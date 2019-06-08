Post time: 6:30 pm. Best bet: Gattia (6th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket — Race 3, (2,3,4,5/All/1,2,6,7/5), $48

1 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $14,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Chicazum (Torres, Charette-Hill)125/7-2

2: Favorite Pearl (Jackson, Pascoe)127/6-1

3: Ivory by Choice (Romero, Crawford)125/10-1

4: The Dealers On Fire (Ramirez, C.-Hill)125/5-1

5: Its No Sin to Win (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)125/9-2

6: Thats So Fetch (Jasso, Johnson)125/8-1

7: Frenemies (Tapia, Johnson)125/9-5

THE DEALERS ON FIRE has been third best last two outings and looks to catch a gear. Stablemate CHICAZUM has been facing better at Remington Park. ITS NO SIN TO WIN had three polluted starts in past four efforts.

2 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds. Derby. Purse: $57,325

1: Hey Seis (Ramirez, Crawford)125/12-1

2: Spy for the Senate (Jackson, Pascoe)125/3-1

3: Veuve Clicquot (Smith, Crawford)125/9-2

4: One Famous Ocean (Eikleberry, Olmstead)125/7-2

5: Sunlight Seven (Gutierrez, Crawford)125/10-1

6: Fast Bobby (Romero, Crawford)125/6-1

7: The Bald Eagle (Serrano, Olmstead)125/8-1

8: Cashair (Torres, Olmstead)125/12-1

9: This Political Candy (Navarrete Jr., Crawford)125/15-1

10: Cr Lil Bro (Swiontek, Olmstead)125/15-1

VEUVE CLICQUOT won a hard-fought duel last out. SPY FOR THE SENATE got a clean trip last race. ONE FAMOUS OCEAN won last out with Eikleberry aboard. Good to see him remaining.

3 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500

1: Extra Chrome (Loveberry, Wiley)123/6-1

2: Rhythm Dancer (Roman, Bethke)123/4-1

3: Somerset Allie (Eikleberry, Rhone)123/9-5

4: Lil’ Red Devil (Mawing, Anderson)123/2-1

5: Skat Happens (Arrieta, McKinley)123/8-1

6: Wanamingo (Wolff, Wolff)123/12-1

SOMERSET ALLIE drops for half the price. SKAT HAPPENS plunges to claiming level from allowance and needs a fast pace to close on. LIL’ RED DEVIL and RHYTHM DANCER are threats at a square price.

4 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden Claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000

1: Digger Heels In (Hamilton, Berndt)120/2-1

2: Blue Moon Belle (Mawing, Danger)123/12-1

3: Hash Brown (Martin Jr., House)123/7-2

4: Patriotic Bei Bei (Arrieta, McKinley)123/5-2

5: River Swan (Goncalves, Hanson)120/8-1

6: B L Breezy (Meche, Backhaus)123/15-1

HASH BROWN trainer Brian House is at 71% with first-time starters. DIGGER HEELS IN switches surfaces, puts the blinkers on and catches the rail. PATRIOTIC BEI BEI looms the closing threat.

5 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000

1: Lila’s Lucky Lady (Gonzalez, Biehler)120/3-1

2: Caterina Iano (Mojica, Tracy Jr.)123/5-2

3: Anniesfirstdance (Mawing, McKinley)123/10-1

4: Alotta Soul (Loveberry, Bravo)120/8-1

5: Creative Xpression (Arrieta, Brinson)123/12-1

6: Foxy Footnote (Eikleberry, Bravo)123/7-2

7: Kandy Sweep (Gonzalez, Brinson)123/6-1

CATERINA IANO just missed last out, and show runner that day won next out. LILA’S LUCKY LADY drops to claimers for the first time and benefits from the rail. FOXY FOOTNOTE and KANDY SWEEP are major contenders.

6 About 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500

1: Honor’s Parade (Eikleberry, Sterling Jr.)123/3-1

2: Ginger Rose (Mawing, Silva)123/7-2

3: Shesafireball (Goncalves, Donlin)123/12-1

4: Girlswannahavefun (Loveberry, Bravo)123/8-1

5: Gattaia (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/5-2

6: Sweet Beav (Gonzalez, Donlin)123/10-1

7: Maria (Martin Jr., Schindler)123/6-1

GATTAIA has been a winner in her last two grass efforts. HONOR”S PARADE is a major threat down the stretch. Both GINGER ROSE and MARIA caught an off track last out.

7 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000

1: Kota Copy (Mojica, Diodoro)120/3-1

2: Jobim (Roman, Robertson)117/6-1

3: Forze Mau (Arrieta, Litfin)120/12-1

4: Sendmethemoney (Keith, Biehler)120/7-2

5: Western Swing (Martin Jr., Nolen)120/8-1

6: Kenai Bob (Eikleberry, Bravo)117/9-2

7: Deflater (Harr, Cline)115/12-1

8: Serengeti (De La Cruz, Martin)120/15-1

9: Fridaynitestar (Loveberry, Robertson)123/10-1

KOTA COPY exits best career speed figure off a two-month layoff. SERENGETI should carry his speed to the stretch run. SENDMETHEMONEY projects as the one to catch to get the win.

8 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000

1: Satellite Storm (Goncalves, Lund)120/8-1

2: Reef’s Destiny (Harr, Cline)115/12-1

3: Fearless Will (Loveberry, Bravo)117/6-1

4: Agent McGee (Martin Jr., Nolen)123/5-1

5: Mines Made Up (Mojica, Diodoro)120/9-2

6: London Legacy (Gonzalez, Silva)123/5-2

7: Irritator (Arrieta, Heitzmann)123/10-1

8: Cinco Star (Evans, Robertson)120/7-2

CINCO STAR has been runner-up last two from off the pace, but today there’s speed to roll on. LONDON LEGACY is a deserving favorite, after going gate-to-wire in impressive fashion. MINES MADE UP showed a lot of grit last out for place honors.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000

1: Glacken’s Ghost (Evans, Robertson)120/6-1

2: Tapsolute (Roman, Robertson)120/2-1

3: Nomo Ron (Mojica, Diodoro)123/3-1

4: Conquest Sure Shot (Martin Jr., House)120/8-1

5: Top of the Page (Gonzalez, Diodoro)120/7-2

6: Gotta Go (Hamilton, Berndt)120/4-1

GLACKEN’S GHOST has strong class edge but hasn’t won in a long time. Stablemate TAPSOLUTE will be closing late. NOMO RON is entering with back-to-back wins.

10 1 mile 70 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500

1: One Bet From Even (Meche, Litfin)120/10-1

2: Everado (Mojica, Diodoro)123/3-1

3: Sink the Bismarck (Martin Jr., Riecken)123/5-2

4: Spire (Arrieta, Williams)120/8-1

5: Hamazing Vision (Loveberry, Hornsby)123/2-1

6: Victory Lane (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/9-2

EVERADO caught a sloppy track last out at Oaklawn Park but closed for the silver medal. Could roll for gold with a dry surface. SINK THE BISMARCK came from off the pace to edge clear last out. HAMAZING VISION is a mysterious favorite to me, so will try to beat him with better-priced runners.