Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Digger Heels In (10th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 7, (All/2,3,4,9/2,7/1), $44.

1 250 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $9,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: J S Valentino (Goodwin, Hybsha)125/8-1

2: Missfirstcoronacash (E. Esqueda, Baldrrma)125/20-1

3: Sharons Darlin Adele (C. Esqueda, Barnes)125/7-2

4: First Prize Houston (Romero, Crawford)127/12-1

5: Krash for Kash (Canchari, Livingston)127/6-1

6: Make Me a Mojito (Swiontek, Black)125/9-2

7: Agoodnightkiss (Ramirez, Charette-Hill)125/10-1

8: Kool Energy (Torres, Charette-Hill)125/10-1

9: Thats So Fetch (Jasso, Johnson)125/15-1

10: Teller Titan (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)125/3-1

TELLER TITAN was runner-up last out after breaking in at the start. SHARONS DARLIN ADELE finished right behind top pick and seeks revenge. J S VALENTINO is usually in the mix and was a winner three back at this distance.

2 Bob Morehouse Stakes. 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G stakes. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Polar Xpress (E. Esqueda, Olmstead)127/5-1

2: Jess Doin Time (Eikleberry, Olmstead)125/4-1

3: Streak N Sparks (Torres, Haglund)127/8-1

4: Db Quick Sam (Canchari, Livingston)125/10-1

5: Dickey Bob (Serrano, Olmstead)127/8-5

6: Curious James (Goodwin, Wilson)127/10-1

7: Pyc Jess Bite Mydust (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)127/7-2

PYC JESS BITE MYDUST was a sharp winner last out after hopping out of the gate. DICKEY BOB has six wins in past nine starts but failed as the favorite last race. JESS DOIN TIME prevailed as the heavily bet favorite last effort.

3 5 furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tres Chiflados (Gonzalez, Silva)118/5-1

2: Blazin’ Asian (Eiklebery, Berndt)118/9-2

3: Cintarosa Ranch (Martin Jr., Silva)118/7-2

4: Crealock (Roman, Sharp)118/6-1

5: Discreet Tiger (Mojica, Robertson)118/5-2

6: Black Elk (Mawing, Silva)118/10-1

7: Dramatic Excape (Hamilton, Hanson)118/12-1

8: Shattered Dreams (Meche, Bolinger)118/8-1

DISCREET TIGER is training sharply for his debut with some quick morning works. Appears to have plenty of speed in his arsenal. CREALOCK also begins his racing career today and has a solid work tab coming in. Stablemates CINTAROSA and TRES CHIFLADOS are the lone runners with a race under their belts. Experience could prove to be a factor.

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Aubey Ridge (Loveberry, Rengstorf)120/15-1

2: Alamo Canyon (Hernandez, Rengstorf)123/12-1

3: Kilarney Blarney (Meche, Applebee)123/10-1

4: Golden Sceptor (Gonzalez, Lund)120/7-2

5: Brozilian (Arrieta, Kenney)123/8-1

6: Broken Together (Harr, Cline)115/8-1

7: Clear the Nile (Butler, Berndt)120/6-1

8: J P’s Pride (Eikleberry, Berndt)123/3-1

9: Noble Egyptian (Mojica, Diodoro)120/9-2

10: Temple Crag (Hamilton, Lund)120/15-1

GOLDEN SCEPTOR has a bad habit of running into traffic trouble but has managed to finish third in past three starts. Could be new ballgame with clean trip. J P’s PRIDE has failed as the favorite last two efforts but also exits a traffic-filled race. Likes to sit midpack before making final move. NOBLE EGYPTIAN and AUBEY RIDGE are threats in present form and look to pull off the mild upset.

5 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Azaruk (Arrieta, Berndt)123/9-2

2: Derbys Moneymaker (Meche, Backhaus)123/6-1

3: Americas Shinning (Butler, Rhone)123/15-1

4: Brysons Confession (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/7-2

5: Water Patrol (Gonzalez, Padilla)123/15-1

6: Ray’s Angel (Martin Jr., Biehler)123/12-1

7: Archarchmonarch (Mojica, Diodoro)123/10-1

8: Hatties Jewel (Hamilton, Broberg)123/8-1

9: Dare Felix (Escobar, Rhone)120/8-1

10: Astronaut Oscar (Loveberry, Van Winkle)120/3-1

DARE FELIX will attempt to wire the field as he did two back. Realistic assignment, but will have company up front. ASTRONAUT OSCAR ran third last out in stakes race at a big price and should be tracking the pace with Loveberry aboard. ARCHARCHMONARCH is always a battler, but best used underneath on exotic tickets.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Izzy the Warrior (Eikleberry, Bethke)120/10-1

