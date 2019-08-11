Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Sioux Valley (8th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 8, (7/All/All/2,3), $49.

1 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jessabluemoonlady (Swiontek, Johnson)124/7-2

2: Bhr Jessies Girl (Frink, Johnson)124/8-1

3: Outtasightouttamind (Romero, Weidner)124/5-1

4: Divas First Moon (Smith, Johnson)124/8-5

5: Hasta B an Effort (Torres, Johnson)124/5-2

6: Harleys Wild Fire (Goodwin, Weidner)124/12-1

DIVAS FIRST MOON has been in the money in all four starts. JESSABLUEMOONLADY could improve with better start. OUTTASIGHTOUTTAMIND is lone first-time starter in the field and is not facing a field of monsters.

2 Skip Zimmerman Memorial Stakes. 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $25,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: First of 15 (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)127/5-1

2: California Blossom (Smith, Johnson)127/4-1

3: Yes No Yes (Vega, Hybsha)127/15-1

4: Eagle Deluxe (E. Esqueda, Olmstead)127/8-1

5: Quick Dashin Perry (Swiontek, Manriquez)127/3-1

6: Fosse (Goodwin, Hybsha)127/7-2

7: Ima Dashin Follie (Frink, Johnson)127/8-1

8: Painted Dynasty (Serrano, Olmstead)127/6-1

FOSSE has finished in the top two spots last four races. CALIFORNIA BLOSSOM was a winner two back, and just missed last out. FIRST OF 15 is consistent money maker and is a must use.

3 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $72,300.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Royal Cash Flash (Torres, Crawford)124/3-1

2: Left Town (Romero, Crawford)124/9-2

3: Hr Storm On In (Frink, Hanson)124/15-1

4: Sizzling Fajita (Vega, Crawford)124/10-1

5: Relentless Candy (Eikleberry, Crawford)124/6-1

6: Special Candy Kisses (Smith, Crawford)124/12-1

7: Tipsy Girl B (Navarrete Jr., Olmstead)124/8-1

8: A Valiant Diamond (Ramirez, Swan)124/7-2

9: A Tres of Sign (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)124/8-1

10: Nanyehi (Goodwin, Swan)124/15-1

ROYAL CASH FLASH is coming off a sharp victory. LEFT TOWN held on for the victory last out in a hard fought duel. TIPSY GIRL B has three wins in four career starts.

4 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter allowance. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Candy for Three (Mojica, Diodoro)123/4-1

2: Spell Winder (Loveberry, Donlin)115/10-1

3: Ari Gia (Arrieta, Silva Jr.)115/9-5

4: Smart Prospector (Hamilton, Diodoro)120/6-1

5: Peacock Cowboy (Eikleberry, Bethke)120/8-1

6: Unleash the Beast (Gonzalez, Silva Jr.)120/5-2

ARI GIA was gate-to-wire winner last out by over seven lengths, and boasts four wins in last five starts. Need to forgive the last performance of UNLEASH THE BEAST to have a shot. Capable in this spot, but will have to find previous form. CANDY FOR THREE will get ground saving rail ride, and will be rolling from the cheap seats.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Anniesfirstdance (Lindsay, McKinley)123/12-1

2: Hash Brown (Martin Jr., House)123/6-1

3: China Dish (Loveberry, Tracy Jr.)123/3-1

4: Shabam (Arrieta, Biehler)120/10-1

5: Carriage (Mojica, Robertson)123/5-2

6: Caterina Iano (Gonzalez, Tracy Jr.)123/8-1

7: Shot of Wine (Meche, Backhaus)123/7-2

CARRIAGE ran a strong second last out in first turf effort, and should move forward off that performance. CATERINA IANO appears the one to catch in a field lacking speed and could be living large on the lead. SHOT OF WINE had traffic issues last out, and looms the late threat with clean trip.

6 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Foreign Rumor (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/7-2

2: Water Patrol (Gonzalez, Padilla)123/3-1

3: Americas Shinning (Goncalves, Rhone)123/8-1

4: Justcallme Charlie (Hernandez, Rengstorf)123/12-1

5: Kela Brew (Mojica, Robertson)123/5-2

6: Gopher Gold (Loveberry, Sharp)120/10-1

7: Northernbrilliance (Arrieta, Rengstorf)123/6-1

KELA BREW will be sitting in the wings ready to pounce. Odds will be diminished at the windows due to connections. FOREIGN RUMOR boasts a couple of fast works coming in, and is the one to catch to cash your tickets. WATER PATROL is a confirm closer, and has been runner-up last two races.

