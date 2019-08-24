Post time: 5 pm. Best bet: Satellite Storm (5th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 6 (1,2,3,4,6,9,10/All/4,5/2), $49.

1 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: So What Say You (Williams, Sharp)118/15-1

2: J P Warrior (Arrieta, Biehler)118/4-1

3: Where’d the Day Go (Hernandez, Berndt)118/9-2

4: Black Elk (Escobar, Silva)118/10-1

5: Gone Cruising (Eikleberry, Bravo)118/8-1

6: Stormy Gamble (Loveberry, Tracy Jr.)118/12-1

7: Discreet Tiger (Butler, Robertson)118/5-2

8: Hurts So Good (Mojica, Robertson)118/5-1

9: Crealock (Meche, Sharp)118/7-2

DISCREET TIGER jumps to turf with pedigree screaming for grass. Stablemate HURTS SO GOOD is a first-time starter with a strong series of works. J P WARRIOR is the veteran of the field.

2 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: You Say So (Arrieta, Sharp)118/4-1

2: Mr. D’s Legend (Goncalves, Donlin)118/3-1

3: Candy Prince (Eikleberry, Bravo)118/5-1

4: Williecatchem (Canchari, Robertson)118/7-2

5: Jimmisaman (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/6-1

6: Love My Boss (Mojica, Diodoro)118/8-1

7: Emmett Cat (Martin Jr., Schindler)118/12-1

8: Devious Boogie (Ordaz, Silva)118/10-1

MR. D’S LEGEND was runner-up in debut on a sloppy track. WILLIECATCHEM finished two spots behind top pick last out and now gets Alex Canchari to ride. YOU SAY SO and CANDY PRICE are new shooters with quick drills.

3 Minnesota H.B.P.A. Distaff Stakes. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tiz Little Bull (Loveberry, Rengstorf)119/9-2

2: Chance to Shine (Lindsay, McFarlane)116/10-1

3: Team Hollywood (Hamilton, Diodoro)117/8-1

4: Beach Flower (Butler, Robertson)123/5-2

5: Dontmesswithjoanne (Mojica, Diodoro)117/7-2

6: Molecules (Martin Jr., House)117/6-1

7: Stormy Music (Arrieta, McFarlane)114/4-1

STORMY MUSIC closed with a rush and got the win last out. BEACH FLOWER is the horse to beat but tired late last out. DONTMESSWITHJOANNE and CHANCE TO SHINE will get ideal stalking trips.

4 Brooks Fields Stakes. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bobby Baby (Canchari, Davis)117/6-1

2: Eckersley (Eikleberry, Davis)119/4-1

3: High Security (Arrieta, Williams)117/8-1

4: Sky Promise (Mojica, Diodoro)119/12-1

5: Nobrag Justfact (Martin Jr., Heitzmann)123/3-1

6: Majestic Pride (Butler, Robertson)117/5-1

7: Giant Payday (Goncalves, Berndt)117/7-2

8: Burgameister (Loveberry, Berndt)117/10-1

NOBRAG JUSTFACT is the class of the field. ECKERSLEY rolled late to win last out at Arlington Park and could prove tough if takes to the sod. GIANT PAYDAY and MAJESTIC PRIDE are must-use in this wide-open stakes race.

5 Mystic Lake Turf Sprint Stakes. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Win Lion Win (Meche, Ramsay-Banks)123/9-2

2: P Club (Arrieta, Kenney)117/8-1

3: Angaston (Martin Jr., Wiggins)117/7-2

4: Creative Art (Gonzalez, Davis)117/12-1

5: Luvin Bullies (Butler, Robertson)112/6-1

6: Marvelous Thunder (Harr, Cline)116/10-1

7: Wings Locked Up (Eiklebery, Stuart)123/5-1

8: Satellite Storm (Goncalves, Lund)119/5-2

SATELLITE STORM who go to the lead with jockey Goncalves aboard. Consecutive gate-to-wire wins coming in. ANGASTON ships in with a strong résumé and can sit anywhere in the pack. WIN LION WIN will get ground-saving rail trip with the inside draw.

6 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Going Running Too (Mojica, Hardy)120/6-1

2: Facing North (Arrieta, Biehler)120/7-2

3: Awesome Pegasus (Lindsay, Bethke)123/8-1

4: Min Freya (Hernandez, Padilla)120/10-1

5: Holycow Shes Fancy (Hamilton, Weir)120/12-1

6: Nova Luna (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/9-2

7: Birds View (Bedford, McKinley)120/15-1

8: Mz Jackie (Goncalves, Rarick)123/20-1

9: Clickbait (Evans, Robertson)120/3-1

10: Artesian Girl (Roman, Bravo)120/15-1

NOVA LUNA trainer Francisco Bravo is clicking at 29% with first-time starters. CLICKBAIT boasts two bullet drills. FACING NORTH has failed as the chalk in three races but earns a spot on the exotic tickets.

7 11⁄16 miles. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Parched (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/6-1

2: Pappou (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/7-2

3: Mayor Cobb (Martin Jr., Silva)117/8-1

4: Bandit Point (Harr, Cline)115/12-1

5: Got Even Smarter (Butler, Sterling Jr.)120/5-2

6: I’m a G Six (Loveberry, Padilla)117/2-1

7: Six Point Rack (Mojica, Davis)120/10-1

I’M A G SIX got the victory last out at 16-1 and has been spruced up with three solid works. GOT EVEN SMARTER gets a mulligan after brutal beginning last out. Gelding does better running in later stages, so be patient. PAPPOU should be living large on the lead with not much speed signed up.

8 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lonesome Highway (Arrieta, Bethke)120/10-1

2: Mud Light (Eikleberry, Litfin)120/12-1

3: Johnny the Jet (Meche, Riecken)120/6-1

4: Smooth Criminal (Roman, Rarick)123/8-1

5: General Macarthur (Ordaz, Silva)120/5-2

6: Shooters Alley (Butler, Litfin)120/3-1

7: Purely Given (Mojica, Diodoro)120/7-2

SMOOTH CRIMINAL took control at the halfway mark last out and never looked back. Runs hard most the time and is worth a shot at a price. GENERAL MACARTHUR doesn’t know where the winner’s circle is, but is popular at the claiming level. PURELY GIVEN should sit behind the speed for first assault.

9 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Peacock Cowboy (Lindsay, Bethke)120/7-2

2: Boalt Hall (Carter, Diodoro)120/5-2

3: Wajna Surprise (Hamilton, Hanson)123/12-1

4: Candy for Three (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/2-1

5: Handsome Roy (Eikleberry, Silva)120/6-1

6: Duke of Luke (Harr, Bethke)115/8-1

BOALT HALL has been on his game and rolled home easily two back. WAJNA SURPRISE ran career-best speed figure last race for the five-length win. Duplicate performance gives him back-to-back wins. CANDY FOR THREE came flying late for the win last out and is the horse to beat out of the Diodoro stable.