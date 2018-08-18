Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Ready For War (8th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 5 (2,3,5,6,8,9/All/5,6/8), $54.

1 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Stomp My Grapes (Sanchez, Rampadarat)120/3-1

2: Fine Cat (Lindsay, Foley)124/7-2

3: Jazz Loverman (Bedford, Stoneking)119/8-5

4: Fierce He Be (Goodwin, Wiley)120/6-1

5: Midnight Zither (Mojica, Lund)120/4-1

6: Redland Express (Arrieta, Merrick)124/15-1

JAZZ LOVERMAN should come out firing and attempt to run out the clock on the lead. STOMP MY GRAPES showed brief speed in his lone start on the turf. Might last longer with the surface switch. FINE CAT will be lagging behind, before cutting loose on an expected speed duel up front.

2 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000

1: Blue Moon Belle (Velazquez, Litfin)120/6-1

2: Super Silent (Mawing, Pfeifer)120/20-1

3: Orts Dream (Joubert, Hanson)120/8-5

4: Creative Xpression (Goodwin, Brinson)120/3-1

5: Patriotic Bei Bei (Arrieta, McKinley)120/6-1

6: Vintage Sky (Escobar, Rhone)120/6-1

7: Temples Mon Cheri (Goncalves, Riecken)120/5-1

ORTS DREAM is the one to catch to get the win. Broke alertly in her debut but ended up second best. VINTAGE SKY is a first time starter with a solid series of works. Strong contender with this group. CREATIVE XPRESSION will be tracking the pace, and price should be right.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

1: Cristianstorm (Bedford, Goodsell)119/8-1

2: Aroney (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/5-1

3: Oriental Crown (Eikleberry, Berndt)124/6-1

4: Scrap Iron (Lindsay, Silva)124/9-2

5: Jonny's Choice (Mojica, Diodoro)124/5-1

6: Sword of David (Loveberry, Robertson)124/2-1

7: Talent Risk (Thompson, Arnett)124/10-1

8: Call It Luke (Mawing, Gordon)124/12-1

SWORD OF DAVID jumps off the grass and drops to career low in competition. Connections will draw money at the betting windows. JONNY'S CHOICE comes up from Prairie Meadows and should exhibit early speed on the stretch-out. Sharp barn adds appeal. SCRAP IRON gets back to the level where he does his better running. Failed to fire last out against much tougher.

4 About 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

1: Tribal Money (Mawing, Gordon)120/15-1

2: High Drive (Hamilton, Pearson)120/6-1

3: Promising Shoes (Thompson, Hornsby)120/12-1

4: Plenty of Sun (Butler, Lund)120/10-1

5: Yes by Gold (Stevens, Merrick)120/5-1

6: Vanderbilt Beach (Loveberry, Riecken)120/15-1

7: Crooked as Can Be (Eikleberry, Arnett)120/9-5

8: Scattered Cash (Mojica, Diodoro)120/2-1

9: Redneck Attack (Eikleberry, Richard)120/8-1

10: Perfect Movement (Butler, Litfin)120/6-1

SCATTERED CASH got the win last out with a late surge. Added distance should only help. YES BY GOLD is strictly the one to catch with Scott Stevens as the pilot. PLENTY OF SUN and CROOKED AS CAN BE are must-use in this wide-open race.

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500

1: Water Patrol (Sanchez, Padilla)120/8-1

2: Nik Nak Paddy Wak (Butler, Sterling, Jr.)124/7-2

3: Luckynsuccessful (Arrieta, Bethke)120/6-1

4: Samurai Mike (Velazquez, Litfin)120/20-1

5: Fear Fighter (Eikleberry, Silva)124/5-1

6: Wajna Surprise (Hamilton, Hanson)124/4-1

7: Ain'tseentheball (Goncalves, Pfeifer)120/12-1

8: Johnny the Jet (Thompson, Riecken)124/5-1

9: Charleys Eddy (Mojica, Diodoro)120/6-1

FEAR FIGHTER does his better running in the later stages and drops for over half the price. Would love to see a ton of pace. WAJNA SURPRISE has been runner-up last two out, and is another runner who would love to see a pace duel up front. NIK NAK PADDY WAK will be involved from the bell and was a gate-to-wire winner two back in May.

6 About 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000

1: Mystic Shadow (Hernandez, Bolinger)124/20-1

2: Philo (Butler, Padilla)124/3-1

3: Kennebago (Sanchez, Rampadarat)119/20-1

4: Jerf (Arrieta, Donlin, Jr.)124/15-1

5: Grand Marais (Velazquez, Scherer)124/4-1

6: Mesa Skyline (Eikleberry, Lund)119/5-1

7: Playoff Bound (Mojica, Diodoro)119/5-2

8: Jack Mormon (Lindsay, McFarlane)124/9-2

9: Switchback Creek (Mawing, Litfin)124/20-1

PLAYOFF BOUND drops from the allowance ranks, in hopes of getting first win since January. Figures to be in the hunt from the start. GRAND MARAIS is another class-dropper, and might have found the right spot to get the job done from off the pace. JERF could be long gone if goes unchallenged.

7 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

1: Spell Winder (Stevens, Donlin)124/15-1

2: Star of Orientate (Bedford, Pearson)119/20-1

3: Fabulous Lady (Lindsay, Silva)124/9-2

4: Tequila N Tacos (Sanchez, Rampadarat)120/20-1

5: Another One (Arrieta, Diodoro)124/3-1

6: Elli Mae Win (Mawing, Rengstorf)124/4-1

7: Cheerz to Clare (Mojica, Kumke)120/6-1

8: Own the Night (Velazquez, Quinonez)124/10-1

9: For a Small Ransom (Thompson, Pearson)124/15-1

10: Sanilac (Loveberry, Robertson)124/4-1

ELLI MAE WIN got the win last out at this distance, and will be pressing the pace for first attack. ANOTHER ONE will be committed to the lead with jockey Arrieta aboard. Well-bet disappointment last out off the layoff. FABULOUS LADY will be doing her better running when things get interesting. Came up a neck shy last out to Elli Mae Win.

8 About 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

1: Oh Bette (Sanchez, Richard)120/6-1

2: Katrinas Legend (Escobar, Bethke)120/20-1

3: Sunset Dreamer (B. Williams, Swan)120/12-1

4: I Never Give Up (Velazquez, Litfin)120/2-1

5: Lakota Princess (Eikleberry, Arnett)120/6-1

6: Its Noon Somewhere (Goncalves, Anderson)124/15-1

7: Strollymade (Bedford, Addicott)115/20-1

8: Ready for War (Butler, Tracy, Jr.)120/7-5

READY FOR WAR should be ready with the cutback in distance and quick turn of foot. Good to see Butler staying aboard. I NEVER GIVE UP gave up on the lead last out and had to settle for the silver medal. Could get brave on the lead with no challengers. OH BETTE looms late closing threat with ground-saving rail trip.