7 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28.000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Brozilian (Arrieta, Kenney)123/6-1

2: Schnitzel (Canchari, Robertson)120/12-1

3: Oh Larry (Lindsay, McKinley)123/20-1

4: Themanlook (Hernandez, Sweere)123/20-1

5: Noble Egyptian (Mojica, Diodoro)120/9-2

6: Smart Warrior (Loveberry, Robertson)120/5-1

7: Silver Hammer (Martin Jr., Heitzmann)123/10-1

8: Golden Sceptor (Goncalves, Lund)120/7-2

9: Fudge Tough (Gonzalez, Robertson)120/8-1

10: Alamo Canyon (Gonzalez, Rengstorf)123/15-1

11: Sunday Sermon (Goodwin, Hornsby)123/20-1

12: Love That Warrior (Meche, Ramsey-Banks)120/8-1

NOBLE EGYPTIAN will be hustled out of the gate and will attempt to lead the field to the wire. Lone speed makes him a big threat. SMART WARRIOR had a rough start in debut, and could improve with the turf experiment and clean start. GOLDEN SCEPTOR has been third best in last four races, and will be doing his better running late in the game.

8 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mocha Rizma (Hamilton, Rarick)120/8-1

2: Sammy’s Nugget (Roman, Peters)120/15-1

3: Missed the Mark (Martin Jr., Heitzmann)120/6-1

4: Yesteryear (Goncalves, Sweere)120/10-1

5: Mas Takela (Bell, Biehler)120/7-2

6: Dance and Romance (Eikleberry, Richard)120/5-2

7: Sioux Valley (Mojica, Robertson)120/2-1

SIOUX VALLEY is capable in this spot to break his maiden and is not facing a stellar field. Has ample speed and versatility to sit close to the pace. DANCE AND ROMANCE had a rough journey last out, and might be the front runner with not much speed signed up. MISSED THE MARK and YESTERYEAR are first time starters with strong series of works.

9 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Conquest Tizfire (Arrieta, Nolen)118/7-2

2: Deflater (Harr, Cline)118/12-1

3: Cape Rosso (Martin Jr., Heitzmann)123/6-1

4: Marvelous Thunder (Harr, Cline)115/9-2

5: Master Guns (Loveberry, Robertson)123/5-1

6: Samurai Mike (Eikleberry, Litfin)123/10-1

7: Runaway Wind (Canchari, Robertson)120/8-1

8: Power Song (Mojica, Robertson)123/5-2

POWER SONG cuts back in distance with quick turn of foot, after hitting the breaks last out at a mile. MARVELOUS THUNDER will be pressing the pace and will get first crack on the front runner. MASTER GUNS was a winner two back at this distance, rolling late from far back.

10 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: General Macarthur (Ordaz, Silva)120/6-1

2: Mud Light (Eikleberry, Litfin)120/8-1

3: Wajna Surprise (Hamilton, Hanson)120/10-1

4: Gloria’s Angelo (Goncalves, Lund)120/5-2

5: Handsome Roy (Gonzalez, Silva)120/15-1

6: Vow of Francis (Loveberry, Rhone)120/7-2

7: Purely Given (Mojica, Diodoro)120/2-1

PURELY GIVEN will be flying late and should benefit from a fast pace to roll on. Got blocked last out, but manage to get up for show dollars. VOW OF FRANCIS is usually in the mix, but needs to turn back the clock to last year’s form to make a dent. HANDSOME ROY is strictly the one to catch to get the win.

11 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Princess O’Prado (Eikleberry, Rarick)120/2-1

2: Smart Rachel (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/5-2

3: Babaknowsevrything (Mojica, Diodoro)120/8-1

4: What’d I Miss (Goncalves, Lund)120/3-1

5: Roxy Rocket (Hernandez, Rarick)120/9-2

6: Bolt Up (Meche, Eidschun)120/10-1

BABAKNOWSEVRYTHING has been facing better out of state, and price will be right to give a good. Stablemate SMART RACHEL won in front running fashion last out, and will attempt to be on the lead from beginning to end. PRINCESS O’PRADO switches surfaces with the drop in class, and was a winner last time out on the main track.