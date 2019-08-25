Post time: 12:45 pm. Best bet: Sioux Valley (3rd race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 1 (1,2,3,4,7,8/All/2/7,8), $48.

1 4½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mr. Roger (Martin Jr., Heitzmann)118/5-2

2: Maintainance Matt (Eikleberry, Silva) 118/6-1

3: Sassy Seneca (Butler, Robertson)115/9-2

4: My Vow is Courage (Mojica, Rengstorf)118/5-1

5: Shattered Dreams (Meche, Bolinger)118/12-1

6: Monroes Dream (Loveberry, Van Winkle)118/10-1

7: Tres Chiflados (Gonzalez, Silva)118/8-1

8: Takinthenitetrain (Arrieta, Rarick)118/7-2

SASSY SENECA has a strong series of works leading into her first start, including a bullet drill last session. MR. ROGER gets the inside draw, a good spot, according to his workouts. TRES CHIFLADOS is lone starter with two races under his belt, so experience gives him a slight edge.

2 7½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rental Pool (Mojica, Robertson)118/3-1

2: She’s Fire and Ice (Canchari, Robertson)118/10-1

3: Devious Deception (Roman, Berndt)118/4-1

4: Princess Renee (Hernandez, Padilla)118/5-1

5: No Passing Zone (Williams, Sharp)118/8-1

6: Willing Bastone (Meche, McKinley)118/6-1

7: Baktohertricks (Arrieta, Williams)118/7-2

8: Skiptease (Ordaz, Silva)118/12-1

RENTAL SPEED ran respectably in both starts on the main track and now switches surfaces for tough jockey/trainer duo. BAKTOHERTRICKS ran for show dollars in two starts and has been freshened up for her turf debut. DEVIOUS DECEPTION and NO PASSING ZONE are new shooters with solid work tabs. Outside chances in a wide open 2-year-old race.

3 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Captain Drake (Loveberry, Padilla)120/4-1

2: Sioux Valley (Canchari, Robertson)120/3-1

3: Brave One (Arrieta, Bethke)123/7-2

4: Mocha Rizma (Butler, Rarick)120/12-1

5: Missed the Mark (Martin Jr., Heitzmann)120/6-1

6: Clark and Addison (Bell, Riecken)120/15-1

7: Yesteryear (Goncalves, Sweere)120/10-1

8: Phantom Threeonine (Hrnndz, Wstrmnn)123/9-2

SIOUX VALLEY has been close last three starts but still searching for first win. The furlong cutback could be the answer against a mediocre group. CAPTAIN DRAKE is a consistent moneymaker and will exhibit quick turn of foot along the fence with Loveberry aboard. PHANTOM THREEONINE looms late closing threat, but things need to work out perfectly.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Taniell’s Candy (Hamilton, Brinson)120/5-1

2: Hawk On the Wing (Butler, Rhone)120/15-1

3: Jitters (Loveberry, Donlin Jr.)120/10-1

4: Trudy (Goncalves, Hawley)123/8-1

5: Heavenly Sis (Roman, House)120/9-2

6: Heffington (Harr, Cline)118/4-1

7: Trish the Dish (Arrieta, Brinson)120/5-2

8: Mizzanna (Gonzalez, Sheehan)120/7-2

9: Majishan (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/12-1

TRISH THE DISH ran well off the 10-month vacation last race and should have room for improvement. MIZZANNA puts on the hood after finishing right behind Trish The Dish. Expect to carry speed to stretch run. MAJISHAN’s racing career begins here for a trainer who excels with his newbies.

5 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hotasapistol (Goncalves, Sweere)118/8-1

2: Skiers Blessing (Arrieta, Hanson)118/15-1

3: Tantima (Hamilton, Sharp)118/6-1

4: Stylin N Profilin (Eiklebery, Sharp)118/7-2

5: Annie’s Shenanigan (Hernandez, Richard)118-4-1

6: Addy Paddy (Martin Jr., Schinler)118/10-1

7: Lucky Mac (Canchari, Robertson)118/5-2

8: Gotham City Queen (Gonzalez, Silva)118/12-1

9: Ms Kela Time (Evans, Robertson)118/12-1

LUCKY MAC has a steady schedule of breezes coming in for her debut and seduces Alex Canchari to get the first ride. Trainer Joe Sharp sends in first-time starter TAMINA and barnmate STYLIN N PROFILIN. Expect Stylin N Profilin to come firing out of the gate and take the field as far as she can go.

6 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Stellabrini (Arrieta, Donlin)120/9-2

2: Cause to Wonder (Eikleberry, Silva)120/5-1

3: Showreel (Thompson, Richard)120/6-1

4: Jeana Baby (Butler, Rhone)120/10-1

5: Ocean Dream (Martin Jr., Silva Jr.)120/8-1

6: Indian Bella (Mojica, Diodoro)120/15-1

7: Ginger Rose (Hernandez, Silva)123/7-2

8: Cozzy Kinda Love (Bedford, McKinley)120/12-1

9: R J’s Silver Syd (Meche, McKinely)120/12-1

10: Housemaker (Lovebery, Van Winkle)120/10-1

11: Gattaia (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/10-1

12: What’d I Miss (Goncalves, Lund)120/20-1

STELLABRINI will ride the fence from the stalking position and has been chasing better. Winner three back with a deep closing kick. GINGER ROSE won in frontrunning fashion last out at pedestrian fractions. Will have company up front with her, so pace will be much quicker. CAUSE TO WONDER, SHOWREEL and INDIAN BELLA are all contenders for win honors in the day’s most wide-open race.

7 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sass Machine, Arrieta, Berndt)117/5-2

2: Seynatawnee (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/2-1

3: Ta Kela Warning (Butler, Rhone)120/9-2

4: Blackberry Brandi (Hernandez, Richard)123/10-1

5: Borealis Beauty (Canchari, Robertson)120/6-1

6: Fabulous Lady (Gonzalez, Silva)120/15-1

7: String Bikini (Meche, Riecken)120/5-1

BOREALIS BEAUTY runs on the local track for the first time in two years and could prove tough if regains previous form. Broke open the gate last out at Arlington Park, so draw a line through that race. SEYNATAWNEE tries hard every effort and enjoys sitting in the wings pressing the pace. SASS MACHINE is the class of the field and drops to lowest level of her career. Drew away from the field two back for impressive win.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sonice Boom (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/3-1

2: Masterful Stride (Gonzalez, Bolinger)120/9-2

3: Saved by Zero (Hamilton, Diodoro)120/5-2

4: Giant Gamble (Lindsay, Donlin Jr.)120/8-1

5: Snoose Goose (Mojica, Robertson)120/6-1

6: Hotfoot (Goncalves, Donlin)120/10-1

7: Impetu (Arrieta, Silva Jr.)120/4-1

SNOOSE GOOSE is all about speed and one to catch to cash your ticket. Gate-to-wire winner last out by over five lengths. SAVED BY ZERO is another speed ball who is coming off a pace setting win. Has been spruced up with two quick bullet drills. SONIC BOOM is the late closing threat if pace meltdown occurs. Class of the field draws the rail for ground-saving trip.