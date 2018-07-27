Post time: 6:30 pm. Best bet: Esposito (8th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 7 (1,2,3,4/7/All/1,4,6,7), $56.

1 300 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $20,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Ivoready Won (Velazquez,Campos)124/6-1

2: Aubreys Dream (Packer, Olmstead)124/8-1

3: Signs Corona (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/7-2

4: Yes No Yes (Velazquez, Hybsha)124/5-1

5: Triple Vodka Feature (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/5-2

6: House of Cards B (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)124/10-1

7: Mishtaken (Samuels, Johnson)124/3-1

SIGNS CORONA is always close, but never a winner. Maybe 11th effort is a charm tonight. TRIPLE VODKA FEATURE is alert gate breaker with a strong shot to get her first win. MISHTAKEN fits in well with this group and gets ideal outside draw.

2 250 yards. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $20,000. Purse: $10,000

1: Fly It Jesse (Swiontek, Weidner)122/15-1

2: Sweet Bab of Return (Packer,Hardy)122/5-2

3: Hr Meant to Be (Torres, Charette-Hill)122/9-5

4: Trs Amazing Colton (Suarez Ricardo, Campos)122/10-1

5: Thats So Fetch (Samuels, Johnson)122/8-1

6: Jessa Dashin Perry (Esqueda, Harris)122/12-1

7: Sunshine Wagon (Velazquez, Hybsha)122/12-1

8: The Sizzleizer (Velazquez,Weidner)122/6-1

HR MEANT TO BE puts the hood on, after breaking outward from the gate last out. SWEET BAB OF RETURN could improve with clean break in second career start. THE SIZZLEIZER faded faded late against tougher last out.

3 About 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,000

1: Gone Preachin (Lindsay, Donlin)124/10-1

2: Threescore (Sanchez, Stuart)124/9-2

3: Man U (Hamilton, Biehler)124/8-1

4: Union Riches (Butler, W. Rarick)124/7-2

5: Greyflower (Mawing, Biehler)119/5-2

6: Oh Brother Jack (Arrieta, McFarlane)119/5-1

7: Grand Marais (Velazquez, Scherer)124/6-1

UNION RICHES got the nose down in time to get the win off the six month layoff. Repeat is well within reach. THREESCORE has tactical foot to put him on or near the lead with jockey Sanchez aboard. Winner last out as the favorite. GREYFLOWER will be tracking the pace from mid-pack, before making one big launch on the front runners.

4 About 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,000

1: Dusty Princess (Sanchez, Donlin)124/15-1

2: Ailish’s Buttercup (Arrieta, W.Rarick)119/6-1

3: R J’s Silver Syd (Goncalves, McKinley)114/5-1

4: Drane Fame (Velazquez, Sharp)119/7-2

5: Ginger Rose (Mawing, Silva)124/6-1

6: Girlswannahavefun (Eikleberry, Bravo)124/6-1

7: Garbo (Loveberry, Nolen)124/20-1

8: Lady Will Power (Hamilton, Offolter)124/15-1

9: Right On By (Butler, Rhone)124/8-1

10: Line of Grace (Mojica, Robertson)124/9-2

R J’S SILVER SYD drops from allowance level, after getting up in time for the victory last out. A spirited pace duel would enhance her chances. DRANE FANE was a winner in her last race over a month ago. Love her work pattern coming in. LINE OF GRACE has a couple of fifth place efforts this summer meet, but barn is starting to roll out the wins, after a slow start.

5 About 5 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

1: Renegade Runner (Hernandez, Lund)120/8-1

2: Heffington (Harr, Cline)115/10-1

3: Its Noon Somewhere (Butler, Anderson)124/15-1

4: Hot Harley (Mawing, Stoneking)120/15-1

5: I Never Give Up (Velazquez, Litfin)120/9-2

6: Patriotic Bei Bei (Arrieta, McKinley)120/12-1

7: Oh Bette (Sanchez, Richard)120/6-1

8: Astral Favor (Loveberry, Merrick)120/5-2

9: Coffee Cake (Eikleberry, Robertson)120/7-2

ASTRAL FAVOR has been runner-up in both her starts this summer, but deserving M/L favorite with this group. COFFEE CAKE has a strong morning work schedule coming in for her first start. Strong turf pedigree for this first timer. I NEVER GIVE UP looms the late closing threat, but lack of group speed could leave her with too much work to do.

