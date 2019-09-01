Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Defend The Rose (4th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 1 (All/3/All/7), $45.

1 350 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Vo Fantastic Aira (Hamilton, Hardy)124/20-1

2: Dirt Road King (Goodwin, Hardy)124/6-1

3: Iza Bela B (Canchari, Weidner)124/10-1

4: Kool Attempt (Schmidt, Haglund)124/12-1

5: Wicked 6 (Eikleberry, Hardy)124/15-1

6: Capos Hero (Serrano, Hardy)124/7-2

7: Johnee B (Frink, Weidner)124/8-1

8: Reigning Berries (Bedford, McKinley)124/15-1

9: Beep Beep Zoom Zoom (Packer, Olmstead)124/3-1

10: Jess a Lil Cash (Romero, Johnson)124/9-2

JESS A LIL CASH was outfinished last out and looks to bounce back with ideal outside post. BEEP BEEP ZOOM ZOOM broke her maiden last race in closing fashion. CAPOS HERO has received a paycheck in all four starts..

2 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds. Derby. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Runnoft (Romero, Backhaus)125/20-1

2: Fantastic Feelyn (Eikleberry, Hardy)125/4-1

3: Jess Doin Time (Packer, Olmstead)125/5-2

4: Fire N Guns (Frink, Backhaus)125/10-1

5: Eos Minnie Pearl (Hamilton, Hardy)125/15-1

6: Db Quick Sam (Canchari, Livingston)125/10-1

7: Fly With a Buzz (Bedford, McKinley)125/15-1

8: Holy Storm (Goodwin, Swan)125/7-2

9: Haute Wagon (Swiontek, Hanson)125/8-1

10: Apolls Reign (Serrano, Wilson)125/6-1

JESS DOIN TIME is strictly the one to beat and will be a single on most early Pick 4 tickets. FANTASTIC FEELYN is alert gate-breaker and got the win last out on the lead. HOLY STORM is consistent money-maker and will be in the mix.

3 About 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Miss Brookside (Martin, Jr., Scherer)123/7-2

2: Javacandy (Gonzalez, Rengstorf)120/8-1

3: Grand Prize (Hernandez, Berndt)120/5-2

4: Cozzy Kinda Love (Bedford, McKinley)123/12-1

5: Carriage (Mojica, Robertson)123/4-1

6: Anniesfirstdance (Lindsay, McKinley)123/15-1

7: She B Glamorous (Arrieta, Bravo)120/5-1

8: Dangerous Wave (Butler, Rhone)120/10-1

9: Lila’s Lucky Lady (Loveberry, Biehler)120/9-2

CARRIAGE doesn’t need the lead but might as well take it in a group lacking speed. Price play going gate-to-wire on the lead. GRAND PRIZE has a strong class edge but is trying turf for the first time. Taking a wait-and-see approach. MISS BROOKSIDE needs a legit pace to close on with ground-saving rail trip.

4 Northern Lights Debutante Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 2-year-olds. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Grey Wave (Escobar, Rhone)115/10-1

2: Rental Pool (Butler, Robertson)120/7-2

3: Rush Hour Traffic (Goncalves, Scherer)120/5-2

4: Stylin N Profilin (Hamilton, Sharp)115/8-1

5: Hotasapistol (Eikleberry, Sweere)120/6-1

6: Top of the Morning (Lindsay, Riecken)115/15-1

7: Defend the Rose (Mojica, Robertson)120/2-1

DEFEND THE ROSE was extremely impressive in her debut and has been freshened up since. RUSH HOUR TRAFFIC got the win last out on the sloppy tack, so rate higher with moisture. RENTAL POOL has ample early speed and has to be included in the exacta conversation.

5 Northern Lights Futurity. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Public Safety (Goncalves, Sharp)115/10-1

2: Big Falcon Rocket (Martin, Jr., Silva)120/6-1

3: Lil’ Ninja (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/5-2

4: You Say So (Arrieta, Sharp)120/7-2

5: Macho Rapido (Butler, Rhone)115/15-1

6: Happy Hour Cowboy (Mojica, Robertson)120/2-1

7: Caramel Angel (Hamilton, Scherer)115/8-1

HAPPY HOUR COWBOY should sit the trip behind the speed and is capable of getting back-to-back wins. LIL’ NINJA got the victory in lone start and will be involved from the bell. YOU SAY SO has sneaky speed and too was a winner at first asking. Should be a nice price coming in sharp.

6 About 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shabam (Arrieta, Biehler)120/8-1

2: Starfest (Butler, Rhone)123/9-2

3: According to Aspen (Eikleberry, Tracy, Jr.)123/7-2

4: Lil’ Red Devil (Hernandez, Anderson)123/10-1

5: Two Be Royal (Mojica, Rengstorf)123/3-1

6: Rosie’s Flower’s (Harr, Rengstorf)115/12-1

7: Helen’sphotoflash (Martin, Jr., Biehler)123/12-1

8: Dusty Princess (Bell, Donlin, Jr.)123/6-1

9: Trendy Neve (Loveberry, Padilla)120/15-1

10: Digger Heels In (Gonzalez, Berndt)120/15-1

ROSIE’S FLOWER will attempt to lead the field to the wire at a healthy price in a field full of chasers. Winner last out in frontrunning fashion. TWO BE ROYAL will be rolling late from a different zip code and is the main threat down the stretch. ACCORDING TO ASPEN has tactical foot to put her near the front and got the victory last out from off the pace.

