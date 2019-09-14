Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Astronaut Oscar (2nd race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 1 (1,2,5,6,7,11,12/1/1,2,4,5/1,2,6,12), $56.

1 About 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Brozilian (Arrieta, Kenney)123/8-1

2: Raging Sidecar (A. Canchari, Robertson)120/15-1

3: Spunky Kitten (P. Canchari, Hawley)120/15-1

4: Birds View (Bedford, McKinley)117/30-1

5: Hard Story (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-1

6: Clear the Nile (Goncalves, Berndt)120/7-2

7: Moral Compass (Lindsay, Metz)120/20-1

8: Runs With Scissors (Velazquez, Berndt)120/12-1

9: Sir Zebo (Meche, Sheehan)123/30-1

10: Slightly Crafty (Bailey, Cline)115/6-1

11: Heffington (Harr, Cline)115/9-2

12: Kris Me Deadly (Carter, Diodoro)123/10-1

RAGING SIDECAR could be long gone at a price if he gets a picnic on the lead. HEFFINGTON will exhibit late foot but lack of group speed could be her enemy tackling the boys. HARD STORY has been absent for two months but could prove tough for top barn if ready to fire.

2 MTA Stallion Auction Stakes. 6½ furlongs. Auction. Open. 3-year-olds. G Stakes. Purse: $60,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Astronaut Oscar (Loveberry, Van Winkle)122/9-5

2: Mas Takela (Bell, Biehler)122/2-1

3: Giving Tree (Velazquez, Scherer)119/12-1

4: Captain Drake (Gonzalez, Padilla)117/8-1

5: Dance and Romance (Hernandez, Richard)117/6-1

6: Foreign Rumor (Eikleberry, Bravo)122/4-1

ASTRONAUT OSCAR returns to sprinting where he does his best running. MAS TAKELA will be on the prowl from mid-pack but will need to step it up a level to get the job done. FOREIGN RUMOR will be in shouting range of the pace setter but is another runner who will need step it up a notch.

3 6 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: She’s Xtremely Hot (Arrieta, Robertson)118/7-2

2: Pokegama (Loveberry, Padilla)118/5-2

3: Devious Deception (Roman, Berndt)118/8-1

4: Shake It Up Tracy (Hamilton, Diodoro)118/10-1

5: Pretty Sweet (Mojica, Robertson)118/5-1

6: Hunter’s Hellcat (Evans, Robertson)118/12-1

7: Delia O’Hara (P. Canchari, Davis)118/4-1

8: Elusive Amelia (Hernandez, Padilla)118/9-2

9: Csilla (Butler, Rarick)118/15-1

POKEGAMA ran a solid silver medal in lone start and could move forward off that effort. SHE’S XTREMELY HOT, SHAKE IT UP TRACY and PRETTY SWEET are new shooters with the best chance of winning at first asking.

4 About 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Saison (Butler, Rhone)120/7-2

2: For Saras Sake (Hernandez, Rarick)120/8-1

3: Row the Boat (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/12-1

4: Divided by Pie (Goncalves, Lund)120/10-1

5: Foreign Trader (Bedford, McKinley)120/20-1

6: Hold the Spice (Arrieta, Rhone)120/9-2

7: Missed the Mark (Roman, Heitzmann)120/20-1

8: Mocha Rizma (Eikleberry, Rarick)120/12-1

9: Foible (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/15-1

10: Big Valiant (Harr, Applebee)118/20-1

11: Temples Mon Cheri (Gonzalez, Riecken)120/6-1

12: Final Flight (Mawing, Peters)120/5-1

SAISON will be protecting the lead from the start and will be a magnet to the rail with the inside draw. FINAL FLIGHT will be escorting the pace but must hustle out of the gate from the far outside hole. HOLD THE SPICE will be doing his better running late, but will need a sizzling pace scenario to get the job done.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mizzen Air (Eikleberry, Scherer)123/3-1

2: College Queen (Meche, Riecken)120/9-2

3: Memorable Angel (Hamilton, Rarick)120/12-1

4: Priceless Miracle (Harr, Wiley)118/15-1

5: Savvy Ally (Loveberry, Robertson)117/4-1

6: Kiss of Dahpespe (Arrieta, Kenney)120/10-1

7: Frances Anna (Gonzalez, Davis)117/7-2

8: Saucy At Midnight (Butler, Litfin)120/6-1

FRANCES ANNA has strong class edge but has been on the shelf since February. MIZZEN AIR will be prompting the pace and saving ground along the pine with Eikleberry aboard. COLLEGE QUEEN gets class relief and should be within striking range when things unfold.

