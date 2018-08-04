Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Miss June (10th Race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 7 (All/4,5,6,/4,5,6,7/1), $60.

1 250 yards. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

1: Dashing Fajita (Velazquez, Hanson)122/2-1

2: Littlebitof Patina (Torres, Charette-Hill)122/6-1

3: Trs Amazing Oxana (Ramirez, Campos)122/12-1

4: Jessaspecial (Swiontek, Hunt)122/10-1

5: Uptown Girl (Esqueda, Olmstead)122/5-2

6: Maybe Painted (Packer, Hunt)122/4-1

7: Bhr Miss Jessie Winz (Samuels, Johnson)122/8-1

I’m going to try for an UPTOWN GIRL, and maybe today her ship comes in. MAYBE PAINTED supports a bullet drill last work. DASHING FAJITA has been knocking on the door and is a legit threat.

2 250 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $20,000. Purse: $10,000.

1: Sheza Beautifuleagle (Velazquez, Hybsha)124/12-1

2: Late N Dirty (Samuels, Johnson)126/8-5

3: First Prize Peach (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/8-1

4: Mls Lucy B (Packer, Hardy)124/10-1

5: Yes No Yes (Velazquez, Hybsha)124/8-1

6: Rb Confection Milly (Swiontek, Clark)124/15-1

7: Rb Confection Rose (Ramirez, Clark)124/15-1

8: Kanned Heat (Goodwin, Goodsell)124/2-1

LATE N DIRTY was a nose shy as the favorite last out. KANNED HEAT has been second best in all three starts. FIRST PRIZE PEACH could improve with a clean break.

3 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

1: Jonny’s Choice (Mojica, Diodoro)120/6-1

2: Promising Shoes (Loveberry, Hornsby)124/4-1

3: Redneck Attack (Mawing, Davis)122/2-1

4: Sindys Luck (Hamilton, Berndt)122/5-1

5: Xtreme Lyra (Lindsay, Diodoro)120/3-1

6: Perfect Movement (Butler, Litfin)122/6-1

PROMISING SHOES has won two of his past three with Loveberry aboard. Will be dedicated to the rear before making late run. REDNECK ATTACK exits a nice stalking trip win and is talented enough to get the repeat. XTREME LYRA will be a major pace player and has hit the trifecta ticket past three races.

4 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

1: Elevenpoint River (Hamilton, Hornsby)124/10-1

2: What’d I Miss (Mojica, Lund)124/9-2

3: Moon Blossom (Butler, Litfin)124/8-1

4: Datt Town (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/7-2

5: Book the Band (Hernandez, Sweere)124/10-1

6: Cuddle Kitten (Loveberry, Litfin)124/6-1

7: Maria (Velazquez, Schindler)124/8-1

8: Rodeo Rosie (Mawing, Nolen)124/5-2

CUDDLE KITTEN will try to run out the clock on the lead to the wire. Winner by five lengths last out on the dirt. RODEO ROSIE has finished in the second and third spot last four out. Maybe best used underneath. MOON BLOSSOM could be a threat at a price if she can get a heated pace scenario to roll on.

5 6 furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

1: China Dish (Mojica, Tracy Jr.)119/15-1

2: Orts Dream (Joubert, Hanson)119/10-1

3: Hot Harley (Bedford, Stoneking)114/12-1

4: Icy Hot Miss (Eikleberry, Bravo)119/8-1

5: Marley Be Good (Lindsay, Fields)119/2-1

6: Carriage (Loveberry, Richard)119/8-1

7: Ms Comedy Time (Goncalves, Rarick)119/6-1

8: Wild Desire (Sanchez, Riecken)119/10-1

9: Sting Bee (Wolff, Wolff)124/15-1

10: Blue Moon Belle (Velazquez, Litfin)119/9-2

CARRIAGE puts the blinkers on and is a threat to upset the field in this wide-open affair. Expect her to be more involved when the gates open. MARLEY BE GOOD has scored the minor awards in both starts. Needs a quick pace to get the job done. ICY HOT MISS had a awkward start in debut and deserves another chance for a tough trainer/jockey team. STING BEE is a first-time starter with a few quick works.

