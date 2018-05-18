Post time: 6:30 pm. Best bet: Success Rate (6th race). Best play: 50 cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 5, (All/3/2,4,5,6,7,8/4,5), $48

1 5½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming : $5,000. Purse: $11,500

1: The Checotah Kid (Goncalves, Riecken)124/10-1

2: Stay Glad (Mawing, Rarick)119/5-2

3: Alvin’s Touch (Mojica, Diodoro)124/9-5

4: Caleb’s Courage (Keith, Biehler)124/8-1

5: Over Ez (Arrieta, Silva)119/6-1

6: Chasensummerstorms (Eikleberry, Silva)124/7-2

CHASENSUMMERSTORMS could be lone speed today for new trainer. ALVIN’S TOUCH will let others sacrifice themselves up front before unwinding from the rear with a late surge. STAY GLAD ran a strong second last out against slightly better.

2 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

1: Midnight Gypsy (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/6-1

2: I Never Give Up (Eikleberry, Litfin)118/5-1

3: Mille Baci (Hernandez, Swan)124/15-1

4: Looking Good Carol (Loveberry, Padilla)124/3-1

5: Fiftyshadesograyce (Mojica, Lund)118/2-1

6: Sunset Dreamer (Gonzalez, Swan)118/10-1

7: Tamariu (Sanchez, Padilla)118/4-1

FIFTYSHADESOGRACE stretches out to two turns with good early speed, and will attempt to lead the field to the wire. LOOKING GOOD CAROL is a major player if she can transfer her running form from the grass to the main track. TAMARIU is a late runner who might need a sizzling pace scenario to close late on.

3 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming : $5,000. Purse: $14,500

1: Racinrosemary (Sanchez, Padilla)124/10-1

2: Gingermore (Eikleberry, Richard)124/7-2

3: Is It Gold (Goncalves, Rarick)124/9-2

4: Axial Load (Loveberry, Padilla)124/6-1

5: Web of Demons (Arrieta, Diodoro)124/5-2

6: One Putt Par (Mojica, Diodoro)124/5-1

7: Fabulous Lady (Mawing, Gordon)124/6-1

GINGERMORE hopped out of the gate last out, but managed to get up for show dollars while taking the five-wide path there. WEB OF DEMONS will be part of the heated pace battle from the start. ONE PUTT PAR will be flying late under the guidance of Orlando Mojica.

4 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming : $12,500. Purse: $30,000

1: Slick as Ice (Butler, Padilla)120/8-1

2: Philo (Velazquez, Rarick)124/6-1

3: Plenty of Sun (Mojica, Lund)120/5-1

4: Sword of David (Loveberry, Robertson)120/9-5

5: Awesome Emmit (Guglielmino, Bravo)124/5-2

6: Chaska (Mawing, Lund)120/12-1

7: Federal Agent (Hernandez, Bethke)120/10-1

AWESOME EMMIT has good tactical speed to take the lead or sit off the pace for trainer Francisco Bravo. SWORD OF DAVID is the probably post time favorite but hasn’t made a dent in past three outings. FEDERAL AGENT Barn is off to a slow start, but the price will be right to use for the minor awards.

5 6 Furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming : $4,000. Purse: $10,000

1: Lets Tango (Lindsay, Riecken)124/12-1

2: Hollywood Hallie (Arrieta, Bethke)124/10-1

3: Starship Impulse (Velazquez, Berndt)124/2-1

4: Lasoeurcadetecheri (Loveberry, Rengstorf)124/4-1

5: Cougar Creek (Goodwin, Brinson)124/9-2

6: Roada Wish (Hamilton, Hornsby)124/12-1

7: B L’s Wagon (Sanchez, Backhaus)124/8-1

8: Wonder About Lola (Eikleberry, Fields)124/5-1

In the most wide-open race of the day, give the slight edge to STARSHIP IMPULSE, a versatile mare who moved away with every stride to a 9-length victory at Hawthorne Park. LASOEURCADETECHERI could prove tough coming off the bench, if she can regain her form from last season. B L’s WAGON and WONDER ABOUT LOLA are two price plays to consider.

6 6½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming : $4,000. Purse: $10,000

1: Ismusbemyluckyday (Mawing, Rarick)124/6-1

2: Perfect Movement (Butler, Litfin)124/7-2

3: Success Rate (Mojica, Diodoro)124/6-5

4: Tour de Rock (Loveberry, Hornsby)124/12-1

5: Pennant Fever (Eikleberry, Hanson)124/8-1

6: Houdini Hill (Lindsay, Fields)124/15-1

7: Smiling Charlie (Goncalves, Bethke)124/15-1

8: Dually Affirmed (Velazquez, Gordon)124/8-1

SUCCESS RATE will be a single on many Pick 4 tickets, with speed figures towering the field. TOUR DE ROCK could slip in for the minor awards, if he gets a decent pace. PERFECT MOVEMENT ran a clunker last out at Oaklawn Park, but a change of scenery and weaker field might give him a opportunity to move forward.

7 1 Mile. State Bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

1: Not Justa Somerset (Goodwin, Rhone)124/15-1

2: Buxterhooter (Velazquez, Berndt)118/5-2

3: Mr Shiver (Hamilton, Hanson)124/20-1

4: Courting Moonlight (Butler, Rhone)118/12-1

5: Link (Eikleberry, Sharp)118/7-2

6: Last Minister (Loveberry, Bethke)118/10-1

7: Son of So (Mawing, Rarick)124/8-1

8: Wannaplaybigchief (Mojica, Diodoro)118/3-1

9: Derbys Moneymaker (Goncalves, McFadden)118/20-1

10: Northernbrilliance (Sanchez, Rengstorf)118/12-1

WANNAPLAYBIGCHIEF got off to a slow break in lone start, but worked his way up to finish for third. LINK and BUXTERHOOTER, also make their second appearance to the race track.

8 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming : $25,000. Purse: $32,000

1: The Great Casby (Sanchez, Van Winkle)122/5-1

2: Blue Bomber (Loveberry, Diodoro)120/10-1

3: Cash Money Always (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/7-2

4: Glacken’s Ghost (Hamilton, Robertson)122/8-5

5: Underpressure (Mojica, Richard)120/5-2

6: Muhaawer (Lindsay, Schnell)122/10-1

GLACKEN’S GHOST is strictly the one to beat out of the Robertson barn. UNDERPRESSURE is the main threat to the top pick for a barn that’s off to a slow start. CASH MONEY ALWAYS is a consistent runner, who has run for bronze the past three out.