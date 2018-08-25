Post time: 6:05 p.m. Best bet: Flowers for Teagan (7th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 (6th race): All-6-2/4-all, $42.00.

1 5½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Allowance optional claiming $25,000. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Top Hat Tantrum (Mawing, Gordon)118/9-2

2: Wish Upon Me (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/8-1

3: My Country Girl (R.Eikleberry, K.Eikleberry)118/5-2

4: Sunrise Point (Goncalves, McFarlane)118/7-5

5: Let Me Fly (Stevens, Eikleberry)118/6-1

6: Tiz Wild Wind (I. Hernandez, K. Eikleberry)118/10-1

SUNRISE POINT won easily in her second start and is strictly the one to beat. MY COUNTRY GIRL edged clear in lone start and appears to be the main threat to the favorite. LET ME FLY didn’t disappoint as the favorite last out but will have to step it up.

2 Minn. Handicap BPA Distaff Stakes. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sweet Ella (Goodwin, Rider)117/10-1

2: Some Say So (Goncalves, Becker)121/5-1

3: Beach Flower (Butler, Robertson)117/9-2

4: Titled (R. Eikleberry, Mulcahy)117/15-1

5: Panoe (Lindsay, Van Winkle)117/7-2

6: My Sister Madi (Mojica, Robertson)117/12-1

7: Molecules (Mawing, Foley)118/12-1

8: Ease It On Over (Loveberry, Bravo)117/10-1

9: Stallion Heiress (A.Canchari, Ortiz)117/5-2

STALLION HEIRESS has been facing stronger out of state and will vie for command up front with Alex Canchari aboard. Going to have to work hard early, starting from the outside post. PANOE has won her past two starts for trainer David Van Winkle. Should work out a nice trip behind the speed. BEACH FLOWER switches surfaces after winning by multiple lengths last out on the main track.

3 Brooks Fields Stakes. 1 mile. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Nun the Less (A.Canchari, Contreras)117/8-1

2: Ibaka (R. Eikleberry, Bravo)117/8-1

3: Patriots Rule (Mojica, Diodoro)117/10-1

4: Conquest Sure Shot (Goncalves, House)117/15-1

5: My Bariley (Sanchez, Granitz)121/7-2

6: Majestic Pride (Butler, Robertson)117/4-1

7: Hay Dakota (D. Velazquez, Berndt)117/9-2

8: High Security (Stevens, Van Winkle)117/15-1

9: Stratton (Thompson, McFarlane)117/12-1

10: A P Is Loose (Loveberry, Robertson)121/8-1

MY BARILEY is one of two invaders with a big shot. Winner of the Mystic Lake Mile two back, but followed it up with an off-the-board effort in a stakes race. Coming back to Canterbury might get him back on track. NUN THE LESS is the other shipper coming in for the big race. Will do his better running late. MAJESTIC PRIDE should get a cozy spot behind the front-runners.

4 Mystic Lake Turf Express Stakes. 5 furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sky T (Stevens, Oliver)119/15-1

2: Boston Charley (I. Hernandez, Bethke)117/10-1

3: Bushrod (Hamilton, Becker)117/3-1

4: Show Bound (Arrieta, McFarlane)117/6-1

5: Fireman Oscar (Sanchez, Van Winkle)117/12-1

6: Jockamo’s Song (R. Eikleberry, Stidham)117/2-1

7: Izzy the Warrior (Mawing, Diodoro)117/8-1

8: Creative Art (Mojica, Davis)123/9-2

9: Malibu Max (Loveberry, Robertson)123/5-1

JOCKAMO’S SONG reeled in the leaders last out at Arlington Park to get the win as the chalk. Gets stamped in as top choice here. BUSHROD is a versatile runner who can adapt to the expected quick fractions. Gelding can sit back or sit close to the pace for first assault. CREATIVE ART projects as the one to catch but won’t be able to sneak away with this speedy group.

