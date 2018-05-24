JOHNNY LOVE’S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 6:30 pm. Best bet: Winters Run (6th race). Best play: 50 cent Pick 4— Race 5, (1,2,5,6,7,10,11,12/8/3,4,5/2,6,7,8), $48

1 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $17,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Cupid’s Delight (Goncalves,Heitzmann)124/8-1

2: So Sorry Ruston (Sanchez, Goodsell)124/6-1

3: Richard Thomas (Velazquez,Scherer)124/9-2

4: Show Bound (Mojica, Diodoro)124/2-1

5: Creative Art (Arrieta, Davis)124/3-1

6: Harnersbach (Eikleberry, Lund)124/9-2

SHOW BOUND has plenty room to improve after a awkward start last out of the gate. Doesn’t need the lead, but might take it with his early zip. HARNERSBACH grabs outside post and will be sitting in the stalking position with dead aim on the front runner. RICHARD THOMAS comes off-the-bench with the 6 month absence, but supports two morning bullet drills coming in.

2 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Profound Visionary (Arrieta,Bratcher)124/4-1

2: Drop the Gloves (Butler, Rhone)124/5-1

3: Greek Week (Melancon, Bethke)124/10-1

4: The Tascosa Kid (Rodriguez,Robertson)124/2-1

5: Shoot Craps (Mojica, Diodoro)124/3-1

6: Prayintheprairie (Lindsay,VanWinkle)124/8-1

7: Two Steps Before (Escobar, Rhone)124/12-1

DROP THE GLOVES angled out late to get the second spot last out. Flattered when first and third place runners came back to win next out. THE TASCOSA KID is probably the horse to beat, but hasn’t been seen since last August and has two lone works entering. Taking a wait and see approach. PROFOUND VISIONARY could be the horse to catch with his quick turn of foot, firing out of the one hole.

3 1 mile, 70 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: The Bull (Velazquez, Berndt)124/3-1

2: Ragged Edge (Eikleberry, Richard)124/12-1

3: Minister Vivendi (Clark, Gordon)124/10-1

4: Empire Knight (Lindsay, McFarlane)124/9-2

5: Aroney (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/12-1

6: Handsome Jackson (Hamilton,Offolter)124/10-1

7: Lord Toccet (Loveberry, Offolter)124/10-1

8: Speed Is Life (Sanchez, Rengstorf)124/8-1

9: Why Frank (Mojica, Diodoro)124/5-2

THE BULL will be the one to catch in the fist grass race of the season. The Joel Berndt barn is off to a solid start, winning at 28 percent. WHY FRANK is most likely the post time favorite when the gates open. Versatile runner can sit close to the pace or uncork a big run from the rear. EMPIRE KNIGHT didn’t disappoint last out at Turf Paradise, drawing away from the field to a four length victory.

4 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Strike Perfection (Loveberry,Litfin)124/15-1

2: Girlswannahavefun (Guglielmino,Bravo)124/8-1

3: Right On By (Butler, Rhone)124/5-1

4: Dawn Traveller (Arrieta, Diodoro)118/4-1

5: Saved by the Swell (Velazquez,Berndt)124/5-2

6: Roseau (Hernandez, Silva)124/12-1

7: Roxy Rocket (Mojica, Rengstorf)124/12-1

8: Datt Town (Lindsay, VanWinkle)124/10-1

9: Honor’s Parade (Eikleberry, Sterling)124/12-1

10: Ailish’s Buttercup (Goncalves, W.Rarick)118/8-1

DAWN TRAVELER ships in from Golden Gate Park, where the filly faced much tougher on the synthetic track. Should benefit from contested fractions, picking up the pieces late. SAVED BY THE SWELL gets back to the lawn, where she runs her best efforts. Lukewarm morning line favorite is definitely beatable in this wide open affair. AILISH’S BUTTERCUP, ROSEAU, and GIRLSWANNAHAVEFUN will be sacrificing themselves up front, attempting to outlast each other to the wire.

