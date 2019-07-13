Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Northernbrilliance (5th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket — Race 3: (1,3,4,6,7,8/4,7,8/4/1,3,5,7,11), $45.

1 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Chicklet (Romero, Weidner)124/8-1

2: Favorite Gramma (Canchari, Livingstron)124/6-1

3: Wicked 6 (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)124/9-5

4: Johnee B (Frink, Weidner)124/12-1

5: Game Gone Wild (Goodwin, Weidner)124/2-1

6: Give Me Mucho Dinero (Swiontek, Black)124/4-1

WICKED 6 came up a nose short in lone start. GAME GONE WILD finished right behind Wicked 6 for the third spot. GIVE ME MUCHO DINERO got off to slow start on sloppy track in his debut and could improve with better start.

2 300 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Trs Lz Jess (Frink, Campos)125/12-1

2: Wonderland (Ramirez, Holdaway)125/7-2

3: Sniper Chick (Jasso, Johnson)125/10-1

4: Try Everything (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)125/6-1

5: My Corona Sixpak (Romero, Crawford)125/3-1

6: Thisbetterwork (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)125/5-2

7: Iowa Sooner (E. Esqueda, Olmstead)125/8-1

THISBETTERWORK was outfinished last out after a quick start. WONDERLAND has been close multiple times and is a must-use. MY CORONA SIXPAK just missed last effort and appears to get better with each race.

3 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Paddy’s Choice (Hamilton, Rarick)123/6-1

2: Raziela (Goncalves, Lund)120/12-1

3: Delfina (Eikleberry, Sharp)120/3-1

4: Residual Sugar (Loveberry, Rengstorf)120/4-1

5: Lady Gritt (Arroyo, Pfeifer)120/15-1

6: Irish Surprise (Lindsay, Kennedy)120/9-2

7: Laura N Lukas (Butler, Litfin)120/7-2

8: Quacklikeaduck (Ordaz, Silva)120/10-1

PADDY’S CHOICE plunges in class with the surface switch. DELFINA keeps improving and was runner-up last out. RESIDUAL SUGAR fits pretty well here and should find a spot up front near the lead.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Malibu Pro (Loveberry, Robertson)120/10-1

2: A P Is Loose (Loverry, Robertson)120/9-2

3: Izzy the Warrior (Gonzalez, Bethke)120/8-1

4: Ibaka (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/5-2

5: Gato Guapo (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/8-1

6: Majestic Pride (Butler, Robertson)120/5-1

7: Giant Payday (Goncalves, Berndt)120/7-2

8: Sky Promise (Hamilton, Diodoro)123/4-1

9: It Makes Sense (Mojica, Davis)123/10-1

IBAKA should control things on the lead and enjoy the slight cutback in distance. SKY PROMISE came on strong from off the pace to win last out on the main track. Big threat if takes to the grass. GIANT PAYDAY should benefit from contested fractions.

5 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: May We All (Roman, Sharp)120/8-1

2: Raja’s Appeal (Escobar, Danger)123/5-1

3: Candy Wompus (Loveberry, Van Winkle)120/7-2

4: Northernbrilliance (Arrieta, Rengstorf)123/5-2

5: A.J. Lovemaker (Keith, Biehler)123/6-1

6: Ever On Cowboy (Lindsay, Wiley)123/4-1

7: Moment of Magic (Mojica, Donlin)120/12-1

8: Ganso Galopante (Meche, Bethke)120/10-1

9: Hold That Thought (Hamilton, Hanson)120/9-2

NORTHERNBRILLIANCE returns to the main track where he does his best running. HOLD THAT THOUGHT and MOMENT OF MAGIC will be knocking heads on the lead in all-out duel.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kilarney Blarney (Meche, Applebee)123/5-1

2: Outfitter (Hamilton, Hardy)120/10-1

3: Sweet Spring (Mawing, Peters)123/6-1

4: Primary Heart (Williams, Hornsby)120/12-1

5: Snoose Goose (Mojica, Robertson)120/7-1

6: Flash Brown (Lindsay, Bolinger)123/12-1

7: Second Guess (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/7-2

8: Wild Monkey (Garner, Applebee)123/15-1

9: Smoke Break (Roman, Sharp)120/20-1

10: Runs With Scissors (Hernandez, Berndt)120/8-1

11: Kiwitahi (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/9-2

12: Mowaybetter (Beford, Manriquez)120/20-1

13: Survey (Mojica, Diodoro)120/10-1

KIWITAHI lost all chance with brutal start last out but still managed to get up for show honors. Ample speed and versatility puts him near the lead. SECOND GUESS is usually in the mix and will be sitting midpack before making late move. SNOOSE GOOSE is dangerous with his speed on the stretch-out. Figures to run much better second time off the layoff.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Green Card (Escobar, Hawley)120/20-1