2: Conquest Sure Shot (Martin Jr., House)120/8-1

3: Impetu (Gonzalez, Silva Jr.)120/7-2

4: Midnight Reverie (Lindsay, McFarlane)117/12-1

5: Glacken’s Ghost (Loveberry, Robertson)120/8-1

6: Stormy Sailor (Meche, Huizenga)123/12-1

7: Top of the Page (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-2

8: Where’s Jordan (Mawing, Peters)120/6-1

9: Sonic Boom (Arrieta, Berndt)120/10-1

10: Bobby Baby (Butler, Davis)120/4-1

IMPETU will attempt to protect the lead and shake loose with moderate fractions. TOP OF THE PAGE will be flying late to the scene with solid grass pilot aboard. Tough to endorse on top with no wins in past 15 starts. BOBBY BABY and GLACKEN’S GHOST are major players in this wide-open affair.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kennedy’s Kitten (Bedford, Peters)120/15-1

2: Hidden Reward (Gonzalez, Silva)120/7-2

3: Ooga Ooga Mooska (Escobar, Hawley)123/8-1

4: Shay’s Glory (Goodwin, Rarick)120/20-1

5: Temples Mon Cheri (Butler, Riecken)123/8-1

6: Orts Dream (Hamilton, Hanson)123/12-1

7: Facing North (Keith, Biehler)120/4-1

8: Sharon’s Temper (Roman, Schnell)120/5-1

9: Mz Jackie (Lindsay, Rarick)123/20-1

10: Awesome Pegasus (Meche, Bethke)123/12-1

11: Patriotic Bei Bei (Loveberry, McKinley)123/12-1

HIDDEN REWARD has been knocking on the door and should be within striking distance down the stretch. Comes off top speed figure. FACING NORTH has been in the money in all four starts. AWESOME PEGASUS broke slowly in lone start but rushed up for the third spot.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fusaichi Kid (Butler, Rhone)120/5-1

2: Alpha and Omega (Eiklebery, Stuart)120/9-2

3: Outrun the Posse (Ordaz, Silva)123/7-2

4: Synnin (Mojica, Diodoro)123/8-1

5: Hyperbolizer (Bedford, Rickert)120/15-1

6: Rate for Me (Hernandez, Metz)123/12-1

7: Hotfoot (Lindsay, Eidschun)123/8=1

8: Green Card (Escobar, Hawley)120/20-1

9: Doc Curlin (Arrietz, Diodoro)123/4-1

10: Dion (Bell, Bethke)123/10-1

11: Astonishing Tweet (Eikleberry, Pfeifer)123/12-1

DOC CURLIN broke slowly last out then had to deal with major traffic congestion OUTRUN THE POSSE will try to outrun the field on the front end and comes in with back-to-back wins. SYNNIN has caught a sloppy off track last two out.

9 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dixie Fever (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/5-1

2: Unleash the Beast (Mojica, Silva Jr.)120/9-5

3: Parched (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/6-1

4: Shooters Alley (Butler, Litfin)120/8-1

5: Deflater (Harr, Cline)115/9-2

6: Johnny the Jet (Goodwin, Riecken)120/10-1

7: London Legacy (Gonzalez, Silva Jr.)120/7-2

LONDON LEGACY is a consistent runner, finishing in the top three spots in his past nine starts. Does his better running when on or near the lead. Stablemate UNLEASH THE BEAST is no slouch either and should be involved from the start. Race strictly goes through these two. DEFLATER switches surfaces after failing to fire last out on the grass.

10 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Digger Heels In (Gonzalez, Berndt)120/2-1

2: Rosie’s Flower’s (Bedford, Rengstorf)120/8-1

3: River Swan (Hamilton, Hanson)120/15-1

4: Blue Moon Belle (Mawing, Danger)123/5-2

5: Dot’s Vow (Escobar, Danger)123/10-1

6: Kathleen V. (Arrieta, Bethke)123/6-1

7: Stellatide (Harr, Sheehan)115/7-2

DIGGER HEELS IN didn’t appreciate the sloppy track last out and needs a dry surface to have a shot. Trainer Joel Berndt is hitting at 35% in the sprint-to-route angle. BLUE MOON BELLE also stretches out and most likely is the one to catch. DOT’S VOW is 0-for-27 but has a shot for the minor awards.