Post time: 5 p.m. Best bet: Sioux Valley (14th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 11 (1,2,5,6,8,9/1,3,6,9/1,3,4,5/7), $48.

1 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Price to Pay (Hernandez, Kenney)120/20-1

2: Pewter (Harr, Cline)115/20-1

3: Fudge Tough (Butler, Robertson)120/9-2

4: Golden Sceptor (Goncalves, Lund)120/7-2

5: Rocknroll Rocket (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-1

6: Atomic Candy (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/10-1

7: Josie Boy (Hamilton, Robertson)120/20-1

8: All in Stew Oui (Gonzalez, Davis)120/8-1

9: Eastside Boy (Evans, Robertson)120/8-1

10: Keep a Eye On Mike (Velazquez, Pessin)120/6-1

11: Love That Warrior (Meche, Ramsay-Banks)120/10-1

12: Oh Larry (Roman, McKinley)123/12-1

13: Central Park (Loveberry, Van Winkle)120/15-1

ATOMIC CANDY tries the turf experiment after facing better at Del Mar. Pedigree suggests he’ll love the grass. Stablemate ROCKNROLL ROCKET, fits plenty well here and can run a strong one on either surface in case race is washed out. FUDGE TOUGH is a speedy gelding so look for jockey to send hard out of gate.

2 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

1: Gattaia (Goncalves, Broberg)123/4-1

2: Miss Brookside (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/10-1

3: Stellabrini (Arrieta, Donlin)120/8-1

4: Raging Gold Digger (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/8-1

5: Miss Shawhan (Hamilton, Diodoro)120/15-1

6: Cause to Wonder (Butler, Silva)120/9-1

7: Showreel (Hernandez, Richard)120/20-1

8: R J’s Silver Syd (Meche, McKinley)120/20-1

9: Kandy Sweep (Gonzalez, Brinson)120/30-1

10: Indian Bella (Mojica, Diodoro)123/9-2

11: Ginger Rose (Mawing, Silva)120/12-1

12: Roxy Rocket (Loveberry, Rarick)120/15-1

13: Cozzy Kinda Love (Bedford, McKinley)120/30-1

GATTIA comes in with consecutive wins and moves to the rail with blazing speed. INDIAN BELLE got her nose down in time for the win last out and has been freshened up since with morning work. RAGING GOLD DIGGER price will be right to give a look if race stays on the lawn for tough jockey/trainer duo.

3 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

1: Grey Wave (Escobar, Rhone)118/8-1

2: Charming Fury (Butler, Rhone)118/15-1

3: Ms Kela Time (Evans, Robertson)118/9-2

4: Binding Time (Bailey, Robertson)113/15-1

5: Timeinthetavern (Hamilton, West)118/20-1

6: Addy Paddy (Martin Jr., Schindler)118/30-1

7: Stylin N Profilin (Eikleberry, Sharp)118/4-1

8: My Miss Marilyn (Canchari, Robertson)118/5-1

9: Classic Whiskey (Bedford, McKinley)118/20-1

10: My Award (Hernandez, Westermann)118/8-1

11: Gotham City Queen (Gonzalez, Silva)118/6-1

12: Drop o’ Chocolate (Goncalves, West)118/12-1

MY MISS MARILYN is a first time starter out of the Robertson barn and comes in with a steady maintenance of breezes. Stablemate MS KELA TIME, ran for place honors in lone start and could move forward off that effort. STYLIN N PROFILIN finished third in stakes race last out and should get first run on the target. GOTHAM CITY QUEEN ran third in her lone race.

4 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

1: Hamazing Vision (Mojica, Diodoro)123/10-1

2: Factory Made (Goncalves, Lund)120/20-1

3: Bye Bye Bennie (Gonzalez, Sheehan)123/12-1

4: Lovanskol (Eikleberry, Sharp)123/9-2

5: Kiwitahi (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/8-1

6: Bevolution (Hamilton, Rarick)123/12-1

7: Clifden (Mawing, Padilla)123/20-1

8: Marshall Hill (Harr, Cline)115/30-1

9: China Dish (Butler, Tracy Jr.)120/20-1

10: Tonka Flower (Loveberry, Robertson)120/9-2

11: Lucky Ducky (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/10-1

12: Phantom Threeonine (H’ndez, W’mann)123/15-1

13: Schindlers Risk (Bell, Schindler)123/30-1

14: Jerf (Meche, Donlin Jr.)123/4-1

15: Harry the Hitman (Loveberry, Robertson)120/8-1

16: Son of So (Butler, Rarick)123/15-1

TONKA FLOWER was a non factor last out on the main track sprinting, but returns to the grass where he ran a strong second two back. LOVANSKOL has a lot of speed in his arsenal and is dropping for over half the price. JERF is always a threat, never a winner. Far outside post doesn’t help his chances but a must use underneath. HARRY THE HITMAN is a must use if he gets in from AE list.

