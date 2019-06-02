Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Just Splendid (5th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 3, (1,2,5,6/1,2,6,7/6/1,3,5,7,9,13), $48.

1 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ja Go Forest Go (Romero, Campos)125/3-1

2: Caldwell Chrome (Swiontek, Weidner)127/6-1

3: Follies Dashin Angel (Arroyo, Campos)125/8-1

4: Polar Xpress (Eikleberry, Olmstead)127/7-2

5: Valiant Suzy (Serrano, Olmstead)127/2-1

6: Fosse (Goodwin, Hybsha)127/4-1

VALIANT SUZY got bumped around pretty hard out of the gate last out and deserves another chance for high-percentage barn. Stablemate POLAR XPRESS looks to rebound after failing to fire last out. JA GO FOREST GO has two wins in past four starts.

2 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $9,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Yes No Yes (Goodwin, Hybsha)127/7-2

2: Teller Titan (Swiontek, Hardy)125/9-2

3: Mansory (Frink, Hanson)125/5-2

4: Just Plain Fast (Tapia, Johnson)125/8-1

5: Bodacious Peach (Eikleberry, Livingston)127/6-1

6: Mighty B (Jasso, Johnson)125/10-1

7: Royal Cash Corona (Romero, Crawford)125/5-1

8: Krash for Kash (Canchari, Livingston)127/12-1

MANSORY just missed last race against tougher and could prove tough with repeat effort. YES NO YES ran well last out for show dollars at a big price. TELLER TITAN is usually in the mix when things unfold.

3 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Papa’s Isla Doll (Gonzalez, Rengstorf)123/4-1

2: Shabam (Martin, Jr., Biehler)120/2-1

3: Ms Comedy Time (Goncalves, Rarick)123/12-1

4: Javacandy (Gonzalez, Rengstorf)120/8-1

5: Diva de Kela (Keith, Biehler)120/6-1

6: Penny for Luck (Roman, House)120/9-5

SHABAM got up in time for the win in lone start, and good to see journeyman jockey Eddie Martin Jr. remaining aboard. PAPA’S ISLA DOLL will have the target on her back with her speed along the rail. Gate-to-wire win last out as the chalk. DIVA DE KELA and PENNY FOR LUCK will work out nice trips behind the speed and are big threats down the stretch.

4 7½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $31,750

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bee Bit (Butler, Broberg)117/3-1

2: First Hunter (Mojica, Robertson)120/5-2

3: Top Mission (Gonzalez, Sterling, Jr.)117/8-1

4: Shaboom (Martin, Jr., Biehler)120/10-1

5: Cuando Again (Hamilton, Hanson)120/6-1

6: Tiz Little Bull (Loveberry, Rengstorf)120/4-1

7: After Red Sun (Eikleberry, Stuart)120/9-2

BEE BIT got the win two back in last turf effort and should sit in a cozy spot behind the speed with Dean Butler aboard. FIRST HUNTER has been on the bench for the past eight months and has been training well for her return. Trainer Mac Robertson’s win percentage off the long layoff isn’t exactly eye-popping, so tough to endorse as the favorite. AFTER RED SUN is usually in the mix, and should find a spot closer to the front in the first quarter-mile.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,250

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sin City (Keith, Biehler)123/8-1

2: Gladee’s Gray Lady (Goodwin, Hornsby)120/10-1

3: Look Who’s On Top (Hamilton, Rarick)120/7-2

4: Between the Arches (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/6-1

5: Altered Dream (Martin, Jr., Heitzmann)123/3-1

6: Just Splendid (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-2

7: Rhythm Dancer (Roman, Bethke)123/12-1

JUST SPLENDID is strictly the one to catch and the one to beat for the Diodoro barn. Look for jockey to send hard out of the gate in a field full of chasers. Stablemate BETWEEN THE ARCHES looms the late closing threat and would benefit from contested fractions up front. ALTERED DREAMS got off a beat slow last out and finished behind top pick.

6 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $19,250

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lovanskol (Mojica, Sharp)123/6-1

2: Colfear (Lindsay, Rarick)123/8-1

3: Richie Gary (Goodwin, Scherer)120/12-1

4: Goloso (Loveberry, Ashford, Jr.)120/7-1

5: Kid Frostie (Butler, Rhone)123/8-1

6: Jimbo’s Biz (Gonzalez, Silva)120/12-1

7: Mesa Skyline (Goncalves, Lund)123/4-1

8: Ready to Forgive (Martin, Jr., Berndt)120/5-1

9: Victory Lane (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/9-2

10: Schindlers Risk (Roman, Schindler)123/15-1

11: Jerf (K. Bedford, Donlin, Jr.)123/20-1

12: Spotitude (Hamilton, Litfin)123/20-1

13: Everado (Mojica, Diodoro)123/10-1

Going to give EVERADO a shot at a price if gets in from the also-entered list. Confirmed closer will let others settle the difference up front. LOVANSKOL faced much tougher last season, and has a strong series of works coming in. Trainer Joe Sharp does well off the extended layoff. VICTORY LANE didn’t get it done as the favorite last out on the off track and will be one of the runners involved in the pace duel. Deep field with a plethora of price horses.

7 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $14,750

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hold the Spice (Eikleberry, Rhone)120/5-2

2: You Got the Look (Canchari, Fields)120/6-1

3: Courting Moonlight (Butler, Rhone)123/9-2

4: Bank On Me (Hamilton, Fauchald)120/10-1

5: May We All (Arrieta, Sharp)120/2-1

6: Lil’ Mojo (Martin, Jr., Anderson)123/15-1

7: Rosie’s Flower’s (Gonzalez, Rengstorf)115/5-1

MAY WE ALL appears the one to beat on the stretch-out, and pilot has been lighting it up lately. Expect to be on or near the lead from the start. HOLD THE SPICE also stretches out, and should get ground-saving trip along the paint. Figures to run much better, after coming up short as the favorite last out. COURTING MOONLIGHT will be rolling late to the dance and could get the perfect pace scenario to close on.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $32,250

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hotfoot (Butler, Fields)120/15-1

2: Two Chance (Bedford, Donlin, Jr.)120/12-1

3: St. Biretta (Martin, Jr., Stuart)123/5-1

4: Greyflower (Hamilton, Rarick)120/10-1

5: Bourque (Gonzalez, Silva, Jr.)120/7-2

6: Buymeabond (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/9-2

7: Master Guns (Mojica, Robertson)120/4-1

8: Chocolateicecream (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/5-2

9: Tiger by His Tail (Lindsay, McFarlane)120/8-1

MASTER GUNS takes massive plunge on the stretch-out, after being off his game the past few starts. Expect better performance facing softer. BUYMEABOND will be sitting in the basement before making his late closing bid. Winner last out at Turf Paradise from well off the pace. CHOCALATEICECREAM got up for place honors last out, after a traffic-filled trip. Expect BOURQUE to come out smokin and get to the front before rivals. Consistent moneymaker is a must-use.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sky City (Eikleberry, Rarick)123/2-1

2: American League (Lindsay, Fields)123/9-5

3: Misdeed (Gonzalez, Silva)123/6-1

4: Scrap Iron (Mawing, Silva)123/12-1

5: Williston Dude (Arrieta, Bethke)123/4-1

6: Scattered Cash (Butler, Rhone)123/8-1

AMERICAN LEAGUE has favorable speed numbers on the stretch-out and should be involved from the bell. Last win was around two turns. WILLISTON DUDE ran in merry-go-round fashion last out but has been freshened up since. Good to see hot jockey remain aboard. SKY CITY will show early zip from the inside post, and should have dead aim on the frontrunner with Eikleberry at the helm.