5 6 furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming $15,000. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Victoria’s Court (P. Canchari, Kear)120/15-1

2: Celtic Humor (Goncalves, Donlin)124/12-1

3: Extra Grand (Lindsay, Wiley)124/6-1

4: Princess Zima (Goodwin, Westermann)120/10-1

5: Carriage (Thompson, Richard)120/9-5

6: Won Spirit (Sanchez, Rhone)120/6-1

7: Foxxy Ford (Bedford, Spencer)119/15-1

8: Icy Hot Miss (R. Eikleberry, Bravo)120/7-2

9: Mz Jackie (I. Hernandez, Kear)120/12-1

CARRIAGE will track the speed and is capable of getting in the early mix. Fits pretty well in this field with Scott Stevens aboard. ICY HOT MISS will be pounding her hoofs on the lead in a field lacking speed. Runner-up last out as the favorite. EXTRA GRAND ran for silver last out at a huge price. Looks for repeat effort.

6 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming $35,000. Purse: $33,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Pocketball (Bedford, House)119/10-1

2: Super Touch (Lindsay, Diodoro)124/9-2

3: Bourbon Cowboy (Mawing, Diodoro)124/5-2

4: Stapleton (D. Velazquez, Wismer)124/6-1

5: Luna de Loco (Goncalves, House)124/6-1

6: Pricelesscommodity (Sanchez, Padilla)124/7-2

7: Dupree (R. Eikleberry, Wismer)124/5-1

BOURBON COWBOY is all speed and should enjoy the shorter distance after weakening last out. Stablemate SUPER TOUCH had a bumpy trip last out, losing all chances of getting the win. Not out of the question with clean journey. LUNA DE LOCO ran for show money two back in the Dark Star Cup. Looms as the late closing threat.

7 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Raspberry Punch (Sanchez, Livingston)124/9-2

2: Elevenpoint River (Hamilton, Hornsby)124/7-2

3: Racing for Chasen (P. Canchari, Gordon)124/10-1

4: Octavia Hill (Butler, Tracy)124/6-1

5: Valid Cause (Thompson, Bastin)124/10-1

6: Flowers for Teagan (R.Eikleberry, Robertson)124/9-5

7: Tactical Girl (Mojica, Rengstorf)124/5-1

FLOWERS FOR TEAGAN drew away from the the field last out to a multiple-length win. Looks awfully tough here. ELEVENPOINT RIVER got the win last out as a major upset. Not out of the question for another big effort. RASPBERRY PUNCH was outkicked by Elevenpoint River last out, settling for the second spot.

8 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Double Dare (Thompson, Arnett)124/3-1

2: Rocky Boy Indian (Lindsay, Diodoro)120/2-1

3: Blueskeeper (R. Eikleberry, Arnett)120/6-1

4: Rosat (Mojica, Diodoro)120/4-1

5: Piper Pegasus (Goncalves, Gordon)120/8-1

6: Fridaynitestar (D. Velazquez, Berndt)124/9-2

ROSAT will be the better price of the two Diodoro runners. Gelding will attempt to go gate-to-wire on the lead. Barnmate ROCKY BOY INDIAN will come from off the pace to catch his roommate. Wouldn’t be shocked to see these two fill out the exacta ticket. DOUBLE DARE comes off an impressive win at Prairie Meadows. Will be a magnet to the rail with his quick turn of foot.

9 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: For a Small Ransom (Goncalves, Pearson)124/8-1

2: Uncle Steve’s Girl (Mojica, Diodoro)124/4-1

3: Asdrubal (Lindsay, Diodoro)124/2-1

4: Spell Winder (Stevens, Donlin)124/6-1

5: One Simple Rule (Thompson, Kumke)124/5-1

6: One Hotdish (R. Eikleberry, Gordon)120/5-2

UNCLE STEVE’S GIRL is due for a win and we should get a decent price. Got stuck on the rail last out, so should improve with clean trip. ONE HOTDISH has been a serious threat this summer but not a winner. Will have dead aim on the front-running target. ASDRUBAL comes in sharp off a solid win and is the one to beat with the slight drop in class.