,Diodoro)120/8-1

7: Fire the Trainer (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/5-1

8: Fite N Tocc (Ramirez,Olmstead)116/15-1

FIRE THE TRAINER swung five wide to get the win last out and should get the perfect stalking trip behind a wall of speed this time at a square price. SHRED THE RULES invades from Prairie Meadows, loaded with early speed. Last-out gate-to-wire winner. NEVER GIVE IN is loaded with speed but best used in the skinny shares.

7 4½ furlongs. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Harry the Hitman (Goncalves, Robertson)118/3-1

2: Blue Eclipse (Hernandez, Berndt)118/6-1

3: Mister Banjoman (Butler, Robertson)118/5-2

4: Astronaut Oscar (Sanchez, Van Winkle)118/2-1

5: Gabo S (Mawing, Silva)118/10-1

6: K J Is a Dancer (Lindsay, Bethke)118/12-1

7: Sleepy Turtle (P.Canchari, Bethke)118/15-1

ASTRONAUT OSCAR didn’t disgrace himself in lone start, when he ran for place honors. Should secure a spot up front from the start. Mac Robertson sends in first-timers HARRY THE HITMAN and MISTER BANJOMAN. Both show striking track breezes and get top journeymen pilots for their initiation.

8 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Miss Brookside (Mawing, Scherer)124/3-1

2: Blackberry Brandi (Sanchez, Richard)120/5-2

3: Tahkodha Dutchess (Hernandez, Bolinger)124/15-1

4: Born Pretty (Loveberry, Richard)120/4-1

5: Blinkersonletherip (Eikleberry, R. Rarick)124/6-1

6: Nicky’s Cat (Velazquez, Bethke)120/15-1

7: De Leon (Stevens, Bravo)120/7-2

BLINKERSONLETHERIP will attempt to steal the race on the lead as she did last out. Good to see top pilot remaining at the helm. BORN PRETTY will be putting the heat on the top pick from out of the gate. Winner last out by four lengths. MISS BROOKSIDE ran a commendable third last out in allowance race on the sloppy off track. Big late threat.

9 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $12,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shooters Alley (Butler, N.Litfin)124/7-2

2: Justcallme Charlie (Loveberry, Rengstorf)124/8-1

3: Chaska (Mojica, Lund)124/6-1

4: Vow of Francis (Stevens,Rhone)124/9-2

5: Monday Confession (Eikleberry, Broberg)124/2-1

6: Hatties Jewel (Mawing,Broberg)124/3-1

HATTIES JEWEL takes a significant drop in class, after fading to third last out at the allowance level. Eikleberry jumps off Hatties Jewel to ride stablemate MONDAY CONFESSION, who also aimed too high last out against tougher. VOW OF FRANCIS should get involved early with Scott Stevens aboard.

10 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Wrap It Up (Hernandez, Berndt)120/8-5

2: Perfect Paradise (Loveberry, Richard)120/10-1

3: Alina’s Image (Velazquez, N.Litfin)120/8-1

4: Sammie’s Touch (Butler, Broberg)120/5-2

5: Event of Default (Mawing, Biehler)120/9-2

6: Cal Girls Reign (R. Eikleberry, Kevin Eikleberry)122/5-1

WRAP IT UP caught a muddy track last out and got caught late. Expect to be a magnet to the rail, saving ground to the wire on the lead. SAMMIE’S TOUCH was a nonfactor last out on the grass and returns to the dirt, where she has back-to-back wins. EVENT OF DEFAULT might have found the proper level to roll late on at a decent price.