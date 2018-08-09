Post time: 6:30 p.m. Best bet: Malibu Pro (10th Race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket—Race 7, (All/2,5,6/2,3,4,5/6), $48.

1 350 yards. 2-year-olds. Allowance. Purse: $14,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Full Power Eagle (Velazquez, Harris)122/15-1

2: Teller Im High (Ramirez, Pascoe)122/3-1

3: Haute Wagon (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)122/6-1

4: Salvy Splash (Torres, Charette-Hill)122/4-1

5: Maghelene (Esqueda, Olmstead)122/9-5

6: Cartels Special Girl (Samuels, Johnson)122/8-1

7: Bodacious Leader (Packer, Black)122/10-1

MAGHELENE has two wins in the past three starts. Strictly the one to beat. TELLER IM HIGH stumbled out of the gate last out, and should prove tough with clean start. SALVY SPLASH broke his maiden last out as the favorite.

2 350 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000

1: Pyc Telle Em (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)124/7-2

2: Apollitical Valor (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/6-1

3: The Fiscal Storm (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/5-2

4: I Put It On Ya (Ramirez, Charette-Hill)126/5-1

5: Legends and Legacies (Valero, Manriquez)126/8-1

6: Patel (Swiontek, Weidner)124/10-1

7: Ima Dashin Follie (Samuels, Johnson)126/6-1

8: Gramma Ella (P.Canchari, Livingston)126/12-1

PYC TELLE EM is a consistent money-maker and will be in the hunt from start to finish. THE FISCAL STORM comes in with back-to-back wins. PATEL dueled and prevailed last out for the victory.

3 About 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000

1: Link (Eikleberry, Sharp)119/8-5

2: Herbiefullthrottle (Lindsay, N.Litfin)119/12-1

3: Ray’s Angel (Velazquez, Biehler)119/10-1

4: Tri Spot (Sanchez, Backhaus)124/6-1

5: Last Minister (Mojica, Bethke)119/4-1

6: Candy Cove (Loveberry, Robertson)119/3-1

7: Dixie Blues (Mawing, Richard)119/8-1

LINK showed improved gate speed last out, but failed to hold on to the wire. LAST MINISTER will be tracking the pace from the start, and has drawn right with speed to his inside. CANDY COVE was a off-the-pace winner last race and appears talented enough to pull off the mild upset.

4 About 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

1: Cava Hoyos (Velazquez, N.Litfin))124/12-1

2: G Friday (Lindsay, Foley)119/6-1

3: Uncail (Mawing, Nolen)119/8-1

4: St. Biretta (Eikleberry, Stuart)119/4-1

5: Classy Cowboy (Sanchez, Rengstorf)119/12-1

6: Texican (Hamilton, Berndt)124/1-1

7: Pray for Kitten (Butler, N.Litfin)124/10-1

8: Be Real Quiet (Swiontek, McFadden)124/20-1

TEXICAN faced much tougher out-of-state, and is the deserving favorite for his Canterbury debut. ST. BIRETTA stretches out to two turns and will be a major pace player with Eikleberry at the helm. G FRIDAY projects to stalk a fast pace, and looks to carry his speed for the stretch run.

5 About 1 mile, 70 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500

1: Switchback Creek (Mawing, L.Litfin)124/15-1

2: Wickets Way (Velazquez, Berndt)119/4-1

3: Pot Liquor (Escobar, Stuart)124/12-1

4: Arizona (Mojica, Diodoro)124/8-1

5: Schindlers Risk (Goncalves, Schindler)124/20-1

6: Strike Home (Hamilton, N.Litfin)119/15-1

7: Star in Charge (Butler, Nolen)124/10-1

8: Irish Goodbye (Eikleberry, Richard)124/2-1

9: Mommy’s Soldier (Sanchez, Merrick)119/15-1

10: Offlee Wild Again (Lindsay, Rhone)124/10-1

11: Golden Afleet (Loveberry, Padilla)119/6-1

A wide-open race. Will give ARIZONA a shot at a price; should do his better running in the later stages. IRISH GOODBYE will also be flying late but will need things to work out perfectly. Has finished second or third past six races. Expect GOLDEN AFLEET, POT LIQUOR and STRIKE HOME to be part of the pace battle for the first half mile.

