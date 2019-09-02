Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: American League (1st race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 2 (2,5,7/1,3,5/1,3,5,/ 2,4,7), $40.50.

1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Renvyle (Goncalves, Hawley)120/5-2

2: Purple Sky (Meche, Eidschun)120/8-1

3: Wickets Way (Roman, Berndt)120/6-1

4: American League (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/2-1

5: Monday Confession (Butler, Litfin)120/12-1

6: Spirit of Caledon (Mojica, Diodoro)123/7-2

AMERICAN LEAGUE’s style is no secret: Get to the front and go as far as he can on the lead. Could prove tough to catch in a field full of chasers. SPIRIT OF CALEDON warrants respect from off the pace as he did last effort for the win. RENVYLE will loom the late closing threat riding the rail.

2 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shirl’s Ready (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-1

2: Pine Grove Road (Arrieta, W. Rarick)120/7-2

3: Jack Snipe’s (Goncalves, Scherer)120/12-1

4: Spirit Mission (Meche, Eidschun)120/8-1

5: A P Is Loose (Butler, Robertson)120/3-1

6: Kit Check (Canchari, Bastin)120/10-1

7: Real Lute (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/4-1

8: Why God (Loveberry, Padilla)120/6-1

A P IS LOOSE has been light on winning form this summer but might have found proper level to get the job done to end his season. Expect to show early initiative with veteran jockey aboard. PINE GROVE ROAD loves to be on the lead, where he does his best running. Gelding exits a prolonged pace battle last out where he faded to the fourth spot. SHIRL’S READY caught an off track last race and looks forward to returning to the grass with his late closing kick.

3 1 mile, 70 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Runs With Scissors (Hernandez, Berndt)120/5-2

2: Flash Brown (Garner, Bolinger)123/6-1

3: Invasor Gold (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/3-1

4: Wild Monkey (Harr, Applebee)118/10-1

5: Spunky Kitten (Canchari, Hawley)120/7-2

6: Kris Me Deadly (Carter, Diodoro)123/12-1

7: Alamo Canyon (Loveberry, Rengstorf)123/8-1

INVASOR GOLD drops in for cheaper with the surface switch and will be in the hunt from the start for top barn. RUN WITH SCISSORS stretches out after getting up for the third spot sprinting after a slow start. Clean break could be new ballgame. SPUNKY KITTEN will be dedicated to the back of the pack and will be unleashing a late run down the stretch.

4 About 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jonny’s Choice (Mojica, Diodoro)123/9-2

2: Two Chance (Bell, Donlin Jr.)120/7-2

3: Caddo Daddo (Loveberry, Westermann)120/3-1

4: Astonishing Tweet (Roman, Bolinger)123/12-1

5: Mr. Benz (Gonzalez, Silva Jr.)123/6-1

6: Norco (Arrieta, Pfeifer)120/20-1

7: Bourque (Martin Jr., Silva Jr.)120/10-1

8: Red Corvette (Goncalves, Scherer)120/8-1

9: Candy Cove (Butler, Rhone)120/15-1

10: Slick as Ice (Eikleberry, Padilla)120/15-1

MR. BENZ comes in with consecutive wins and should be sitting in a cushy spot with a field full of front-runners. One to fend off down payoff alley. CADDO DADDO finished a neck shy to Mr. Benz last out and seeks revenge rolling late. Hotter the pace, better for him. JONNY’S CHOICE will be riding the pine with early speed but will have company up front. Expect a sizzling pace battle.