5 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Redneck Attack (Arrieta, Davis)124/8-1

2: Born Force (Hernandez,Donlin)124/15-1

3: Tyler’s Tek (Mojica, T.Rarick)124/12-1

4: Yes by Gold (Gonzalez, Merrick)124/20-1

5: Herbie (Loveberry, Robertson)124/9-2

6: Heat Flash (Sanchez, Broberg)124/5-2

7: Private Party (Melancon,Heitzmann)124/10-1

8: High Drive (Hamilton, Pearson)124/12-1

9: Ya Antabttsy (Velazquez, Kumke)124/15-1

10: Domikate (Butler, Tracy, Jr.)124/15-1

11: Nobrag Justfact (Goncalves,Heitzmann)118/6-1

12: Prince Arlo (Eikleberry, Lund)124/12-1

HEAT FLASH faced tougher out-of-state on the grass, and should of had back-to-back wins last out, but the saddle slipped early in the journey. HERBIE makes his return after the winter break for the Robertson barn. Got a paycheck in all seven starts last season on the local track. REDNECK ATTACK will come out flying from the rail position with jockey Arrieta aboard. Gate-to-wire winner last out at Turf Paradise.

6 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Herbiefullthrottle (Samuels, Litfin)119/12-1

2: Kowboy Henry (Sanchez, Padilla)119/10-1

3: Azaruk (Velazquez, Berndt)124/4-1

4: Brave One (Arrieta, Bethke)119/8-1

5: A. J. Lovemaker (Keith, Biehler)119/6-1

6: Big Valiant (Bedford, McFadden)119/15-1

7: Glitter On Ice (P.Canchari, Backhaus)119/15-1

8: Winters Run (Gonzalez, Sweere)119/1-1

WINTERS RUN ran career best speed figure last out and is strictly the one to beat off that effort. AZARUK has been training smartly off the year long absence, including two bullet drills. BRAVE ONE showed brief early speed before fading late off-the-board. Could show promise in the later stages, second off the layoff.

7 11⁄16 miles. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Scattered Cash (Gonzalez,Merrick)124/12-1

2: Sam’s Silver Star (Hernandez,Rengstorf)124/15-1

3: Cristianstorm (Eikleberry, Berndt)124/6-1

4: Whining (Lindsay, Schnell)124/9-5

5: Sindys Luck (Mojica, Diodoro)124/7-2

6: Dr. Shipley (Hamilton, Nolen)124/5-1

7: Senna (Clark, Gordon)124/6-1

8: Osage Warrior (Goncalves, W.Rarick)118/15-1

SINDYS LUCK didn’t disappoint as the favorite last out, winning by four lengths. Repeat of that effort with this successful trainer/jockey connection, will make them tough to beat. WHINING is strictly the one to catch to get the win. Winner last out, leading the field to the wire. CRISTIANSTORM will be rolling late from the back of the pack, and should have a snappy pace scenario to rain on.

8 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Southern Stream (Goncalves,Spencer)124/15-1

2: Little Patriot (Mojica, Heitzmann)124/5-2

3: Worthy Cause (Goodwin, Merrick)119/12-1

4: Purring to Music (Gonzalez,Westermann)119/10-1

5: Cabur’e (Lindsay, Silva)124/8-1

6: Life’s Battles (Arrieta, Bratcher)119/3-1

7: Button Mushroom (Loveberry, Hornsby)119/5-1

8: S S Taylor (Hernandez, Silva)119/4-1

LITTLE PATRIOT should appreciate cutting back in distance with her early speed. Expect to keep runners honest up front on the prowl. BUTTON MUSHROOM faced better at Oaklawn Park, before shipping up north. Jockey Loveberry is starting to get the ball rolling after a slow start. Expect S S TAYLOR to be involved early, bringing plenty of zip from the outside post.