7 Wally’s Choice Minn. Classic Championship Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fireman Oscar (Loveberry, Van Winkle)117/7-2

2: The Great Casby (McCarthy, Magee)117/3-1

3: Hot Shot Kid (Mojica, Robertson)123/5-2

4: Reigning Warrior (Martin, Jr., Scherer)117/8-1

5: Teddy Time (Hamilton, Robertson)117/12-1

6: Northernbrilliance (Arrieta, Rengstorf)117/6-1

7: True West (Hernandez, Robertson)117/10-1

HOT SHOT KID will get first run on the frontrunner and has four wins in past five starts. Strictly the one to beat. FIREMAN OSCAR runs hard all the time and will get ground-saving rail trip rolling from the cheap seats. THE GREAT CASBY is another confirmed closer and has been a money-making machine out of state.

8 Crocrock Minn. Sprint Championship Stakes. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mr. Jagermeister (Goncalves, Lund)123/8-5

2: El Tizar (Butler, Rhone)114/10-1

3: Dame Plata (Loveberry, Bravo)114/5-1

4: Mines Made Up (Lindsay, Van Winkle)117/8-1

5: Mister Banjoman (Mojica, Robertson)120/4-1

6: Cinco Star (Evans, Robertson)119/7-2

7: Drop of Golden Sun (Bedford, Rengstorf)119/10-1

MR. JAGERMEISTER returns to his home track after winning the Chesapeake Stakes race at Colonial Downs. Most likely winner on the card. MISTER BANJOMAN comes in with consecutive wins and is the main threat to the favorite. CINCO STAR will come from off the pace and speed numbers are heading in the right direction. MINES MADE UP will get first crack on the frontrunner and is a must-use on exotic ticket.

9 About 1 mile on turf. State bred. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Son of So (Butler, Rarick)123/10-1

2: Breeze E Prado (Goncalves, Brinson)123/6-1

3: Last Minister (Gonzalez, Berndt)123/3-1

4: Minnesota Lucky (Eikleberry, Padilla)123/4-1

5: Tekela’s Glory (Hamilton, Rarick)123/12-1

6: Kela Brew (Arrieta, Robertson)123/7-2

7: Talent and Tricks (Loveberry, Backhaus)120/8-1

8: Harry the Hitman (Mojica, Robertson)120/5-1

KELA BREW is usually in the mix and puts the blinkers on in hopes of turning things around for hot barn. LAST MINISTER brings early zip to the game and will be pressing the pace from the get-go. MINNESOTA LUCKY enjoys being on the lead, where he does his best running.

10 Glitter Star Minn. Distaff Classic Championship Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Firstmate (Hamilton, Sharp)117/8-1

2: Pinup Girl (Goncalves, Sweere)117/3-1

3: Maywood Hope (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)119/9-2

4: Double Bee Sting (Butler, Rengstorf)117/10-1

5: Ready to Runaway (Loveberry, Robertson)120/2-1

6: Some Say So (Canchari, Sharp)117/5-2

READY TO RUNAWAY comes in with three consecutive wins and is the one to beat. SOME SAY SO switches surfaces with early speed, so look for pilot to send hard out of gate. MAYWOOD HOPE owns excellent positional speed.

11 Bella Notte Minn. Distaff Sprint Championship Stakes. 6 furlongs. state bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Wild Munny (Martin, Jr., House)119/3-1

2: Clickbait (Evans, Robertson)114/5-1

3: Hidden Reward (Gonzalez, Silva)114/6-1

4: Honey’s Sox Appeal (Mojica, Robertson)123/2-1

5: Ari Gia (Arrieta, Silva, Jr.)123/9-5

WILD MUNNY was a 10-length winner last out and will build speed along the rail with veteran jockey aboard. ARI GIA is alert gate-breaker and will be touring the course on or near the lead. Boasts four wins in past six starts. CLICKBAIT drew away from the field in lone start to seven-length triumph.

12 About 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Minnesota Miracle (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/9-2

2: Wannaplaybigchief (Mojica, Diodoro)123/3-1

3: Yeah Yeah (Arrieta, Berndt)120/5-2

4: Tri Spot (Harr, Backhaus)118/6-1

5: Fear Fighter (Butler, Silva)123/10-1

6: Dancin Nicky (Hamilton, Robertson)123/8-1

7: Jobim (Loveberry, Robertson)120/4-1

JOBIM draws ideal outside post to track the inside speed and should move forward second off the layoff. YEAH came rolling late last out for the win, but lack of early speed could be an enemy. WANNAPLAYBIGCHIEF returns to the turf, where he does his best running, after catching a muddy track last out.