6 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000

1: Little Browne Bay (P.Canchari, Lund)119/15-1

2: Erin’s Dance (Butler, Tracy, Jr.)119/6-1

3: Dot’s Vow (Escobar, Danger)124/8-1

4: Blonde Rachel (Goodwin, Scherer)119/4-1

5: Celtic Humor (Goncalves, Donlin)124/12-1

6: Princess Zima (Hernandez, Westermann)119/6-1

7: Icy Hot Miss (Eikleberry, Bravo)119/5-2

8: Call Me Foxy (Sanchez, Backhaus)124/20-1

9: Katrinas Legend (Velazquez, Bethke)119/8-1

10: Extra Grand (Lindsay, Wiley)124/10-1

ICY HOT MISS stumbled out of gate in her debut, and looks to make amends with second start against softer. BLONDE RACHEL does her better running late, but can be trouble prone. ERIN’S DANCE cuts back in distance, after fading badly last out around two turns.

7 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500

1: Starship Impulse (Velazquez, N.Litfin)120/10-1

2: Tiz a First Lady (Loveberry, Bravo)120/8-1

3: Cee’s Joy (Mojica, T. Rarick)120/8-1

4: Spanish Arch (Goncalves, Heitzmann)122/3-1

5: Blues Edge (Butler, Rhone)120/4-1

6: Raspberry Punch (Sanchez, Livingston)120/12-1

7: One Simple Rule (Lindsay, Kumke)120/9-2

8: U S Express (Eikleberry, Richard)122/4-1

SPANISH ARCH drops in class with solid late speed. BLUES EDGE too drops for cheaper version with tactical speed. U S EXPRESS won three back on a sloppy track, so rate higher on wet surface.

8 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500

1: Handsome Jackson (Goodwin, Riecken)124/6-1

2: Duke of Luke (Mojica, Bethke)124/5-1

3: Federal Agent (Goncalves, Bethke)124/8-1

4: Vanderboom Ridge (Butler, Biehler)124/4-1

5: Misdeed (Eikleberry, Silva)124/2-1

6: Shaboxxo (Loveberry, Diodoro)124/5-2

DUKE OF LUKE will attempt to steal the race while being in cruise control on the lead. MISDEED was runner-up last out at tonight’s level and distance but does have two wins this summer meet. SHABOXXO finished behind Misdeed last out, but was a winner two-back.

9 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

1: Own the Night (Harr, Quinonez)119/8-1

2: Cheerz to Clare (Lindsay, Kumke)120/4-1

3: Roxy Rocket (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/6-1

4: One Hotdish (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/3-1

5: Uncle Steve’s Girl (Mojica, Diodoro)124/5-2

6: Little Nati (Velazquez, N.Litfin)124/5-1

7: Spell Winder (Loveberry, Donlin)124/12-1

CHEERZ TO CLARE is all about speed and comes in with consecutive wins. UNCLE STEVE’S GIRL too brings early zip to the game and will be trying to wear down top pick to the finish. ONE HOTDISH should get perfect stalking trip in the garden spot behind the speed.

10 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $20,000

1: Holiday Mischief (Mojica, Diodoro)124/8-1

2: Primarily Gold (Loveberry, Richard)124/3-1

3: Slick as Ice (Eikleberry, Bethke)124/6-1

4: Pine Grove Road Mawing, W.Rarick)124/5-1

5: Izzy the Warrior (Lindsay, Diodoro)124/4-1

6: Malibu Pro (Butler, Robertson)124/9-5

MALIBU PRO should enjoy the added distance with the drop in class. PRIMARILY GOLD ships up from Prairie Meadows for the Chris Richard barn as a new acquisition. IZZY THE WARRIOR stretches out for trainer Robertino Diodoro.