Post time: 6:30 p.m. Best bet: Mines Made Up (9th Race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket—Race 7 (All/All/7/47) $64.

1 350 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $16,000

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Shakemupbayb (Esqueda, Christenson) 126/10-1

2: Bodacious Fun (Torres, Charette-Hill) 124/6-1

3: Eos Marie Leveau (Packer, Hardy) 124/9-5

4: Its Big Pappa to You (Goodwin, Wilson) 124/5-1

5: This Trains Rockin (Samuels, McKinley) 124/3-1

6: Td Cartel Express (Bedford, McKinley) 126/4-1

EOS MARIE LEVEAU was outnosed last out for the win. Like her progress coming in. THIS TRAINS ROCKIN and TD CARTEL EXPRESS finished right behind Eos Marie Leveau for the third and fourth spots.

2 300 yards. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $20,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Code Name Valor (Ramirez, Pascoe) 122/4-1

2: Nadiafterdawn (P. Canchari, Haglund) 122/15-1

3: Dashin My Lady (Packer, Hardy) 122/3-1

4: Fiery Success (Velazquez, Hybsha) 122/10-1

5: Trs Amazing Colton (Torres, Campos) 122/20-1

6: Mj Heart and Soul (Goodwin, Hunt) 122/20-1

7: Take Me Ta Church (Velazquez, Swan) 122/12-1

8: Trs Lz Jess (Samuels, Campos) 122/15-1

9: R Favorite Lady (Esqueda, Olmstead) 122/8-1

10: Be a Hero (Swiontek, Hanson) 122/5-2

CODE NAME VALOR deserves another chance, after stumbling out of the gate last out. BE A HERO has been knocking on the door and looks to get his first win with seventh start. DASHIN MY LADY has had some troubled short journeys but could improve with straight run to wire.

3 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Philo (Butler, Padilla) 124/4-1

2: Blarney (Eikleberry, Richard) 124/3-1

3: Ahoymycaptain (Velazquez, Berndt) 124/7-2

4: Dancin Nicky (Loveberry, Robertson) 119/8-1

5: Tortuga Rio (Goncalves, House) 119/8-1

6: Jerf (Arrieta, Donlin Jr.) 124/20-1

7: Arizona (Mojica, Diodoro) 124/9-2

8: Cole Camp (Mawing, Nolen) 124/6-1

PHILO was runner-up off the month layoff, and good to see hot jockey Butler remain aboard. BLARNEY is legit player, who had a traffic-filled stretch run last out. Will be dedicated to main body of runners, before making big run. DANCIN NICKY tries the turf experiment in his second start, and should have the bull’s-eye on his back as the one to catch.

4 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Go to the Pulpit (C. Wolff, P.Wolff) 124/20-1

2: Lootn and Shootn (Arrieta, Bolinger) 124/10-1

3: Hurricane Force (Goncalves, Robertson) 124/8-1

4: Devil’s Teeth (Eikleberry, Broberg) 124/6-1

5: Paddy Party (Goodwin, Donlin Jr.) 124/20-1

6: Cristianstorm (Bedford, Goodsell) 119/9-2

7: Scattered Cash (Mojica, Diodoro) 124/7-2

8: Sword of David (Loveberry, Robertson) 124/3-1

9: Two Steps Before (Escobar, Rhone) 124/10-1

10: Kela Brew (Evans, Robertson) 124/10-1

SWORD OF DAVID drops in class with positive jockey switch for the Robertson barn. Will be sitting in the basement, before uncorking his late run. DEVIL’S TEETH might attempt to pull off the theft on the lead with Eikleberry aboard. SCATTERED CASH and CRISTIANSTORM loom late threats in this wide-open affair.

5 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $33,000

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Hay Dakota (Velazquez, Berndt) 120/5-2

2: Majestic Pride (Butler, Robertson) 120/7-2

3: Chief Know It All (Mojica, Diodoro) 120/8-1

4: High Security (Loveberry, VanWinkle) 122/12-1

5: Lawless West (Hamilton, Offolter) 120/15-1

6: Consumerconfidence (Mawing, Davis) 120/10-1

7: Sightforsoreeyes (Arrieta, Anderson) 120/10-1

8: Ibaka (Eikleberry, Bravo) 120/9-2

9: Aces High (Goncalves, Heitzmann) 124/6-1

MAJESTIC PRIDE will sit in the garden spot behind the speed, for first run on the leaders. Finished third in the MysticLake Mile two back. HAY DAKOTA came up a half-length short with his late surge in the MysticLake Mile. Solid turfer is the one to beat. IBAKA will be hell-bent-for-election on the lead and strictly the one to seize to get the win.