2: Gloria’s Angelo (Goncalves, Lund)120/9-2

3: Justcallme Charlie (Hernandez, Rengstorf)120/10-1

4: Candy for Three (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/12-1

5: Mud Light (Lindsay, Litfin)120/10-1

6: Boalt Hall (Carter, Diodoro)120/15-1

7: Hatties Jewel (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/8-1

8: Archarchmonarch (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-1

9: Hurricane Force (Meche, Robertson)120/6-1

10: Real Fast Music (Lovebery, Padilla)120/7-2

11: Sweeping Edge (Butler, Rhone)120/8-1

12: Lonesome Highway (Roman, Bethke)120/7-1

13: Logan’s Heroe (Bedford, Rickert)120/20-1

14: Wajna Surprise (Hamilton, Hanson)120/8-1

15: Aquamarine (Meche, Eidschun120/12-1

REAL FAST MUSIC has caught a wet track past two races and should appreciate getting back on dry land. Veteran runner is effective at this level. ARCHARCHMONARCH will have the target on his back as the one to catch to get the win. GLORIA’S ANGELO and HURRICANE FORCE are major threats in a wide-open affair.

8 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Pure Sugar (Butler, Sterling Jr.)123/5-1

2: Eutychia (Lindsay, Swan)120/12-1

3: It’s Noon Somewhere (Roman, Anderson)123/15-1

4: Madison’s Quarters (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/9-2

5: Callmejessiejames (Gonzalez, Silva Jr.)123/7-2

6: Gio Angel (Loveberry, Silva)120/8-1

7: Shakin for Love (Mojica, Diodoro)120/10-1

8: Lil’ Red Devil (Mawing, Anderson)123/10-1

9: Storm Shelter (Hernandez, Westermann)123/6-1

10: Gio’s Lil Angel (Goncalves, Berndt)120/8-1

11: Dawn Traveller (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/7-1

12: Drane Frame (Hamilton, Rhone)123/20-1

CALLMEJESSIEJAMES drops to the claiming level for the first time. MADISON’S QUARTERS will exit the gate with blazing speed and take the field as far as she can go. PURE SUGAR grabs the rail with quick turn of foot.

9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: French Quarter (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/9-2

2: Shooters Alley (Butler, Litfin)120/15-1

3: Hotfoot (Meche, Eidschun)120/15-1

4: Superstar Leo (Roman, Robertson)120/8-1

5: Hot Item (Lindsay, Bethke)120/6-1

6: Big League (Gonzalez, Williams)120/7-2

7: Luckynsuccessful (Arrieta, Bethke)123/5-1

8: Ender (Hamilton, Broberg)123/5-2

9: Kota Copy (Mojica, Diodoro)120/4-1

BIG LEAGUE gets major class relief and owns tactical speed. ENDER will be rolling late. FRENCH QUARTER and KOTA COPY need legit pace to close on.

10 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mizzanna (Gonzalez, Sheehan)120/4-1

2: Over the World (Goncalves, Heitzmann)123/8-1

3: Swan River Rosie (Goodwin, Litfin)120/15-1

4: Agent Bishop (Arrieta, Nolen)123/5-1

5: Lazy Girl (Butler, Rhone)120/10-1

6: Archacha Girl (Eikleberry, Rhone)120/12-1

7: Patriota Bei Bei (Meche, McKinley)123/9-2

8: Winnager (Mojica, Robertson)120/7-2

9: Extra Gorgeoux (Roman, Robertson)120/5-2

MIZZANNA hated the slop last out but was second best in lone turf effort two back. EXTRA GORGEOUS has been runner-up in both starts and has a pedigree to love the grass. Trainer Bernell Rhone sends in first-time starers LAZY GIRL and ARCHACHA GIRL, both training well.

11 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Glamorized (Mojica, Robertson)120/6-1

2: Dicey (Lindsay, Swan)117/12-1

3: Chance to Shine (Arrieta, McFarlane)117/3-1

4: She’s No Drama (Gonzalez, Kenney)120/8-1

5: Littlesisterdon’tu (Hamilton, Rarick)120/10-1

6: Kalliste Rose (Goncalves, Lund)120/7-2

7: Sparkling Champaign (Roman, Robertson)117/5-2

CHANCE TO SHINE won by multiple lengths at this level and distance last out. GLAMORIZED comes off the bench with a strong series of works for the Robertson stable KALLISTE ROSE and SPARKLING CHAMPAGN will be the closers to fend off down the stretch.

12 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Why God (Loveberry, Padilla)123/9-2

2: Renvyle (Goncalves, Hawley)120/3-1

3: Wickets Way (Roman, Berndt)123/5-2

4: Primarily Gold (Arrieta, Donlin)123/8-1

5: Stephen’s Answer (Mojica, Bethke)123/4-1

6: Duke of Luke (Lindsay, Bethke)120/10-1

7: Got Even (Goodwin, Diodoro)123/6-1

WHY GOD drops for half the price and will get ground-saving rail trip with Jareth Loveberry aboard. WICKETS WAY gets back to the main track after clunker last out on the lawn. RENVYLE will press the pace from the get-go but is light on winning form.