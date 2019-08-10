Post time: 5 p.m. Best bet: Ready To Runaway (8th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 7, (All/2/1,3,5/1,3,4,6), $54.

1 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Capos Hero (Serrano, Hardy)124/9-2

2: Beep Beep Zoom Zoo (C. Esqueda, Olmstead)124/6-1

3: Jess a Lil Cash (Smith, Johnson)124/4-1

4: Give Me Mucho Dinero (Goodwin, Black)124/20-1

5: Iza Bela B (Romero, Weidner)124/15-1

6: Custom Painted Wagon (Frink, Weidner)24/8-1

7: Chicklet (Swiontek, Weidner)124/12-1

8: Vo Fantastic Aria (Torres, Hardy)124/8-1

9: Wicked 6 (Eikleberry, Hardy)124/8-1

10: Dirt Road King (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)124/7-2

11: Myownersbroke (Ramired, Wilson)124/20-1

DIRT ROAD KING broke his maiden in second career start as the favorite. CAPOS HERO dropped his nose down in time for the win last race. JESS A LIL CASH prevailed for the win in lone start, and has been spruced up since with sharp morning work.

2 Cash Caravan Stakes. 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Holy Storm (Goodwin, Swan)125/8-1

2: Haute Wagon (Swiontek, Hanson)125/12-1

3: Streak N Sparks (Torres, Haglund)127/6-1

4: Dickey Bob (C. Esqueada, Olmstead)127/5-2

5: Pyc Jess Bite Mydust (Serrano, Olmstead)127/7-2

6: Jess Doin Time (Eikleberry, Olmstead)125/3-1

7: Polar Xpress (E. Esqueda, Olmstead)127/10-1

DICKEY BOB owns 7 wins in last 10 starts. Strictly the one to beat. JESS DOIN TIME came up a head short last out against Dickey Bob. PYC JESS BITE MYDUST is consistent money-maker and is a major player.

3 About 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Maduro (Loveberry, Van Winkle)120/10-1

2: BL Breezy (Meche, Backhaus)118/12-1

3: Circle Me Bert (Arrieta, Donlin)120/9-2

4: Final Flight (Martin Jr., Peters)120/20-1

5: Hunky Monkey (Harr, Sheehan)118/15-1

6: Phantom Threeonine (Hernandez, Westermann)123/8-1

7: R Deja Voo (Bedford, Rickert)123/15-1

8: Sioux Valley (Mojica, Robertson)120/3-1

9: Seanshine (Goncalves, Lund)120/6-1

10: Row the Boat (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/7-2

SIOUX VALLEY has been knocking on the door, but unable to knock it down in last two starts. Might of found the ideal group to move forward. CIRCLE ME BERT will try to be controlling speed, but will need to dial it up to get the job done. MADURO will get ground saving rail ride with Loveberry aboard, and should be sitting mid-pack before making threatening move.

4 About 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Beyond Streetsmart (Escobar, Rhone)120/20-1

2: Yeah Yeah (Arrieta, Berndt)120/6-1

3: Winters Run (Hernandez, Sweere)123/20-1

4: Bye Bye Bennie (Gonzalez, Sheehan)123/5-1

5: Son of So (Hamilton, Rarick)123/10-1

6: Derbys Moneymaker (Meche, Backhaus)123/15-1

7: Minnesota Lucky (Eikleberry, Padilla)123/9-2

8: Hummin Through (Lindsay, Donlin)123/20-1

9: Breeze E Prado (Goncalves, Brinson)123/8-1

10: Harry the Hitman (Loveberry, Robertson)120/12-1

11: Easter Music (Roman, Robertson)120/12-1

12: Ima Harley Too (Mojica, Robertson)120/7-2

IMA HARLEY TOO has just missed last few out, and has enough early speed to be on or near the lead for tough connections. BYE BYE BERNIE will attempt to go bye bye on the lead, but should have company to keep him busy. Failed to hold on last effort, and landed in the place spot. MINNESOTA LUCKY is one of the runners to keep a eye on Bye Bye Bernie, and was gate to wire winner last out.

5 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Caramel Angel (Hamilton, Scherer)118/4-1

2: Gone Cruising (Eikleberry, Bravo)118/8-1

3: Williecatchem (Loveberry, Robertson)118/7-2

4: Mr. D’s Legend (Goncalves, Donlin)118/10-1

5: Public Safety (Arrieta, Sharp)118/9-2

6: Dr. Woz (Martin Jr., Heitzmann)118/5-1

7: Love My Boss (Carter, Diodoro)118/12-1

8: So What Say You (Roman, Sharp)118/15-1

9: Happy Hour Cowboy (Mojica, Robertson)118/5-2

I’ll take a shot with LOVE MY BOSS, first time starter for the Diodoro stable. New shooter has been working well, and barn is starting to get hot. HAPPY HOUR COWBOY came in a dollar short in lone start, and should have plenty of speed in from of him to swoop on. One to beat out of the Robertson barn. Stablemate WILLIECATCHEM was runner-up last out and has every right not to be the sidekick tonight.

