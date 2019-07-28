Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Tipsy Girl B (3rd race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 1, (All/1,2,5,8/7/2,4,8), $48.

1 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Corona Can Dance (Frink, Hanson)124/5-1

2: Pretty in Paint (Canchari, Livingston)124/12-1

3: Cr Hez the Man (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/9-2

4: Lady Dynasty (Romero, Crawford)124/7-2

5: Rose Colored Wagon (Torres, Crawford)124/10-1

6: Relentless Lady (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/6-1

7: Vo Fantastic Aira (Navarrete, Jr., Hardy)124/8-1

8: A Valiant Diamond (Goodwin, Swan)124/5-2

A VALIANT DIAMOND held on stubbornly for the maiden-breaking win last out. LADY DYNASTY got the win in her lone start and now ships up from Remington Park. Cr HEZ THE MAN finished right behind A Valiant Diamond last race.

2 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Nanyehi (Goodwin, Swan)124/7-2

2: A Tres of Sign (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/5-1

3: Ferarri Gto (Torres, Wilson)124/12-1

4: Little Bit of Hero (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/6-1

5: Lavie Enrose (Swiontek, Olmstead)124/9-2

6: Kastoli (Serrano, Marsh)124/10-1

7: Cy Suebiscuit Finale (Navarrete, Jr., Hardy)124/8-1

8: Left Town (Romero, Crawford)124/5-2

NANYEHI cruised to victory as the favorite last effort. LEFT TOWN is a consistent money-maker but still is searching for the winner’s circle. LAVIE ENROSE drifted out last race and just missed place honors.

3 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hr Storm On In (Frink, Hanson)124/4-1

2: Pr Tough Corona (Swiontek, Manriquez)124/6-1

3: Vf Brave the Wynd (Serrano, Marsh)124/12-1

4: Mott the Hopple (Ramirez, Black)124/8-1

5: Special Candy Kisses (Romero, Crawford)124/7-2

6: Victory Candy (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/10-1

7: Tipsy Girl B (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/3-1

8: Royal Cash Flash (Torres, Crawford)124/5-1

TIPSY GIRL B is undefeated in three starts and is strictly the one to beat. SPECIAL CANDY MISSES and Hr STORM ON IN appear to be the main threats to top pick.

4 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Relentless Candy (Torres, Crawford)124/5-1

2: Sizzling Fajita (Romero, Crawford)124/3-1

3: Unbroken Belle (Frink, Hanson)124/8-1

4: Oilfired Up (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/7-2

5: Aj Winzet (Serrano, Marsh)124/6-1

6: Sweet Sienna Rose (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/10-1

7: Royal N Dashing (Goodwin, Stein)124/12-1

8: Apollitical Prize (Jasso, Johnson)124/4-1

APOLLITICAL PRIZE came out blazing last race and got up for second best. SIZZLING FAJITA has two wins in five starts. OILFIRED UP was outnosed at the wire last out and looks to keep improving.

5 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Trudy (Goncalves, Hawley)123/9-2

2: Heavenly Sis (Roman, House)120/15-1

3: Philosophically (Martin, Jr., House)120/10-1

4: Stella Sweeper (Loveberry, Lund)123/8-1

5: Heffington (Harr, Cline)118/8-1

6: Shes So Savvy (Eikleberry, Sharp)120/7-2

7: Lady Gritt (Bedford, Pfeifer)120/15-1

8: Mizzanna (Gonzalez, Sheehan)120/4-1

9: Swan River Rosie (Goodwin, Litfin)120/12-1

10: Lynne T (Butler, Rengstorf)123/12-1

11: Trish the Dish (Arrieta, Brinson)120/5-1

MIZZANNA stretches out with decent early speed. LYNNE T was hustled early out of the gate last out but faded late. TRISH THE DISH has been absent since last October, when she faced much tougher out of state. Trainer has solid numbers off the long layoff.

6 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Matt and Cheese (Arrieta, Bethke)123/8-1

2: Lil’ Mojo (Roman, Anderson)123/6-1

3: Hightower (Gonzalez, Lund)120/20-1

4: Camelot’s Arrow (Martin, Jr., Peters)123/20-1

5: Brandy Chaser (Loveberry, Padilla)120/9-2

6: Whatdoyathink (Bedford, McKinley)123/15-1

7: Hunky Monkey (Harr, Sheehan)118/10-1

8: Sir Zebo (Meche, Sheehan)123/5-1

9: Dakota Academy (Hamilton, Hanson)120/20-1

10: Courting Moonlight (Butler, Rhone)123/7-2

11: Red Magic (Hernandez, Danger)123/12-1

12: Phantom Threeonine (Mawing, W’mann)123/12-1

COURTING MOONLIGHT has been runner-up last two efforts and might have found the right group to break his maiden. BRANDY CHASER is a late runner who will be hoping for a hotly contested pace in front of him. LIL’ MOJO is the likely pacesetter and might get a picnic on the lead if goes unchallenged.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mud Light (Loveberry, Litfin)120/12-1

