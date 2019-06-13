Post time: 6 p.m. Best bet: Familiar Rhythm (8th Race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket — Race 6, (All/1,4,5, 6,7,11/3/1,4), $48.

1 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $13,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Diamonds On the Dirt (Torres, C.-Hill)125/6-1

2: Fire N Guns (Bedford, McKinley)125/10-1

3: Eos Minnie Pearl (Navarrete, Jr., Hardy)125/5-2

4: Watch Out Or Elsa (Romero, Manriquez)125/12-1

5: Db Quick Sam (Canchari, Livingston)125/5-1

6: Eyeonthewind (Frink, Weidner)125/7-2

7: Lil Miss Hott Pants (Swiontek, Weidner)125/8-1

8: Rckhastabesouthern (Tapia, Johnson)125/9-2

EOS MINNIE PEARL just missed last out with late rush. EYEONTHEWIND finished right behind Eos Minnie Pearl in lone start. RCKHASTABESOUTHERN failed as the favorite last out vs. the top two picks.

2 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $9,000

1: Sharons Darlin Adele (Serrano, Barnes)125/10-1

2: Just Plain Fast (Tapia, Johnson)125/3-1

3: Krash for Kash (Canchari, Livingston)127/8-1

4: Bodacious Peach (Eikleberry, Livingston)127/2-1

5: Mansory (Frink, Hanson)125/4-1

6: Keystone Kartel (Navarrete, Jr., Johnson)127/6-1

7: Make Me a Mojito (Goodwin, Black)125/15-1

8: Another Overdraft (Romero, Manriquez)125/10-1

BODACIOUS PEACH is a consistent moneymaker. Came up a neck shy last out after a bumpy break. MANSORY got off slowly last out as the favorite. JUST PLAIN FAST is an obvious danger in an even field.

3 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $11,500

1: Sanngria (Serrano, Olmstead)125/6-1

2: Dashing Fajita (Esqueda, Olmstead)125/5-1

3: Perrelet (Canchari, Livingston)125/7-2

4: Hermajestythequeen (Ramirez, C.-Hill)125/9-2

5: Dove 16 (Eikleberry, Livingston)125/5-2

6: Bodacious Ace (Romero, Johnson)125/10-1

7: Super Pollitical (Torres, Campos)125/8-1

8: Fourtwentyninedigger (Tapia, Johnson)125/12-1

DOVE 16 was a nose short in lone start. Tough to beat with repeat effort. HERMAJESTYTHEQUEEN has yet to hit the board but might have found ideal group here. PERRELET has been third best past two efforts.

4 About 7½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500

1: Indian Bella (Gonzalez, Ashford, Jr.)123/9-2

2: Laura Ray (Martin, Jr., Litfin)123/5-1

3: Ryan and Madison (Meche, Scherer)123/15-1

4: U S Express (Lindsay, Donlin, Jr.)123/15-1

5: North of Eden (Eikleberry, Silva)123/8-1

6: Seynatawnee (Mawing, Bravo)123/12-1

7: Lookin Ata Runaway (Butler, Rengstorf)123/4-1

8: R J’s Silver Syd (Goncalves, McKinley)123/7-2

9: Can’t Touch Me (Goodwin, Hornsby)123/20-1

10: Deputy Dora (Loveberry, Westermann)123/8-1

11: Kinley Cash (Harr, Cline)118/12-1

INDIAN BELLA could be lone speed along the rail and will look to shake loose with easy fractions. R J’s SILVER SYD is an obvious danger second time off the layoff and should be chasing the pace from the start. LOOKIN ATA RUNAWAY will uncork a big late run with Dean Butler aboard. Sharp barn adds appeal.