6 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Glacken’s Ghost (Roman, Robertson)123/5-1

2: Blue Harbor (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/9-2

3: Bobby Baby (Velazquez, Davis)120/8-1

4: Majestic Pride (Butler, Robertson)118/4-1

5: Fireman Oscar (Loveberry, Van Winkle)118/12-1

6: Giant Payday (Goncalves, Berndt)123/7-2

7: Oil Money (Mojica, Diodoro)117/8-1

8: A P Is Loose (Hamilton, Robertson)123/12-1

9: High Security (Arrieta, Williams)118/10-1

10: Chocolateicecream (Williams, Fields)120/15-1

11: Drop of Golden Sun (Bedford, Rengstorf)120/10-1

GIANT PAYDAY got the win last out in stakes race and has a realistic assignment to get back-to-back wins. GLACKEN’S GHOST got the job done last out and has been in fine form in his summer turf efforts. BLUE HARBOR, BOBBY BABY and MAJESTIC PRIDE are major players in the day’s most wide-open race.

7 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Candy Prince (Eikleberry, Bravo)118/20-1

2: DWoz (Roman, Heitzmann)118/10-1

3: Love My Boss (Mojica, Diodoro)118/4-1

4: Azusa St. (Arrieta, Robertson)118/6-1

5: Bandurria (Hernandez, Bravo)118/8-1

6: Williecatchem (A. Canchari, Robertson)118/7-2

7: Caramel Angel (Hamilton, Scherer)118/10-1

8: Public Safety (Goncalves, Sharp)118/5-2

9: Emmett Cat (Martin Jr., Schindler)118/30-1

10: Devious Boogie (Gonzalez, Silva)118/30-1

PUBLIC SAFETY only needs to stay in present form to get the win today. AZUSA ST. and BANDURA begin their racing career today with some decent morning works.

8 About 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Carriage (Arrieta, Robertson)120/6-1

2: Shes So Savvy (Hamilton, Sharp)117/12-1

3: Merri Mesa (Bell, Rarick)120/20-1

4: Trendy Neve (Loveberry, Padilla)117/15-1

5: Trudy (Goncalves, Hawley)120/15-1

6: Zee Ro Drop (Butler, Rhone)120/10-1

7: Some Say So (Williams, Sharp)120/7-2

8: Glamorized (A. Canchari, Robertson)123/5-1

9: Western Berlin (Mawing, Rengstorf)123/8-1

10: North of Eden (Eikleberry, Silva)120/9-2

11: Derby Dance (Mojica, Rengstorf)120/10-1

12: Apple Dapple (Hernandez, Richard)117/12-1

GLAMORIZED is allowance dropper and improved last out on the main track for the win. SOME SAY SO projects as the one to catch to cash your ticket. CARRIAGE was a gate-to-wire winner last out and should be pestering Some Say So up front. NORTH OF EDEN is a strong contender from off the pace.

9 Shakopee Juvenile Stakes. 6 furlongs. Open. 2-year olds. G Stakes. Purse: $75,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hurts So Good (Arrieta, Robertson)120/6-1

2: Blazin’ Asian (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/8-1

3: Sassy Seneca (Butler, Robertson)118/4-1

4: Beau Oxy (Hamilton, Robertson)116/10-1

5: Happy Hour Cowboy (Mojica, Robertson)122/5-2

6: Richard Ronald (Goncalves, Scherer)122/9-5

HAPPY HOUR is expected to sit in the wings and shadow the pace for first attack. RICHARD RONALD enters undefeated with two starts in front running fashion. SASSY SENECA lone start was a impressive gate-to-wire win.

10 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Candy Cove (Butler, Rhone)120/7-2

2: Water Patrol (Gonzalez, Padilla)120/8-1

3: Formidable Force (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/15-1

4: Brysons Confession (Lindsay, Bethke)120/5-1

5: Monday Confession (Velazquez, Litfin)120/8-1

6: Money Broker (Hamilton, Rarick)120/15-1

7: Northernbrilliance (Arrieta, Rengstorf)120/9-2

8: Sheer Mayhem (Mojica, Diodoro)120/12-1

9: Logan’s Heroe (Bedford, Rickert)120/20-1

10: Silvera (Bell, Danger)117/12-1

11: Why God (Loveberry, Padilla)120/4-1

NORTHERNBRILLANCE was a non factor last out in a four-horse stakes race but is entitled to move forward with the plunge in class. CANDY COVE switches surfaces and came up second best on the off-track two back. BRYSONS CONFESSION stretches out with the slight step up in class.

