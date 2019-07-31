Post time: 6 pm. Best bet: Steal The Thunder (4th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 3, (All/6/All/3), $48.

1 300 Yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Allowance. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Miss Trainwreck (Swiontek, Manriquez)124/8-1

2: Johnee B (Frink, Weidner)124/10-1

3: Favorit Shake (Torres, Charette-Hill)124/9-5

4: Undrafted (Bedford, Manriquez)124/5-2

5: Valiant Lota (Goodwin, Hybsha)124/6-1

6: Have It My Way (Ramirez, Charette-Hill)124/4-1

HAVE IT MY WAY cruised to an easy win last out to break her maiden. Stablemate FAVORIT SHAKE ships up from Remington Park after facing tougher. UNDRAFTED held on for the win last out after a hard-fought duel.

2 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: The Bald Eagle (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)125/7-2

2: Follies Dashin Angel (Swiontek, Campos)125/5-1

3: The Fish Cartel (Ramirez, Charette-Hill)125/10-1

4: Lil Quick Wagon (Torres, Charette-Hill)125/10-1

5: High On Chablis (Romero, Crawford)127/12-1

6: Legendan (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)125/8-1

7: Mr King Cartel (Jasso, Johnson)127/8-1

8: Bhr Flashing Effort (Goodwin, Johnson)125/12-1

9: Ima Jj Junior (Frink, Weidner)125/6-1

10: Full Power Eagle (E. Esqueda, Olmstead)125/15-1

11: One Famous Ocean (Eikleberry, Olmstead)125/9-2

12: Jess Great (Swiontek, Flores)127/15-1

THE BALD EAGLE usually is in the mix but hasn’t visited the winner’s circle in nearly a year. ONE FAMOUS OCEAN is a must-use, if gets in from the also-eligible list. LIL QUICK WAGON is allowance dropper for tough connections.

3 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Minister’s Glory (Mawing, Metz)120/4-1

2: St. Biretta (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/8-1

3: Bandit Point (Harr, Cline)115/10-1

4: Kid Frostie (Butler, Rhone)120/9-2

5: Power Song (Mojica, Robertson)120/5-1

6: Drop of Golden Sun (Bedford, Rengstorf)120/12-1

7: Philo (Hamilton, Padilla)120/15-1

8: Broken Key (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/7-2

9: Irish Major (Loveberry, Padilla)120/5-2

POWER SONG should have rabbit duties and is the one to catch. Takes a drop in class. IRISH MAJOR will be closing with a rush. MINISTER’S GLORY ships in from the West Coast for trainer Jeff Metz and won last out at Golden Gate.

4 About 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shot of Wine (Meche, Backhaus)123/6-1

2: Wild Desire (Hamilton, Riecken)123/8-1

3: Rhythm Dancer (Lindsay, Bethke)123/12-1

4: Blues Touch (Martin Jr., Rhone)123/10-1

5: Starfest (Butler, Rhone)123/15-1

6: Steal the Thunder (Eikleberry, Sharp)120/7-2

7: Just Audacious (Roman, Anderson)123/15-1

8: Skat Happens (Arrieta, McKinley)123/10-1

9: Helen’sphotoflash (Mawing, Biehler)123/9-2

10: Ms Comedy Time (Goncalves, Rarick)123/20-1

11: Wanamingo (C. Wolff, P. Wolff)123/20-1

12: Carriage (Mojica, Robertson)123/10-1

13: Diva de Kela (Keith, Biehler)120/5-1

14: Lil’ Red Devile (Hernandez, Anderson)123/12-1

15: Anniesfirstdance (Bedford, McKinley)123/20-1

STEAL THE THUNDER won last out off the layoff and in her first turf event. Should be sitting in the wings with Eikleberry aboard. HELEN’SPHOTOFLASH should win the first half-mile but must dial it up to hold off her rivals. STARFEST will be rolling from the cheap seats and should benefit from contested fractions.