6 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Benny’s Glory (Velazquez, R.Rarick) 124/8-1

2: Houdini Hill (Eikleberry, Fields) 124/12-1

3: Mr Ark (Arrieta, Litfin) 124/10-1

4: Vino Limbo Tango (Goodwin, Becker) 124/5-1

5: Express River (Guglielmino, Bravo) 124/6-1

6: Winter Wally (Bedford, McKinley) 119/15-1

7: Dually Affirmed (Samuels, Gordon) 124/4-1

8: Speed Is Life (Mawing, Rengstorf) 124/3-1

9: Tempietto (Hamilton, Silva) 124/10-1

DUALLY AFFIRMED has been shy of the winner’s circle for quite some time but did take a big step forward last out for a third-place finish. Could exhibit promise off that effort in this weak field. SPEED IS LIFE should be rolling from the bell with the stretch-out. Has been facing richer this meet. BENNY GLORY drops for close to half the price. Should be doing his better running late.

7 5 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Elf’s Gold (Goncalves, Donlin) 120/8-1

2: Rivertown (Loveberry, Robertson) 124/5-2

3: Scrumpy Town (Butler, Rhone) 124/2-1

4: Patriotic Bei Bei (Arrieta, McKinley) 120/12-1

5: Cause for Magic (Williams, Fields) 120/15-1

6: Legendolly (Bedford, Donlin Jr.) 115/12-1

7: She’s R Edge (Swiontek, Bolinger) 120/15-1

8: Honor and Riches (Eikleberry, Tracy Jr.) 124/7-2

RIVERTOWN set the pace last out but was snatched up late and had to settle for place honors. Should appreciate cutting back a furlong. SCRUMPY TOWN is also a speedball, who failed to hold on to lead last out, getting nipped before the wire. HONOR AND RICHES loves to show her speed also, but jockey Eikleberry might hold her back, starting from the outside hole.

8 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $35,000

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: U S Express (Eikleberry, Richard) 122/2-1

2: Octavia Hill (Butler, Tracy Jr.) 120/9-2

3: Two Be Royal (Mojica, Rengstorf) 120/7-2

4: Kandy Sweep (Velazquez, Brinson) 120/6-1

5: Cabloosie Bay (Goncalves, Heitzmann) 115/6-1

6: Devil Lady (Hamilton, Hanson) 115/8-1

7: Classy Shackles (Loveberry, Van Winkle) 115/20-1

8: Papa’s Isla Doll (Mawing, Rengstorf) 115/12-1

U S EXPRESS exits high-quality turf race, after falling apart in later stages. Winner two back on sloppy off-track, so rate higher with wet surface. Both TWO BE ROYAL and OCTAVIA HILL jump off the grass and return to the main track where they have fared well. CABLOOSIE BAY may exhibit early speed with the stretch-out.

9 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Monday Confession (Mawing, Broberg) 124/7-2

2: Deflater (Harr, Cline) 115/5-1

3: Shooters Alley (Butler, Litfin) 124/8-1

4: Indy Forest (Arrieta, Foley) 124/15-1

5: Sweet Idi (Loveberry, Robertson) 120/4-1

6: Bandit Point (P.Canchari, Cline) 120/8-1

7: Mines Made Up (Eikleberry, Broberg) 124/9-5

MINES MADE UP will be last one in, and one of the first ones out. Exits prolonged pace battle for the victory. Stablemate MONDAY CONFESSION is no pushover and will be gathering late momentum with the rail draw. SWEET IDI could fire well fresh for Robertson barn.

10 1 mile, 70 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,000

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Eclipsing (Bedford, Wiley) 119/15-1

2: Cup o’ Tea for Me (C.Wolff, P.Wolff) 124/8-1

3: Willsheburn (Hamilton, Hanson) 119/5-1

4: Extra Chrome (Mawing, Wiley) 124/3-1

5: In Donna’s Court (Arrieta, Peters) 119/10-1

6: Erin’s Dance (Butler, Tracy Jr.) 119/4-1

7: Golden Thunder (Goncalves, Donlin) 119/2-1

GOLDEN THUNDER takes massive plunge in class and gets the tepid nod in this weak maiden field. EXTRA CHROME drops in class after last dud on the turf. Should improve facing softer. ERINS DANCE is likely pace-setter and has Butler aboard for the ride.