6 Princess Elaine Stakes. About 11/16 miles on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Maywood Hope (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)119/9-2

2: Morning Report (Hernandez, Westermann)119/8-1

3: Double Bee Sting (Arrieta, Rengstorf)117/6-1

4: Some Say So (Goncalves, Sharp)117/10-1

5: Firstmate (Hamilton, Sharp)117/3-1

6: First Hunter (Loveberry, Robertson)117/5-2

7: Honey’s Sox Appeal (Mojica, Robertson)117/4-1

FIRST HUNTER cleared the field last out in the Minnesota Turf Distaff, and I’ll have to go with the favorite off that performance. FIRSTMATE had minor traffic problems last race, but swung four wide to get up in time for the victory. Strong series of morning works since. Main threat to top pick. HONEY’S SOX APPEAL is a talented and proven runner out of the Robertson barn. Much respect for barn and solid contender for win honors.

7 Blair’s Cove Stakes. About 11/16 miles on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50.000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Twoko Bay (Goncalves, Scherer)117/9-2

2: Stormy Sailor (Gonzalez, Huizenga)119/10-1

3: Tri Spot (Meche, Backhaus)117/15-1

4: Drop of Golden Sun (Bedford, Rengstorf)119/12-1

5: Fireman Oscar (Eikleberry, Van Winkle)117/8-1

6: Where’s Jordan (Martin Jr., Peters)117/4-1

7: Wannaplaybigchief (Arrieta, Diodoro)119/5-1

8: Hot Shot Kid (Mojica, Robertson)117/5-2

9: AP Is Loose (Loverberry, Robertson)117/5-2

HOT SHOT KID lasted long enough down the stretch to get the win in the Minnesota Turf Stakes last race. Should be on or near the lead with the stretch-out. A P IS LOOSE is always a battler, but must turn back the clock to get the win. TWOKO BAY finished third behind Hot Shot Kid and A P Is Loose in the Minnesota Turf. Will be doing better running in later stages.

8 Minnesota Oaks. 1 mile, 70 yards. Fillies. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Grand Prize (Hernandez, Berndt)122/7-2

2: Ready to Runaway (Loveberry, Robertson)122/5-2

3: She B Glamorous (Arrieta, Bravo)122/10-1

4: Giving Tree (Goodwin, Scherer)122/20-1

5: Dangerous Wave (Butler, Rhone)122/8-1

6: Lila’s Lucky Lady (Goncalves, Biehler)122/9-2

7: Javacandy (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)122/8-1

8: Diva de Kela (Martin Jr., Biehler)122/15-1

9: Hidden Reward (Gonzalez, Silva)122/6-1

READY TO RUNAWAY comes in with consecutive impressive wins, and is the one to beat in the Minnesota Oaks. GRAND PRIZE will be hounding top pick from the break, and was second best last out to Ready To Runaway in the Frances Genter Stakes. HIDDEN REWARD is a speedster out of the Silva barn, and one to catch to get the trophy.

9 Minnesota Derby. 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mister Banjoman (Mojica, Roberson)122/3-1

2: El Tizar (Butler, Rhone)122/6-1

3: Astronaut Oscar (Hamilton, Van Winkle)122/7-2

4: Son of Poseidon (Gonzalez, Rengstorf)122/10-1

5: Dame Plata (Arrieta, Bravo)122/4-1

6: Minnesota Miracle (Eikleberry, Berndt)122/8-1

7: Porter Creek (Roman, Bravo)122/12-1

8: Lucky Ducky (Martin Jr., Scherer)122/5-1

MISTER BANJOMAN grabs the rail, full of speed on the stretch-out, and will attempt to lead the field to the wire in the Minnesota Derby. ASTRONAUT too has quick turn of foot, but I think jockey Hamilton will sit off the pace, and get first crack on the front runner. Colt was six length winner last out. DAME PLATA is no pushover, and ran second to Mister Banjoman last race. Could prove tough second off the layoff.

10 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Stylin N Profilin (Eikleberry, Sharp)118/4-1

2: Willing Bastone (Meche, McKinley)118/12-1

3: Ms Kela Time (Evans, Robertson)118/5-

4: Rush Hour Traffic (Goncalves, Scherer)118/7-2

5: Fast Math (Ordaz, Silva)118/15-1

6: Rental Pool (Mojica, Roberson)118/5-2

7: Hotasapistol (Goodwin, Sweere)118/10-1

8: Lucky Mac (Roman, Robertson)118/9-2

9: Arresting (Martin Jr., Scherer)118/8-1

RENTAL POOL won the silver in lone start, and no reason not to win the gold in the nightcap. Freshened up with bullet drill since. STYLIN AND PROFILIN got off slow in debut, but fought hard to the finish to fill out the superfecta ticket. Clean break could mean a big Wooooo. MS KELA TIME is a first time starter out of the Robertson barn. Moderate works, but Mac is clipping at 23% with his newbies.