6 7½ furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000

1: Raging Gold Digger (Hamilton, Berndt)119/2-1

2: Talkin N Textin (Sanchez, Bolinger)124/12-1

3: Caterina Iano (Loveberry, Tracy Jr.)119/8-1

4: Wanamingo (Goncalves, Wolff)124/15-1

5: Smoken Danni (Ziegler, Donlin Jr.)124/12-1

6: Il Brigante (Butler, Rhone)124/9-2

7: Rhythm Dancer (Lindsay, Bethke)119/15-1

8: Miss Brookside (Mawing, Scherer)124/10-1

9: Silki Peach (Goodwin, Brinson)124/6-1

10: Starfest (Eikleberry, Rhone)119/8-1

RAGING GOLD DIGGER projects to stalk a lot of speed, with ground-saving rail trip. Consistent moneymaker is a major player. IL BRIGANTE will make a strong late presence with Butler as the pilot. Light on winning form but tough to ignore. TALKIN N TEXTIN will be a strong pace factor competitor, in making her first turf appearance.

7 5½ furlongs. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

1: Midnight Reverie (Mojica, McFarlane)118/9-2

2: Inked (Goncalves, Sharp)118/6-1

3: Factory Made (Hernandez, Lund)118/3-1

4: Richie G (Butler, Rhone)118/6-1

5: On Second Thought (Lindsay, Bethke)118/15-1

6: Outfitter (Williams, Hardy)118/12-1

7: Jerrys Pridenjoy (Goodwin, Heitzmann)118/8-1

8: Fistfulloffite (Ramirez, Olmstead)118/10-1

9: Munny Munnings (Mawing, Rarick)118/8-1

10: C’Mon Chrome (Joubert, Hanson)118/10-1

FACTORY MADE broke sharply last race but ran in merry-go-round fashion in the second spot for the journey. Might be able to dictate a soft pace in a group full of chasers. OUTFITTER is a newbie out of the Hardy barn and showing a strong series of works. INKED and FISTFULLOFFITE are two first-timers that appear ready to fire at first asking.

8 5 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

1: Chasensummerstorms (Eikleberry, Silva)124/10-1

2: Piper Pegasus (Goncalves, Gordon)119/12-1

3: Logan’s Heroe (Bedford, Rickert)119/15-1

4: Rosat (Mojica, Diodoro)119/7-2

5: Magneto (Mawing, Nolen)124/6-1

6: I’m a Lawman (Evans, Robertson)124/1-1

7: Conquest Moonmad (Lindsay, Williams)124/6-1

I’M A LAWMAN is all about speed and will try to win in gate-to-wire fashion. ROSAT will keep top pick company on the lead but will have to step it up a notch to keep pace down the stretch. MAGNETO looms the late threat if pace gets too heated. Tough to put on top with barn looking for first win.

9 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

1: Alina’s Image (Velazquez, Litfin)124/10-1

2: Skirt Warning (Sanchez, Richard)124/5-1

3: Event of Default (Mawing, Biehler)124/12-1

4: Wrap It Up (Hernandez, Berndt)124/4-1

5: Miss Ocean Express (Loveberry, Donlin)124/8-1

6: Spectin Trouble (Butler, Bravo)124/3-1

7: Maid Easy (Eikleberry, Silva)124/2-1

SPECTIN TROUBLE went to the lead and never looked back last out. Been spruced up with a couple of morning sessions. MAID EASY switches surfaces and will be on the heels of the frontrunners from the start. WRAP IT UP comes in with consecutive wins and will be banging heads with Spectin Trouble from the break. MISS OCEAN is a must-use with the drop in class.

10 6½ furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming $30,000. Purse: $19,500.

1: Miss Jane (Sanchez, Van Winkle)124/3-2

2: Skat Happens (Mawing, Rengstorf)120/6-1

3: Foxy Footnote (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/8-1

4: Minny O’Prado (Loveberry, Padilla)120/7-2

5: Avoree Noel (Goncalves, Heitzmann)120/8-1

6: Devil Lady (Hamilton, Hanson)120/3-1

MISS JANE’s speed figures tower over most of the field, and she is strictly the one to beat. DEVIL LADY was in too deep last out in stakes race and is main threat. MINNY O’PRADO cuts back in distance after running a clunker last out on the turf.