5 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hunky Monkey (Bailey, Sheehan)118/12-1

2: Whatdoyathink (Bedford, McKinley)123/10-1

3: Foible (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/9-2

4: Sir Zebo (Meche, Sheehan)123/5-2

5: You Got the Look (Lindsay, Fields)120/8-1

6: Supermans Bodgit (Harr, Wiley)123/5-1

7: Brandy Chaser (Loveberry, Padilla)120/7-2

8: Fearless Bodgit (Roman, Wiley)123/4-1

9: One Fine Fellow (Carter, Fauchald)120/15-1

BRANDY CHASER gets the tepid nod for top spot in a wide-open maiden field. Has run for a skinny share in four career starts. WHATDOYATHINK could be living large on the lead if goes unchallenged. Could shock at a price. SIR ZEBO and FEARLESS BODGIT are candidates for win honors but looking elsewhere for prices.

6 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kilarney Blarney (Lindsay, Applebee)123/12-1

2: Listen to Rose (Goodwin, Hornsby)123/12-1

3: Oh Larry (Meche, McKinley)123/15-1

4: Slightly Crafty (Harr, Cline)115/8-1

5: Clear the Nile (Butler, Berndt)120/9-2

6: Aubey Ridge (Loveberry, Rengstorf)120/4-1

7: R Deja Voo (Bedford, Rickert)123/20-1

8: Schnitzel (Mojica, Robertson)120/7-2

9: All in Stew Oui (Gonzalez, Davis)120/5-1

10: Camelot’s Arrow (Canchari, Peters)123/20-1

11: Diplome (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/8-1

SCHNITZEL was uncommitted in lone start but should improve second time out for the tough connections. CLEAR THE NILE will be tracking the pace with Butler aboard and will bide his time before attacking front-runners. AUBEY RIDGE returns to the lawn, where he does his best running.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Birds View (Bedford, McKinley)120/15-1

2: Blue Moon Belle (Bell, Danger)123/6-1

3: Patriotic Bei Bei (Meche, McKinley)123/3-1

4: River Swan (Roman, Hanson)120/12-1

5: Davidsderbydaygirl (Hrnndz, Westrmann)120/9-2

6: Cowgirl Court (Arrieta, Biehler)123/7-2

7: Tiz Sara (Eikleberry, Silva)120/10-1

8: No Dispute (Loveberry, Padilla)120/8-1

9: Pandora Sky (Lindsay, Fields)123/20-1

10: Wichitz Belle (Goodwin, R. Rarick)123/15-1

COWGIRL COURT will be a nice price on the lead and will attempt to control a moderate pace to the wire. PATRIOTIC BEI BEI plunges in class and should be compromised by a fast pace to swoop on. DAVIDSDERBYDAYGIRL could improve with the drop in class, so don’t overlook at a price. This is a wide-open race.

8 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bobby Baby (Butler, Davis)120/5-2

2: Blue Harbor (Mojica, Diodoro)120/3-1

3: Teryn It Up (Arrieta, Brinson)120/8-1

4: Glacken’s Ghost (Loveberry, Robertson)120/4-1

5: Sho Poke (Gonzalez, Tracy Jr.)123/10-1

6: Record Year (Eikleberry, Arnett)120/6-1

7: Chocolateicecream (Lindsay, Fields)120/9-2

BLUE HARBOR will be arriving to the dance late but should enjoy the view of the expected pace battle ahead of him. Lots of positive coming in at a decent price. BOBBY BABY will be rolling late from the cheap seats, but will enjoy ground-saving trip along the fence. RECORD YEAR could be lone speed in his first turf effort.

9 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sammy’s Nugget (Roman, Peters)120/12-1

2: Keagan’s Ford (Carter, Fauchald)120/15-1

3: Gotta Lil Captain (Harr, Wiley)115/2-1

4: Maduro (Loveberry, Van Winkle)120/7-2

5: Fierce He Be (Goodwin, Wiley)123/8-1

6: Bank On Me (Gonzalez, Fauchald)120/5-2

MADURO dives in class off the grass after burning a lot of money at the betting window. Should appreciate running at a level more to his liking. GOTTA LIL CAPTAIN is a mysterious morning line favorite, but is a solid play for underneath. Should be on or near the lead from the start. BANK ON ME will be waiting in the wings behind the pace for first assault.