11 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Drane Fame (Butler, Rhone)123/12-1

2: Stella Sweeper (Eikleberry, Lund)123/9-2

3: Shine On Me (Lindsay, Metz)123/30-1

4: Rosie’s Flower’s (Harr, Rengstorf)115/12-1

5: Hanalei Sun (Roman, Berndt)120/20-1

6: Davidsderbydaygirl (Mawing, Westermann)120/30-1

7: Nariz Canela (A. Canchari, Rengstorf)120/15-1

8: Lil’ Red Devil (Hernandez, Anderson)123/5-1

9: Atilla Katie (Velazquez, Weidner)123/20-1

10: Melody Rose (Goncalves, Berndt)120/7-2

11: Its Noon Somewhere (Loveberry, Anderson)123/12-1

12: Dress Shopping (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/6-1

13: Caterina Iano (Mojica, Tracy Jr.)123/8-1

14: Lady Langfuhr (Martin Jr., Richard)123/15-1

15: Western Attire (Harr, Cline)118/10-1

LIL’ RED DEVIL is allowance dropper and will attempt to sweep up his rivals with late closing run. STELLA SWEEPER got the win last out and will try to get back-to-back wins from off-the-pace. MELODY ROSE and DRESS SHOPPING are major players in a wide-open affair.

12 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Irritator (Loveberry, Heitzmann)123/9-2

2: Tiz Meow (Hernandez, McFarlane)123/12-1

3: Masterful Stride (Roman, Bolinger)120/8-1

4: Astonishing Tweet (Goncalves, Bolinger)123/10-1

5: Saved by Zero (Hamilton, Diodoro)123/5-2

6: Shooters Alley (Butler, Litfin)123/6-1

7: Primarily Gold (Arrieta, Bethke)123/5-1

8: Horse Fly (Eikleberry, Rhone)120/7-2

ASTONISHING TWEET looks to rebound after running a clunker on the grass last out. SAVED BY ZERO has three consecutive wins on the turf sprinting and will be tough to catch if he can transfer that form to the main track. PRIMARILY GOLD will come out firing from the bell.

13 11⁄16 miles. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Parched (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/3-1

2: Green Card (Bell, Hawley)120/12-1

3: Slick as Ice (Loveberry, Padilla)120/6-1

4: Wannaplaybigchief (Hamilton, Diodoro)120/8-1

5: Renvyle (A. Canchari, Hawley)120/10-1

6: Jonny’s Choice (Mojica, Diodoro)123/7-2

7: Great Sky (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/5-2

PARCHED keeps getting better with each race and comes off career high speed figure for the win. GREAT SKY looms the late closing threat as the probable favorite and has won his past three rolling late. JONNY’S CHOICE is a seasoned veteran who might have one more left in the tank.

14 About 1⅜ miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Born Force (Goncalves, Donlin)120/30-1

2: Tiger by His Tail (Gonzalez, McFarlane)120/7-2

3: Sweeping Edge (Hernandez, Berndt)123/10-1

4: Blue Bomber (Mojica, Diodoro)120/10-1

5: Irish Major (Loveberry, Padilla)120/6-1

6: Where’s Jordan (Mawing, Peters)120/20-1

7: Grand Marais (Velazquez, Scherer)120/20-1

8: Scattered Cash (Butler, Rhone)123/9-2

9: Buymeabond (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/8-1

10: Rate for Me (Lindsay, Metz)120/5-1

11: Splash for Gold (A. Canchari, Robertson)120/15-1

12: Sweet Stuff (Meche, Donlin Jr.)120/12-1

13: Kela Brew (A. Canchari, Robertson)123/12-1

14: Norco (Butler, Pfeifer)120/15-1

KELA BREW, TIGER BY HIS TAIL, SCATTERED CASH and RATE FOR ME are my final picks to end the season. Thank you for following my selections. It’s been a fun year. Cheers!