2: Purely Given (Mojica, Diodoro)120/9-2

3: Dazzle Man (Goncalves, Hawley)120/8-1

4: Aquamarine (Meche, Eidschun)120/15-1

5: Vow of Francis (Butler, Rhone)120/6-1

6: General Macarthur (Ordaz, Silva)120/15-1

7: Sizzler (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/5-1

8: Wajna Surprise (Hamilton, Hanson)120/5-1

9: Justcallme Charlie (Hernandez, Rengstorf)120/12-1

10: Real Fast Music (Lindsay, Bethke)120/10-1

11: Candy for Three (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/7-2

12: Fabulous Lady (Mawing, Silva)115/20-1

13: Logan’s Heroe (Bedford, Rickert)120/20-1

CANDY FOR THREE had a slow start last out but managed to split rivals and get up for show honors. Expect to roll late with plenty of speed in front of him. Stablemate PURELY GIVEN is a versatile gelding who can sit near the front or in the back of the pack. Came up short last two outings as the favorite. Expect REAL FAST MUSIC and AQUAMARINE to exhibit the speed up front and bang heads for most the journey.

8 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Baby Leche (Martin, Jr., Silva)118/8-1

2: Snowtrick (Arrieta, Hanson)118/5-1

3: Miss Steele Jones (Goodwin, Stein)118/15-1

4: Princess Renee (Hernandez, Padilla)118/9-2

5: Spitfire Suzie (Loveberry, Padilla)118/12-1

6: Nautical Gem (Eikleberry, Sharp)118/4-1

7: She’s Fire and Ice (Mojica, Robertson)118/7-2

8: Vantabulous (Hamilton, Hanson)118/10-1

9: Causin Mischief (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/5-2

SHE’S FIRE AND ICE is a first-time starter for a hot barn and with a tough jockey/trainer duo. CAUSIN MISCHIEF is one of two starters with race experience. Well-meant effort in debut, and could move forward off that performance. NAUTICAL GEM and SPITFIRE begin their racing careers today and come in with a strong series of works.

9 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $28,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Beach Getaway (Loveberry, Van Winkle)117/3-1

2: Bee Bit (Eikleberry, Broberg)117/8-1

3: Team Hollywood (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-1

4: Double Bee Sting (Arrieta, Rengstorf)120/6-1

5: Socks (Mawing, Nolen)120/12-1

6: Sierrita (Lindsay, Bethke)120/7-2

7: Glamorized (Gonzalez, Robertson)120/10-1

8: Val’s Lemon Drop (Martin, Jr., Nolen)120/15-1

9: Ruthless Rhonda (Goncalves, Ashford, Jr.)123/9-2

10: Good Marks (Butler, Rhone)120/10-1

BEACH GETAWAY exits the Grade 3 Iowa Oaks, where she finished fourth, and now tries the turf for the first time with Loveberry as the pilot. DOUBLE BEE STING is usually in the mix when things start to unfold and should be a healthy price when the gates open. BEE PIT has two wins in last three turf races, including last out, when she split rivals and cleared the field.

10 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Swannyland (Arrieta, Swan)120/10-1

2: Command Code (Mojica, Heitzmann)123/6-1

3: Chroniqueur (Meche, Scherer)120/8-1

4: Swayze (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/12-1

5: Bruder Bob (Loveberry, Robertson)120/5-2

6: Sexy Dexy (Hernandez, Swan)120/9-2

7: Sleepy Eyes Todd (Martin, Jr., Silva)120/7-2

8: Lieutenant Powell (Hamilton, Hornsby)120/5-1

BRUDER BOB returns to the main track, where the gelding was a runaway winner as the favorite two back. Good to see sharp bullet drill in last workout. SLEEPY EYES TODD’s speed numbers tower the field and has faced much tougher. My concern is the absence since February, and only two works since. Taking a wait-and-see approach. COMMAND CODE went gate-to-wire for the win last out on a muddy track, so must rate higher with a wet surface.

11 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bank On Me (Meche, Fauchald)120/10-1

2: Final Flight (Bedford, Peters)120/15-1

3: Circle Me Bert (Arrieta, Donlin)120/6-1

4: Row the Boat (Loveberry, Van Winkle)120/9-2

5: Sioux Valley (Mojica, Robertson)120/4-1

6: Clark and Addison (Bell, Riecken)120/12-1

7: Blue Eclipse (Hernandez, Berndt)120/3-1

8: Captain Drake (Butler, Padilla)120/7-2

SIOUX VALLEY keeps improving with each race and should be doing his better running late. BLUE ECLIPSE has been second best last two races and finished one spot ahead of Sioux Valley last out. CAPTAIN DRAKE will be involved from the bell with Butler aboard and has scored a skinny share in all five starts.