6 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000

1: Blinkersonletherip (Eikleberry, R.Rarick)124/4-1

2: Attawaytotango (Hernandez, Lund)120/10-1

3: Celtic Humor (Escobar, Donlin)124/10-1

4: Shez Juliette (Loveberry, Bravo)120/9-2

5: Super Silent (Arrieta, Pfeifer)120/8-1

6: Extra Grand (Lindsay, Wiley)124/20-1

7: Blonde Rachel Goodwin, Scherer)120/7-2

8: Won Spirit (Sanchez, Richard)120/5-2

WON SPIRIT lagged behind in debut and never got going against much better. Deserves another shot versus weaker. BLONDE RACHEL stumbled out of the gate last out, but managed to muscle her way up for second best. BLINKERSONLETHERIP should exhibit early speed, departing from the rail with Ry Eikleberry aboard. Been a regular for the minor awards.

7 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

1: Rodriguez (Hamilton, Donlin)124/6-1

2: Prayintheprairie (Lindsay, VanWinkle)124/2-1

3: The Tascosa Kid (Mojica, Robertson)124/7-5

4: Trident Hero (Eikleberry, Litfin)124/8-1

5: King George (Goncalves, Donlin)124/12-1

6: Greek Week (Velazquez, Bethke)124/10-1

7: Winter Wally (Samuels, McKinley)124/12-1

THE TASCOSA KID will try to take the lead in cruise control, and attempt to leave enough in the tank to make it to the finish first. PRAYINTHEPRAIRIE gave a well-meant effort last out for the second spot. Expect to get first attack on the top pick. RODRIGUEZ and TRIDENT HERO are the outside shots with the best chance of a upset if pace gets too heated.

8 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000

1: Dyna Cat (Mojica, Williams)120/12-1

2: Never Give In (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/9-2

3: Hold for More (Sanchez, Bravo)120/8-1

4: Fire the Trainer (Lindsay, VanWinkle)122/10-1

5: Izzy the Warrior (Mawing, Diodoro)120/3-1

6: Smooth Chiraz (Loveberry, Bravo)120/6-1

7: Esposito (Eikleberry, Berndt)122/9-5

ESPOSITO has been pretty solid out of state, including a impressive win last race at Churchill Downs. Should prove tough if takes to new surroundings. DYNA CAT is going for his third straight win with jockey Mojica at the helm. Early speed type will come out firing with the inside draw. Trainer Robertino Diodoro sends in major players NEVER GIVE IN and IZZY THE WARRIOR. Never Give In will be involved from the bell, while Izzy The Warrior will be doing his better running in later stages.

9 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000

1: Olympic Lady (Escobar, Danger)124/8-1

2: Roxy Rocket (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/3-1

3: Raspberry Punch (Sanchez, Livingston)124/6-1

4: La Tormenta (Eikleberry, Bravo)124/9-2

5: Another One (Mojica, Diodoro)124/2-1

6: Fashion Tour (Lindsay, R.Rarick)124/10-1

7: Kinley Cash (Hamilton, Berndt)124/10-1

ANOTHER ONE ships in as a new purchase for the Diodoro barn, where the filly was facing better at Golden Gate Park. LA TORMENTA will flash enough speed to win the first half mile. If goes unchallenged, could steal the race. ROXY ROCKET was a five-length winner two-back sprinting on the main track.

10 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500

1: Anniesfirstdance (Samuels, McKinley)124/9-2

2: Tahkodha Star (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/8-1

3: Whiskey Legend (Escobar, Danger)124/10-1

4: Blackberry Brandi (Sanchez, Richard)120/3-1

5: Andrea’s Halo (Ziegler, Merrick)120/8-1

6: De Leon (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/2-1

7: Nicky’s Cat (Arrieta, Bethke)120/6-1

DE LEON should sit the perfect trip behind the wall of speed for first pouncing. Eligible to make it back to the winner’s circle for strong trainer/jockey team. BLACKBERRY BRANDI will make early noise and should appreciate the cutback in distance, after weakening last effort. ANNIESFIRSTDANCE earns a spot underneath at a square price.