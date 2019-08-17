Post time: 12:45 pm. Best bet: First Hunter (4th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 1 (All/1,2,3,4/2,3,7/7), $42.

1 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Clifden (Loveberry, Padilla)123/3-1

2: Marshall Hill (Harr, Cline)115/8-1

3: Sink the Bismarck (Gonzalez, Lund)123/10-1

4: Splash for Gold (Mojica, Robertson)123/5-2

5: Everado (Arrieta, Eidschun)123/7-2

6: Mommy's Soldier (Goodwin, Applebee)123/12-1

7: Ganso Galopante (Canchari, Bethke)120/6-1

MARSHALL HILL might attempt to get brave on the lead as lone speed and milk the clock to the wire at a healthy price. Impressive six length winner last out. SPLASH FOR GOLD makes the surface switch and will bid his time mid-pack with top jockey aboard. EVERADO will let others do the dirty work up front before making one big late run.

2 Cash Caravan Stakes. 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Caddo Daddo (Loveberry, Westermann)120/7-2

2: Mr. Benz (Gonzalez, Silva, Jr.)123/2-1

3: Fulkerson (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/6-1

4: Blue Bomber (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-2

5: Bronk (Hamilton, Backhaus)120/8-1

6: Krews Pass (Meche, Backhaus)120/12-1

MR. BENZ could prove tough if takes to routing on the grass. Solid winner last race on the main track. BLUE BOMBER is a multiple winner, but faded badly last out at the same distance on the lawn. Going to have to draw a line through that race to put money on him. Stablemate FULKERSON, will be in the hunt early, but like his roommate, came up empty last out.

3 About 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Officer Sid (Arrieta, Westermann)120/5-1

2: Raging Sidecar (Roman, Robertson)120/3-1

3: Runs With Scissors (Hernandez, Berndt)120/7-2

4: Wild Monkey (Garner, Applebee)123/10-1

5: Seabeescando (Ordaz, Silva)120/8-1

6: Philly Boy (Hamilton, Hornsby)123/6-1

7: Flash Brown (Meche, Bolinger)123/4-1

8: Daddy's Luck (Williams, Hornsby)120/12-1

RUNS WITH SCISSORS jumps off the grass with the drop in class and is eligible to take a step forward in this bottom claiming field. RAGING SIDECAR is probably the horse to beat for tough connections, but has yet to run on a dirt surface, and lone workout on local track was mediocre at best. OFFICER SID got a skinny share last out from off the long layoff.

4 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dakota Peach Pie (Bedford, Rickert)120/15-1

2: Miss Shawhan (Hamilton, Diodoro)123/6-1

3: Silvera (Bell, Danger)120/8-1

4: Harper Bee (Mojica, Hardy)123/12-1

5: Some Say So (Williams, Sharp)120/5-2

6: Deputy Dora (Evans, Westermann)120/12-1

7: First Hunter (Loveberry, Robertson)120/2-1

8: North of Eden (Butler, Berndt)120/4-1

FIRST HUNTER comes off a nice win in the MN Turf Distaff, and is strictly the one beat. SOME SAY SO dictated the pace before getting snatched up by First Hunter, and will attempt to wire the field once again. Has tightened the screws since with three sharp works. NORTH OF EDEN is no slouch cashing tickets and will be doing her better running late in the game.

5 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Aubey Ridge (Mojica, Rengstorf)120/12-1

2: Eastside Boy (Evans, Robertson)120/10-1

3: Western Ridge (Canchari, Scherer)123/9-2

4: Silver Hammer (Martin, Jr., Heitzmann)123/8-1

5: Outfitter (Hernandez, Richard)120/15-1

6: Pewter (Harr, Cline)115/15-1

7: Fudge Tough (Butler, Robertson)120/7-2

8: Florida Two Step (Loveberry, Van Winkle)120/6-1

9: Temple Crag (Eikleberry, Lund)120/20-1

10: Sermon by the Sea (Gonzalez, Davis)120/3-1

FUDGE TOUGH will be a key factor on the front end and the cut back in distance should only help getting to the wire first. SERMON BY THE SEA will also be involved in the pace factor and comes in with a sharp morning bullet drill. WESTERN RIDGE will keep to task pressing the pace and projects to stalk a lot of speed.

6 Princess Elaine Stakes. About 11⁄16 miles on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Val's Lemon Drop (Martin, Jr., Nolen)120/10-1

2: Kalliste Rose (Gonzalez, Lund)120/12-1

3: Note to Selfie (Meche, Gelner)120/5-1

4: Glamorized (Gonzalez, Robertson)120/5-2

5: Bee Bit (Eikleberry, Broberg)117/9-2

6: Faye Runaway (Canchari, McKinley)120/8-1

7: Chance to Shine (Arrieta, McFarlane)117/7-2

8: Daaherachel (Loveberry, Tracy, Jr.)120/6-1

BEE BIT was on her game last out by getting the late charging win. Could be figuring things out at the right time. GLAMORIZED switches surfaces after running third last two out on the dirt. Will be sitting in the basement before uncorking her big late run. CHANCE TO SHINE is a early speed type and most likely will be on or near the lead with the turf experiment.

7 Blair's Cove Stakes. About 11⁄16 miles on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Get Hammered (Martin, Jr., Rivelli)120/2-1

2: Kenai Bob (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/5-2

3: Reef's Destiny (Harr, Cline)118/8-1

4: Johnny Runner (Gonzalez, Davis)120/6-1

5: Quicksilver (Thompson, Richard)120/12-1

6: Jerrys Pridenjoy (Hernandez, Richard)120/7-2

GET HAMMERED will need to run well off the bench and take a liking to dirt, after running on the synthetic track down at Arlington Park. Stamped in as top choice with the class drop. KENAI BOB has done everything right but win this year. Logical exotic entrant for strong jockey/trainer combo. REEF'S DESTINY projects as the one to catch, but has a habit of throwing in the towel late.

8 Minnesota Oaks. 1 mile, 70 yards. State bred. Fillies. 3-year-olds. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Alpha and Omega (Eikleberry, Stuart)123/3-1

2: Synnin (Mojica, Diodoro)120/10-1

3: Doc Curlin (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/5-2

4: Outrun the Posse (Meche, Donlin, Jr.)120/4-1

5: Hyperbolizer (Bedford, Rickert)120/8-1

6: Irritator (Loveberry, Heitzmann)120/9-2

7: A Place Remembered (Hamilton, Broberg)120/6-1

ALPHA AND OMEGA will try to make it two in a row from off-the-pace with Ry Eikleberry aboard. DOC CURLIN finished two spots behind top pick last out, but had to take the wide journey around the final turn. Better trip makes him tough in this spot. OUTRUN THE POSSE runs under new silks and should be involved from the bell for new team.