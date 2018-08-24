Post time: 6:30 pm. Best bet: Great Finale (4th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 1, (All/2,3,4,6,8/4,6,7/1), $52.50.

1 7½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tyler's Tek (Mawing, Rarick)124/9-2

2: Greyflower (Stevens, Rarick)119/10-1

3: Horse Fly (Eikleberry, Arnett)124/6-1

4: Cowboy Creed (Eikleberry, Litfin)119/3-1

5: Channel Won (Butler, Broberg)124/5-1

6: Musical America (Goncalves, House)124/2-1

7: Gato Guapo (Mojica, Diodoro)119/7-2

8: Dyna Cat (Mojica, Williams)119/4-1

9: Record Year (Thompson, Arnett)124/10-1

MUSICAL AMERICA was impressive last out, rolling on late to get the easy win. CHANNEL WON brings early zip to the game, and most likely the one to catch to get the win. TYLER'S TEK has been missing for two months, but last out winner on the turf in May.

2 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Manitoba Chrome (Mawing, Rhone)124/15-1

2: Irish Goodbye (Eikleberry, Richard)124/2-1

3: Indy Forest (Arrieta, Foley)124/12-1

4: Offlee Wild Again (Lindsay, Rhone)124/6-1

5: Schindlers Risk (Velazquez, Schindler)124/12-1

6: Darrenator (Butler, Rhone)124/3-1

7: Mommy's Soldier (Goncalves, Merrick)119/10-1

8: Kennebago (Sanchez, Rampadarat)119/5-1

INDY FOREST drops from sprinting in allowance race on the dirt, and should be a big threat on the lead at a big price. IRISH GOODBYE has been a regular for the minor awards, but hasn't knocked the door down since last summer. DARRENATOR has made a decent living on the main track, and now drops to softer spot on the grass for solid trainer/jockey team.

3 5 Furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kupuri (Thompson, Pearson)120/8-1

2: Native Princess (Sanchez, Richard)120/10-1

3: Songatmidnight (Hernandez, Mamakos)120/12-1

4: Maid Easy (Eikleberry, Silva)120/4-1

5: Brechin's Command (Arrieta, Williams)115/5-1

6: Sarge's Daughter (Butler, Broberg)120/3-1

7: Malibu Stella (Mojica, Robertson)120/2-1

MALIBU STELLA got the win last out from off-the-pace, and gets a favorable outside draw tonight to sit behind the speed for first attack. SARGE'S DAUGHTER will be in the hunt from the start, and trainer Karl Broberg has solid numbers with his shippers. MAID EASY comes in with connective wins, and has plenty of speed in front of her to close on.

4 6 Furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Great Finale (Lindsay, McFarlane)120/2-1

2: Hidden Lullaby (Thompson, Eikleberry)120/6-1

3: Black Mascara (Velazquez, Merrick)124/15-1

4: Miss N Wildcat (Stevens, Eikleberry)120/10-1

5: Notorious Miss (Eikleberry, Silva)124/5-2

6: Dusty Princess (Butler, Donlin, Jr.)124/8-1

7: Life's Battles (Arrieta, Bratcher)120/10-1

8: Book the Band (Hernandez, Sweere)124/12-1

GREAT FINALE got lone win two-back while sprinting on the main track. NOTORIOUS MISS prefers to be on the lead, and is the rabbit to catch to get the prize. DUSTY PRINCESS jumps off the turf with the plunge in class.

5 5 Furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: I'm a G Six (Sanchez, Padilla)118/8-1

2: Louis George (Goncalves, Rengstorf)118/12-1

3: Revelation Divine (Hernandez, Kear)118/15-1

4: Shackleford Road (Butler, Robertson)118/5-2

5: Outfitter (Williams, Hardy)118/5-1

6: Slovak Power (Lindsay, Rengstorf)118/10-1

7: Big Maroon (Mawing, Padilla)118/6-1

8: Oil Money (Mojica, Diodoro)118/7-2

9: Justabreathaway (Arrieta, Foley)115/10-1

OIL MONEY comes out of the Diodoro stable with a strong series of works. SHACKLEFORD is a first time starter out of the Robertson barn who could be set for a huge effort. OUTFITTER has the benefit of having a race under his belt. Wasn't eye-popping, but wasn't disappointing either.

6 6 Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: You Funny Man (Stevens, Pearson)124/10-1

2: Devil's Teeth (Butler, Broberg)124/3-1

3: Outrageous Green (Mawing, Rarick)124/10-1

4: Blue Jeans N Beer (Goncalves, Pearson)124/15-1

5: Kickenit (Hernandez, Silva)124/6-1

6: Path of Exile (Eikleberry, Silva)124/9-2

7: Spring d'Oro (Velazquez, Kear)124/12-1

8: Cast and Blast (Mojica, Rarick)124/8-1

9: Pepper Prince (Sanchez, McKinley)124/20-1

10: City Sage (Thompson, Tracy, Jr.)124/9-2

11: Risky Forest (Bedford, Bastin)119/20-1

DEVIL'S TEETH is a versatile runner, and has made a decent living with his 2018 campaign. PATH OF EXILE got up late for the win last out, and has plenty of speed in front of him for repeat performance. KICKENIT and CITY SAGE are must use in this wide open claiming field.

7 1 Mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Luas Brio (Butler, Rhone)124/6-1

2: Captain of Summer (Lindsay, Wiley)124/8-1

3: Tahkodha Royale (Arroyo, Bolinger)124/15-1

4: Bye Bye Bennie (Stevens, Merrick)124/5-2

5: Tekela's Glory (Mawing, Rarick)124/12-1

6: Buxterhooter (Velazquez, Berndt)119/2-1

7: Tri Spot (Becerra, Backhaus)124/7-2

BUXTERHOOTER drops for half the price, in hopes of catching a late gear against the weakest group of his career. BYE BYE BENNIE is a merry-go-round runner, but gets HOF jockey Scott Stevens aboard to push the buttons. LUS BRIO moves to the fence as lone speed.

8 1 Mile. State bred. Fillies and Mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sweet Sophie Slew (Canchari, Fields)124/12-1

2: Erin's Dance (Butler, Tracy, Jr.)119/6-1

3: Marley Be Good (Lindsay, Fields)119/2-1

4: Golden Thunder (Stevens, Donlin)119/3-1

5: Dot's Vow (Escobar, Danger)124/10-1

6: Southern Stream (Bedford, Spencer)119/8-1

7: Cup o' Tea for Me (Wolff, Wolff)124/5-1

MARLEY BE GOOD hasn't stirred it up this summer, but might have found the right group to get up and stand up. SOUTHERN STREAM flashed improved gate speed last out, and should be in the mix from the start. GOLDEN THUNDER and CUP O' TEA FOR ME are must use in this head scratcher of a maiden race.