5 About 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000

1: French Quarter (Arrieta, Berndt)123/12-1

2: Wings Locked Up (Eikleberry, Stuart)123/5-2

3: Speeding Kid (Mawing, Silva)123/10-1

4: Burgameister (Goncalves, Berndt)123/8-1

5: Luvin Bullies (Evans, Robertson)118/7-2

6: Sonic Boom (Hamilton, Berndt)123/5-1

7: Big League (Gonzalez, Williams)123/6-1

8: Aiken to Be (Roman, Robertson)118/9-2

WINGS LOCKED UP is the class of the field and has the speed to be involved from the start. AIKEN TO BE returns to the turf, where she does her best running. Should be plenty fit coming in out of the Robertson barn. Stablemate LUVIN BULLIES will make a strong middle move down the stretch after missing by a nose last out running longer.

6 About 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

1: Paddy’s Choice (Gonzalez, Rarick)123/3-1

2: Priceless Nellie (Martin, Jr., House)123/6-1

3: Elsie’s Kid (Roman, Robertson)120/15-1

4: Trudy (Goncalves, Hawley)123/12-1

5: Running On a Beach (Garner, Litfin)120/20-1

6: Lynne T (Bedford, Rengstorf)123/10-1

7: Novo Azul (Arrieta, Robertson)120/9-5

8: Tashiara (Eikleberry, Silva)120/4-1

NOVO AZUL is strictly the one to catch to get the win. Had the lead in lone start but was caught late. PRICELESS NELLIE, TRUDY and TASHIARA are first-time starters with strong work tabs coming in. Each merits respect in a wide-open race.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

1: Dare Felix (Escobar, Rhone)120/9-2

2: Raisin Candy Bar (Lopez, Jr., McKinley)120/20-1

3: Circle Me Bert (Loveberry, Ashford, Jr.)120/15-1

4: Hold That Thought (Garner, Hanson)120/5-1

5: Porter Creek (Hamilton, Bravo)120/8-1

6: Blue Eclipse (Hernandez, Berndt)120/4-1

7: Winters Run (Gonzalez, Sweere)123/8-1

8: Run Away Flash (Gonzalez, Ashford, Jr.)120/12-1

9: Dakota Academy (Goncalves, Hanson)120/12-1

10: Matt and Cheese (Arrieta, Bethke)123/15-1

11: Captain Drake (Butler, Padilla)120/7-2

CAPTAIN DRAKE showed improved positional speed last out on the muddy track, finishing third. Expect a brisk pace in front of him to roll on. DARE FELIX will be committed for home on the lead with the inside draw. Second best last out in third career start. BLUE ECLIPSE usually gets a share and will come smoking out of the gate with his quick turn of foot.

8 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,000

1: Smooth Criminal (Arrieta, Rarick)123/9-2

2: Fear Fighter (Hamilton, Silva)123/5-2

3: Familiar Rhythm (Eikleberry, Bravo)123/2-1

4: Buxterhooter (Roman, Berndt)123/3-1

5: Magic Cowboy (Mojica, Bethke)123/10-1

6: Mystic Shadow (Hernandez, Bolinger)123/8-1

FAMILIAR RHYTHM drops for half the price and is the one to fend off down the stretch. Got caught in tight quarters last out and will prove tough with clean trip. FEAR FIGHTER goes well down in class with the surface switch and cut in distance. Will be doing his better running late. SMOOTH CRIMINAL will probably exhibit early speed out of the gate in a field full of pursuers. Gets top jockey Arrieta to ride.

9 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

1: Minnesota Lucky (Loveberry, Padilla)123/2-1

2: Talent and Tricks (Meche, Backhaus)120/12-1

3: Northernbrilliance (Arrieta, Rengstorf)123/7-2

4: Wannaplaybigchief (Mojica, Diodoro)123/5-2

5: Sammy’s Nugget (Mawing, Peters)120/15-1

6: Brandy Chaser (Gonzalez, Padilla)120/8-1

WANNAPLAYBIGCHIEF lost the late lead last out and had to settle for show honors. Candidate to move forward in a small field. MINNESOTA LUCKY ran in the holding pattern last race in the second spot. Might get a picnic on the lead in a group lacking speed. NORTHERNBRILLANCE looms the late closing threat but will need a spirited pace to get the job done.