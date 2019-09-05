Post time: 6 p.m. Best bet: Skylas Gold (6th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 6 (2/All/1,2,3,4,6/2,6), $40.

1 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Smart Warrior (Mojica, Robertson)120/8-1

2: Eastside Boy (Evans, Robertson)120/5-2

3: Western Ridge (Canchari, Scherer)123/3-1

4: Sunday Sermon (Goodwin, Hornsby)123/9-2

5: Sermon by the Sea (Butler, Davis)120/2-1

6: Pewter (Harr, Cline)115/10-1

SERMON BY THE SEA should be on or near the lead with not much speed signed up. SMART WARRIOR returns to the dirt after running fourth on the turf last out. EASTSIDE BOY will also be closing late and was runner-up last out from off the pace.

2 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Archacha Girl (Escobar, Rhone)120/20-1

2: Queen Isabella (Goodwin, R. Rarick)123/15-1

3: Hawk On the Wing (Martin Jr., Rhone)120/12-1

4: Dancing Awesome (Hamilton, W. Rarick)120/9-2

5: Tashiara (Butler, Silva)120/6-1

6: Stella Sweeper (Mojica, Lund)123/3-1

7: Heffington (Harr, Cline)118/7-2

8: Vagary (Hernandez, Berndt)120/10-1

9: Frosty Flirt (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/8-1

10: Lazy Girl (Loveberry, Rhone)120/15-1

TASHIARA should be living large on the lead with the stretch out and could surprise at a price if not challenged on the lead. STELLA SWEEPER was a nonfactor last out against better and returns to a level where she was a neck shy two back. FROSTY FLIRT stretches out and gets ideal outside post for tracking purposes.

3 About 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sullyvin’s G G (Arrieta, McKinley)120/2-1

2: Some Say So (Williams, Sharp)120/5-2

3: Shaboom (Martin Jr., Biehler)120/7-2

4: Sharp Holiday (Mojica, Diodoro)120/6-1

5: Fabulous Lady (Roman, Silva)120/15-1

6: Brenda’s an I Full (Hamilton, Silva)123/8-1

7: Trickizar (Hernandez, Westermann)120/10-1

TRICKIZAR will be running late and pace is expected to be hot and heavy for her to close on. SOME SAY SO and SULLYVIN’S G G will be knocking heads out of the gate from the inside holes, sacrificing themselves up front. SHABOOM runs hard most the time but is light on winning form.

4 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Funky (Butler, Rhone)120/12-1

2: Raja’s Appeal (Bell, Danger)123/6-1

3: Ganso Galopante (Harr, Bethke)115/15-1

4: Moment of Magic (Loveberry, Donlin)120/7-2

5: Son of Poseidon (Arrieta, Rengstorf)120/9-2

6: Direct Impact (Goodwin, Wiley)123/15-1

7: Marco’s Tribute (Martin Jr., Rhone)123/10-1

8: Candy Wmpus (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/8-1

9: Ima Harley Too (Eikleberry, Robertson)120/3-1

10: Captain of Summer (Bailey, Wiley)118/20-1

SON OF POSEIDON plunges in class and should appreciate the major class relief. IMA HARLEY TOO drops in from allowance level for the Robertson barn, so look out if ready to go. RAJA’S APPEAL and MOMENT OF MAGIC have the best chance for the upset if top two don’t fire.

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Brysons Confession (Lindsay, Hawley)123/6-1

2: General Macarthur (Hernandez, Silva)120/10-1

3: Smooth Criminal (Roman, W. Rarick)120/5-1

4: Mud Light (Butler, Litfin)102/9-2

5: Buxterhooter (Velazquez, Berndt)123/8-1

6: Familiar Rhythm (Arrieta, Bravo)120/5-2

7: Forze Mau (Eikleberry, Litfin)120/12-1

8: Purely Given (Mojica, Diodoro)120/7-2

FAMILIAR RHYTHM was second best last out after angling out behind traffic to get up for a skinny paycheck. PURELY GIVEN has been a triple flop as the favorite in past five starts, but outside draw should work in the veteran’s favor. SMOOTH CRIMINAL has quick turn of foot and speed makes him a threat.

6 2 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Handsome Roy (Velazquez, Silva)120/12-1

2: Skylas Gold (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/5-2

3: Shogood (Canchari, Robertson)120/6-1

4: World Famous Sam T (Lindsay, Bethke)120/10-1

5: J P Rocker (Arrieta, W. Rarick)123/7-2

6: Shooters Alley (Butler, Litfin)123/8-1

7: Smart Prospector (Hamilton, Diodoro)123/3-1

SKYLAS GOLD is undefeated at two furlongs and is strictly the one to beat for tough trainer/jockey duo. SMART PROSPECTOR was runner-up to top pick two races back, but followed it up with career-best speed figure at six furlongs for the win. J P ROCKER tasted victory last out but will need to step it up a level to get the win in the short sprint.

7 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Just Splendid (Mojica, Diodoro)120/3-1

2: Western Attire (Harr, Cline)118/8-1

3: Wild Desire (Lindsay, Riecken)123/4-1

4: Altered Dream (Roman, Heitzmann)123/7-2

5: Just Audacious (Hernandez, Anderson)123/12-1

6: Laser Ladee (Hamilton, Sharp)120/5-1

7: Residual Sugar (Loveberry, Rengstorf)120/10-1

8: Dynamite Daughters (Eikleberry, Richard)120/6-1

ALTERED DREAM will be pushing forward from the start and should sit behind the lead for first attack. JUST SPLENDID will probably get rabbit duties along the rail with his early speed. WILD DESIRE is a major threat with her speed and the big class drop.

8 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Notte Oscura (Velazquez, Scherer)120/7-2

2: Ever On Cowboy (Martin Jr., Wiley)123/6-1

3: Blue Eclipse (Hernandez, Berndt)120/5-2

4: Easter Music (Canchari, Robertson)120/3-1

5: Winters Run (Escobar, Rhone)123/10-1

6: Gopher Gold (Eikleberry, Sharp)120/8-1

7: Seanshine (Mojica, Lund)120/12-1

GOPHER GOLD drops in from allowance level for top connections after a troubled trip. EASTER MUSIC will track the pace second off the layoff and expect jockey to bid his time before assault. BLUE ECLIPSE has made a pretty decent living sprinting and is a must use.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Minister’s Glory (Eikleberry, Metz)123/8-1

2: Dreamer’s Point (Mojica, Diodoro)123/5-2

3: Welldidyougetit (Hamilton, Metz)123/12-1

4: No Mo Itch (Roman, Robertson)123/7-2

5: Sweet Idi (Canchari, Robertson)123/6-1

6: Unfailing (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/2-1

DREAMER’S POINT jumps off the grass with the surface switch and is due for a winner’s circle picture. Stablemate UNFAILING, comes in with consecutive wins and will be doing his better running late. SWEET IDI got the mile win last out on the off track and is a legit threat for the upset.