5 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tiger by His Tail (Arrieta, McFarlane)120/10-1

2: Temple Keys (Loveberry, Rarick)120/5-1

3: Two Chance (Bell, Donlin Jr.)120/6-1

4: Sweet Stuff (Meche, Donlin Jr.)120/20-1

5: Blue Bomber (Mojica, Bethke)123/7-2

6: Knights Nation (Mawing, House)120/9-2

7: Teddy Time (Hamilton, Robertson)120/10-1

8: Fritz Johansen (Lindsay, Eidschun)120/12-1

9: Scattered Cash (Butler, Rhone)120/12-1

10: Born Force (Eikleberry, Donlin)120/8-1

11: High Drive (Martin Jr., Pearson)120/15-1

12: Mambocello (Hernandez, McFarlane)120/12-1

13: Buymeabond (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/8-1

14: Bentley’s Show (Roman, Rarick)120/20-1

TIGER BY HIS TAIL plunges in class and draws the fence with quick turn of foot and top jockey aboard. BLUE BOMBER comes in with three consecutive wins and will be near the lead from the get-go. KNIGHTS NATION just missed with late run last out.

6 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Marco’s Tribute (Butler, Rhone)123/10-1

2: Dexter’s Miracle (Escobar, Rhone)123/10-1

3: May We All (Roman, Sharp)120/7-2

4: Ganso Galopante (Arrieta, Bethke)120/8-1

5: Candy Wompus (Loveberry, Van Winkle)120/4-1

6: Hold That Thought (Hamilton, Hanson)120/8-1

7: Tekela’s Glory (Goodwin, Rarick)123/12-1

8: Gabo S (Ordaz, Silva)120/5-1

9: Captain of Summer (Harr, Wiley)118/20-1

10: Moment of Magic (Eikleberry, Donlin)120/20-1

11: Raja’s Appeal (Mawing, Danger)123/9-2

MAY WE ALL drops for half the price after running third last out. Look for jockey to send hard out of the gate. CANDY WOMPUS and HOLD THAT THOUGHT also drop for half the price.

7 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Primarily Gold (Arrieta, Bethke)123/5-2

2: Mr. Benz (Gonzalez, Silva Jr.)120/6-1

3: Stephen’s Answer (Hamilton, Rarick)120/8-1

4: Spirit Mission (Lindsay, Eidschun)120/10-1

5: Jonny’s Choice (Mojica, Diodoro)123/7-2

6: Renvyle (Goncalves, Hawley)120/9-2

7: Fulkerson (Butler, Bethke)120/5-1

8: Sheer Mayhem (Eikleberry, Richard)123/12-1

JONNY’S CHOICE ran career-best speed figure last out for the win as a 10-year-old. MR. BENZ stretches out around two turns for the first time in two years. Expect to be sitting in cozy slot behind the speed. PRIMARILY GOLD is all about speed and has four gate-to-wire wins in past six starts.

8 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Devil Lady (Hamilton, Hansen)123/5-1

2: Blackberry Brandi (Hernandez, Richard)123/9-2

3: Andrea’s Halo (Meche, Sheehan)123/15-1

4: Somerset Allie (Butler, Rhone)123/5-2

5: Foxy Footnote (Eikleberry, Bravo)123/6-1

6: Smoken Danni (Martin Jr., Wiley)123/10-1

7: Kandy Sweep (Gonzalez, Brinson)123/2-1

KANDY SWEEP draws ideal outside post to stalk the inside speed with Gonzalez board. Winner last out from off the pace. SOMERSET ALLIE drops in from allowance race with the surface switch. FOXY FOOTNOTE was a sharp winner last out and has a couple of quick morning drills.

9 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Papa’s Isla Doll (Loveberry, Rengstorf)120/3-1

2: Right On By (Butler, Rhone)120/5-2

3: Reconciling (Arrieta, Donlin)120/6-1

4: Fabulous Lady (Mawing, Silva)120/12-1

5: Seynatawnee (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/7-2

6: Dakota Peach Pie (Harr, Rickert)115/10-1

7: String Bikini (Meche, Riecken)120/8-1

PAPA’S ISLA DOLL drops to lowest level of her career and draws the inside hole with early speed. RIGHT ON BY has tactical speed to make her a major contender. Likes to sit close to the front before making her big move. SEYNATAWNEE is a consistent runner who always gives her best. Must use on the ticket.

10 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Angelina’s Heaven (Gonzalez, Davis)123/5-2

2: Bendi Blu (Loveberry, Rengstorf)120/4-1

3: Impeachment’s Rose (Mawing, Westermann)123/10-1

4: Stylist (Butler, Silva)123/8-1

5: Harper Bee (Mojica, Hardy)123/6-1

6: Sass Machine (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/9-5

BENDI BLU was an impressive 15-length winner last out and steps up a notch. SASS MACHINE didn’t disappoint as the favorite at this level and distance last out. ANGELINA’S HEAVEN has faced better out of state but has been riding the bench since April.