5 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

1: Mayor Cobb (Velazquez, Silva)117/15-1

2: Pleasant d’Oro (Mawing, Diodoro)123/12-1

3: Master Guns (Loveberry, Robertson)120/5-1

4: Bentley’s Show (Roman, Rarick)120/15-1

5: Survey (Hamilton, Diodoro)120/12-1

6: Trevor’s Call (Arrieta, Williams)120/10-1

7: Kid Frostie (Butler, Rhone)120/7-2

8: Shirl’s Ready (Mojica, Diodoro)120/9-2

9: Samurai Mike (Bell, Litfin)120/20-1

10: Sonic Boom (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/6-1

11: Twoko Bay (Goncalves, Scherer)120/8-1

12: Hotfoot (A. Canchari, Donlin)120/30-1

13: Stormy Sailor (Gonzalez, Huizenga)120/30-1

PLEASANT D’ORO won by over eight lengths last out on the dirt and most likely the horse to beat if race switches surfaces. KID FROSTIE will be doing his better running late and should get a legit pace to roll on. MASTER GUNS, SHIRL’S READY and SONIC BOOM are major players in this wide-open race.

6 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $35,000.

1: Jeana Baby (Eikleberry, Rhone)123/8-1

2: Morning Report (Arrieta, Westermann)123/10-1

3: Double Bee Sting (Loveberry, Rengstorf)123/6-1

4: Shez Just Crusin (Velazquez, Biehler)120/12-1

5: Wanamingo (Wolff, Wolff)123/20-1

6: Grand Prize (Hernandez, Berndt)120/7-2

7: Clickbait (Evans, Robertson)120/3-1

8: Dangerous Wave (Butler, Rhone)120/15-1

9: Diva de Kela (Bell, Biehler)120/15-1

10: Papa’s Isla Doll (Mojica, Rengstorf)123/9-2

CLICKBAIT romped for the win in her debut and is a big threat in her second start. GRAND PRIZE has a strong class edge over many of her rivals and should find a spot close to the front from the start. DOUBLE BEE STING is another classy runner and now cuts back in distance.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

1: Maintainance Matt (Eikleberry, Silva)118/8-1

2: Big League Benny (Goodwin, Diodoro)118/15-1

3: Takinthenitetrain (Velazquez, Rarick)118/12-1

4: MRoger (Roman, Heitzmann)118/15-1

5: Plane Talk (Mojica, Robertson)118/9-2

6: Chargeafortune (Hamilton, Rarick)118/20-1

7: Discreet Tiger (Butler, Robertson)118/7-2

8: Whiskey Factor (Arrieta, Diodoro)118/8-1

9: Hi Ho Cheerio (Goncalves, Lund)118/12-1

10: Tradin Up (Martin Jr., Wilkes)118/5-1

11: Hondo Lane (Gonzalez, Davis)118/4-1

PLANE TALK begins his racing career for tough connections and enters with a solid series of works. WHISKEY FACTOR and HI HO CHEERIO are new shooters with some quick works. DISCREET TIGER is lone entrant with two races under his belt. Most likely favorite at post time.

8 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

1: Going Running Too (Eikleberry, Hardy)120/10-1

2: Kennedy’s Kitten (Roman, Peters)120/20-1

3: No Dispute (Loveberry, Padilla)120/30-1

4: Timber Lady (Bedford, McKinley)120/20-1

5: Mz Jackie (Harr, Rarick)118/30-1

6: Shine My Badge (Bailey, Robertson)118/6-1

7: Added Diamonds (Mawing, Rhone)120/8-1

8: Min Freya (Hernandez, Padilla)120/5-1

9: Facing North (Arrieta, Biehler)120/7-2

10: Holycow Shes Fancy (Goodwin, Weir)120/20-1

11: Arnold’s Patsy (Butler, Rhone)123/12-1

12: Cowgirl Court (Martin Jr., Biehler)123/15-1

13: Ooga Ooga Mooska (Escobar, Hawley)123/30-1

14: Shay’s Glory (Goncalves, Rarick)120/9-2

15: Glorious Invasor (Lindsay, Bethke)120/15-1

FACING NORTH has had many close calls and might of found the ideal group to get the job done. SHAY’S GLORY is a legit contender for win honors but far outside post could hurt his chances to get her picture taken. SHINE MY BADGE is a firster with moderate works, but for a barn that hits at a high percentage with their newbies.

9 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $35,000.

1: Breeze E Prado (Gonzalez, Brinson)123/20-1

2: Smooth Criminal (Roman, Rarick)123/6-1

3: Derbys Moneymaker (Meche, Backhaus)123/15-1

4: Minnesota Lucky (Hernandez, Padilla)123/15-1

5: May We All (Hamilton, Sharp)120/8-1

6: Fridaynitestar (Eikleberry, Litfin)123/5-1

7: Herbie (Mojica, Robertson)123/4-1

8: Got Even Smarter (Butler, Sterling Jr.)123/20-1

9: Ever On Cowboy (Martin Jr., Wiley)123/20-1

10: Luckynsuccessful (Arrieta, Bethke)123/9-2

11: Ray’s Angel (Loveberry, Biehler)123/8-1

12: Speeding Kid (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/12-1

13: Gotta Lil Captain (Harr, Wiley)115/30-1

14: Americas Shinning (Goncalves, Rhone)123/30-1

HERBIE switches surfaces and is the late speed type, so keep a eye on down the stretch. FRIDAYNITESTAR went gate-to-wire last race for a six length margin victory as the favorite. RAY’S ANGEL and SPEEDING KID run at the cheapest level of their careers and will be doing their better running late.

