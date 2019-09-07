Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Borealis Beauty (8th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 5 (4,5,6,7/All/1,5,8/5), $48.

1 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Pretti Xtreme (Butler, Robertson)118/6-1

2: She’s Fire and Ice (Canchari, Robertson)118/5-2

3: Hunter’s Hellcat (Mojica, Robertson)118/8-1

4: Baktohertricks (Arrieta, Williams)118/2-1

5: No Passing Zone (Loveberry, Sharp)118/12-1

6: Princess Renee (Hernandez, Padilla)118/7-2

BAKTOHERTRICKS came in a dollar short last out in lone turf race and could move forward off that effort. SHE’S FIRE AND ICE ran a dead heat for place honors with Baktohertricks and most likely your favorite at post time. Stablemate HUNTER’S HELLCAT, is a first-time starter with moderate works but sharp barn adds appeal.

2 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ms Comedy Time (Hamilton, R. Rarick)123/8-1

2: Giving Tree (Goodwin, Scherer)120/7-2

3: Cup o’Tea for Me (C. Wolff, P. Wolff)123/12-1

4: Oaklie Gal (Lindsay, Bethke)120/6-1

5: Just Audacious (Roman, Anderson)123/5-2

6: Skat Happens (Arrieta, McKinley)123/2-1

SKAT HAPPENS has been runner-up last two races but is not facing a field of monsters here. Needs only to maintain present form to get the win. JUST AUDACIOUS projects as the one to catch and returns to the main track after throwing in the towel on the grass last out. OAKLIE GAL will loom the late closing-threat and is a last out graduate.

3 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Pretty Savi (Canchari, Robertson)120/8-1

2: Impeachment’s Rose (Hrnndez, Wstrmnn)123/12-1

3: Western Berlin (Arrieta, Rengstorf)123/5-2

4: Maria (Velazquez, Schindler)123/5-1

5: Angeline’s Heaven (Mojica, Davis)123/9-2

6: Take Charge Gal (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/10-1

7: Madison’s Quarters (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/7-2

8: Flash N Go (Butler, Berndt)123/6-1

If race is taken off the turf because of rain, TAKE CHARGE GAL is strictly the one to beat as lone Main Track Only entrant. MADISON’S QUARTERS has been the chalk last two out and was a winner two back. WESTERN BERLIN came up a neck shy last race with her late kick and will make a strong late presence once again down the stretch. ANGELINA’S HEAVEN is a major player in a evenly matched field.

4 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Foxy Footnote (Hernandez, Bravo)123/10-1

2: Distinct Flirt (Lindsay, Bethke)120/9-2

3: Stylist (Butler, Silva)123/6-1

4: Diva Banker (Hamilton, Robertson)120/5-2

5: Greatest Gal (Arrieta, Berndt)120/5-1

6: Sass Machine (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/2-1

7: Andrea’s Halo (Harr, Sheehan)118/15-1

DIVA BANKER moved away with every stride for the win last out and will use her muscle on the lead as the one to catch. STYLIST returns to the dirt where she earned a hard fought win two back. SASS MACHINE will be sitting in the main body of runners before unleashing her big run.

5 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Command Code (Roman, Heitzmann)123/10-1

2: Officer Sid (Arrieta, Westermann)120/15-1

3: Power Song (Hernandez, Robertson)123/6-1

4: Bruder Bob (Canchari, Robertson)120/5-2

5: J P’s Pride (Eikleberry, Berndt)123/2-1

6: Two Emmys (Butler, Robertson)120/8-1

7: Noble Egyptian (Mojica, Diodoro)120/7-2

BRUDER BOB just missed last out after dealing with traffic issues. J P’S PRIDE always runs hard and has earned a paycheck in all four turf starts this summer. NOBLE EGYPTIAN will be in the hunt early and will be pressing the pace from the start. TWO EMMYS tries the turf experiment with strong early speed.

6 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Delfina (Hamilton, Sharp)120/5-1

2: Her Name Is Um (Eikleberry, Robertson)120/7-2

3: Where’s My Lute (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/10-1

4: Te Na Na (Roman, Applebee)123/4-1

5: Miss Prissy (Hernandez, Silva)120/12-1

6: Irish Sunrise (Lindsay, Kenney)120/8-1

7: Laura N Lukas (Butler, Litfin)120/3-1

8: Queen Isabella (Goodwin, R. Rarick)123/6-1

Wide-open maiden field, so why not take a shot at a price. IRISH SUNRISE drops for half the price and had a brutal start last effort. Been spruced up with couple works since. LAURA N LUKAS is probably your lukewarm favorite when the gates open, but is 0-10 coming in. HER NAME IS UM squandered the lead last out and had to settle for the silver medal.

7 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Doc Curlin (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/7-2

2: Giant Gamble (Lindsay, Donlin Jr.)120/10-1

3: Hyperbolizer (Bedford, Rickert)120/6-1

4: Fusaichi Kid (Loveberry, Rhone)120/15-1

5: Outrun the Posse (Harr, Donlin Jr.)115/5-2

6: Johnny the Jet (Mojica, Riecken)120/20-1

7: Masked (Butler, Berndt)123/8-1

8: Impetu (Velazquez, Silva Jr.)120/9-2

9: J P Rocker (Hamilton, W. Rarick)123/8-1

OUTRUN THE POSSE can run well on either surface and is my top choice if race is taken off the turf. IMPETU will be sitting in the wings behind the speed and now drops to cheaper version. DOC CURLIN will get ground-saving rail trip and will loom the late closing threat.

8 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ta Kela Warning (Butler, Rhone)120/5-2

2: String Bikinki (Lindsay, Riecken)120/12-1

3: Digger Heels In (Velazquez, Berndt)120/7-2

4: Blackberry Brandi (Hernandez, Richard)120/8-1

5: Borealis Beauty (Canchari, Robertson)120/2-1

6: Right On By (Eikleberry, Rhone)120/6-1

BOREALIIS BEAUTY pressed the pace last out but was out finished as the favorite. Anything close to that effort gets her picture taken. TA KELA WARNING will be a magnet to the rail with the inside draw and her quick turn of foot. Should be lone runner on the lead. RIGHT ON BY had valid excuse last out with congestion in front of her and could prove tough with clean trip.