10 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

1: Izzy the Warrior (Canchari, Bethke)120/20-1

2: Never Give In (Loveberry, Diodoro)120/30-1

3: About Our Time (Eikleberry, Fields)120/8-1

4: Silver Hammer (Martin Jr., Heitzmann)123/12-1

5: French Quarter (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/5-1

6: Dixie Fever (Velazquez, Berndt)120/9-2

7: Jerrys Pridenjoy (Hernandez, Richard)117/6-1

8: Reef’s Destiny (Meche, Cline)120/15-1

9: Mines Made Up (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/20-1

10: On the Lam (Roman, Riecken)123/15-1

11: Deflater (Harr, Cline)115/12-1

12: Ship It Red (Goncalves, Lund)120/10-1

13: London Legacy (Hamilton, Bethke)123/12-1

14: C Dub (Mojica, Diodoro)120/7-2

C DUB will be the last one in the gate and the first one out. Consistent money maker will be involved from the bell. ABOUT OUR TIME has been facing tougher and is a big threat with the drop in class. DIXIE FEVER should sit in a cozy spot behind the speed with dead aim on the target.

11 Tom Metzen H.B.P.A. Sprint Stakes. 6 furlongs. Restricted. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

1: It Makes Sense (Gonzalez, Davis)123/5-2

2: Unbridled Outlaw (Velazquez, Diodoro)119/12-1

3: Silver Ride (Hamilton, Diodoro)119/4-1

4: Cowboy Creed (Bell, Litfin)119/5-1

5: Hot Shot Kid (Arrieta, Robertson)123/7-2

6: Malibu Max (Loveberry, Robertson)119/8-1

7: Consumerconfidence (Eikleberry, Richard)119/15-1

8: Awesome Emmit (Goncalves, Donlin)119/10-1

9: Creative Art (Mojica, Davis)119/9-2

HOT SHOT KID has five wins this summer and is in competition for horse of the year. Ample speed and versatility makes him my top pick in this Sprint Stakes. IT MAKES SENSE got the win last out from off the pace after a contaminated start. Boasts three wins in last four starts. MALIBU MAX comes off the bench and will be rolling late if ready to go.

12 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

1: Candy for Three (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/7-2

2: Five Star Creek (Hamilton, Rarick)120/12-1

3: Purely Given (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-1

4: Vow of Francis (Butler, Rhone)120/10-1

5: Giant Gamble (Meche, Donlin Jr.)120/8-1

6: Boalt Hall (Carter, Diodoro)123/5-2

7: Lonesome Highway (Bell, Bethke)120/15-1

8: Blue Jeans N Beer (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/4-1

9: Peacock Cowboy (Harr, Bethke)115/9-2

BOALT HALL is loaded with speed and strictly the one to catch to get the win. CANDY FOR THREE ran second to Boalt Hall last out and will attempt to turn the table on his stablemate. PEACOCK COWBOY is due for a rebound and could make some late noise with a pace meltdown.

13 John Bullit Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

1: Malibu Pro (Loveberry, Robertson)119/6-1

2: Bandit Point (Harr, Cline)117/12-1

3: Sky Promise (Mojica, Diodoro)119/2-1

4: Cinco Star (Evans, Robertson)117/7-2

5: Gato Guapo (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/5-2

6: Underpressure (Eikleberry, Richard)123/8-1

SKY PROMISE has the class edge and should receive a snappy pace in front of him to swoop on. CINCO STAR could prove tough on the stretch-out and price will be right to give a look. GATO GUAPO comes in sharp and was very game capturing the win last out.

14 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

1: Fierce He Be (Martin Jr., Wiley)123/15-1

2: Circle Me Bert (Arrieta, Donlin)120/4-1

3: Supermans Bodgit (Harr, Wiley)118/9-2

4: You Got the Look (Lindsay, Fields)120/8-1

5: Whatdoyathink (Bedford, McKinley)123/20-1

6: Sammy’s Nugget (Roman, Peters)120/5-1

7: Sioux Valley (Mojica, Robertson)120/7-2

8: Clark and Addison (Bell, Riecken)120/12-1

9: Blue Moon Belle (Mawing, Danger)120/8-1

10: Badger Babe (Goodwin, Weir)120/20-1

11: R Deja Voo (Meche, Rickert)123/12-1

SIOUX VALLEY has been a slow learner but might of found the right group to get the job done. CIRCLE ME BERT could make some noise early out of the gate, but will have to step it up a notch to beat the top pick. SUPERMANS BODGIT is probably best used underneath on your exotic ticket.