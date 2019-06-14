Post time: 6 p.m. Best bet: She’sgotthebeat (8th Race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket — Race 7, (4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11/2/1,2,3,5,6,7/5,6), $48.

1 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jessabluemoonlady (Tapia, Johnson)122/9-2

2: Ryders Dream (Romero, Campos)122/10-1

3: Tipsy Girl B (Esqueda, Olmstead)122/5-2

4: Reigning Berries (Bedford, McKinley)122/8-1

5: Hes a Kingman (Goodwin, Weidner)122/3-1

6: Relentless Concierge (Serrano, Olmstead)122/4-1

7: Relentless Jess (Swiontek, Weidner)122/6-1

TIPSY GIRL held on for the win in lone start and has been energized since with morning work. HES A KINGMAN was runner-up last out after a tardy start. RELENTLESS CONCIERGE is viewed as a contender in her second start.

2 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: One Relentless Candy (Romero, Weidner)122/12-1

2: Fly Relentess Fly (Torres, Charette-Hill)122/5-2

3: Relentless Reva (Serrano, Olmstead)122/6-1

4: Relentless Lady (Eikleberry, Olmstead)122/7-2

5: Hr Storm On In (Frink, Hanson)122/3-1

6: Beep Beep Zoom Zoom (Esqueda, Olmstead)122/8-1

7: Fastest Leader (Tapia, Johnson)122/10-1

FLY RELENTESS FLY has been second-best in two starts. HR STORM ON IN broke his maiden last out with a strong late rush. RELETLESS LADY just missed as the favorite last race, and is a candidate to move forward.

3 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Awesome Sunset (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/5-2

2: Sass Machine (Hamilton, Berndt)120/8-1

3: Chance to Shine (Arrieta, McFarlane)120/12-1

4: Dress Shopping (Mojica, Diodoro)120/6-1

5: Girls a Bullet (Gonzalez, Biehler)120/2-1

6: New Years Love (Martin, Jr., Nolen)123/7-2

NEW YEARS LOVE is lone speed and will attempt to cut loose from the field. GIRLS A BULLET was a winner two back, but failed on a muddy track last out. AWESOME SUNSET and SASS MACHINE loom the late closing threats.

4 About 7½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming:$16,000. Purse: $16,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Derby Dance (Mojica, Rengstorf)123/5-2

2: Sunset Dreamer (Lindsay, Swan)123/12-1

3: Under Current (Goncalves, Berndt)123/4-1

4: Temple Tower (Gonzalez, Silva)120/15-1

5: Madison’s Quarters (Hamilton, Berndt)120/9-2

6: Edge Hog (Ordaz, Bolinger)123/5-1

7: Stylist (Gonzalez, Silva)123/10-1

8: Pure Sugar (Butler, Sterling, Jr.)123/8-1

9: Nana’s Joy (Martin, Jr., Heitzmann)123/7-2

DERBY DANCE should improve second off the layoff with her turf effort tonight. UNDER CURRENT has right to improve after running second-best off the 10 month absence last out. C PURE SUGAR brings plenty of early speed to the table, and her pedigree is yelling for the grass.

5 About 1 mile 70 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Formidable Force (Eikleberry, Bravo)123/9-2

2: Kela Brew (Arrieta, Robertson)123/8-1

3: Last Minister (Gonzalez, Bethke)123/8-1

4: Bye Bye Bennie (Roman, Sheehan)123/20-1

5: Lucky Ducky (Martin, Jr., Scherer)120/7-2

6: Hummin Through (Goncalves, Donlin)123/12-1

7: Yeah Yeah (Hamilton, Joel Berndt)120/5-1

8: Son of Poseidon (Mojica, Rengstorf)120/4-1

9: Tri Spot (Meche, Backhaus)123/20-1

10: Lovanskol (Loveberry, Sharp)123/12-1

11: Harry the Hitman (Roman, Robertson)120/15-1

SON OF POSEIDON went gate-to-wire for the win last out, and will attempt to run out the clock once again on the lead. LUCKY DUCKY got the two length win last out on the off track, and anything close to that effort makes him the one to beat. FORMIDABLE FORCE has been runner-up last two efforts, and now moves to the fence with his late closing kick. KELA BREW could prove tough if takes to the grass.

6 About 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shanghai Go Go (Loveberry, Padilla)120/8-1

2: Marvelous Thunder (Harr, Cline)115/12-1

3: Around the Dial (Roman, Robertson)120/6-1

4: Tapizars Secret (Eikleberry, Richard)120/5-2

5: Aubey Ridge (Mojica, Rengstorf)120/10-1

6: Price to Pay (Hernandez, Kenney)120/5-1

7: Deja Crew (Martin, Jr., Nolen)120/7-2

8: Spinster Road (Evans, Robertson)120/9-2

AROUND THE DIAL plunges in class with the surface switch, and should be a healthy price when the gates open. Stablemate SPINSTER ROAD, is a first time starter and all systems appear go. TAPIZARS SECRET is your lukewarm M/L favorite, but is still is in search for his first win after six chances.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Temples Mon Cheri (Butler, Riecken)123/10-1

2: Giving Tree (Goncalves, Scherer)120/20-1

3: Ishwarie (Mawing, Rampadarat)120/30-1

4: Facing North (Martin, Jr., Biehler)120/4-1

5: Hidden Reward (Gonzalez, Silva)120/6-1

6: Orts Dream (Garner, Hanson)123/12-1

7: Sting Bee (Wolff, Wolff)123/15-1

8: Speeding Lady (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/8-1

9: Sharon’s Temper (Roman, Schnell)120/7-2

10: Going Running Too (Eikleberry, Hardy)120/8-1

11: Shez Just Crusin (Keith, Biehler)120/9-2

SHEZ JUST CRUISIN will be the last one in and first one out with her quick turn of foot. SHARON’S TEMPER has received a paycheck in three starts. Expect the filly to do her better running late. FACING NORTH will keep the runner honest up front while pressing the pace. HIDDEN REWARD is a major player, but best used underneath.

8 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming:$7,500. Purse: $14,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jeana Baby (Hamilton, Rhone)123/2-1

2: She’sgotthebeat (Mojica, Diodoro)123/5-2

3: Spell Winder (Loveberry, Donlin)123/5-1

4: Memories Galore (Butler, Bethke)123/6-1

5: String Bikini (Meche, Riecken)123/15-1

6: Triple Trouble (Lindsay, Riecken)123/10-1

7: Sidasta (Eikleberry, Schnell)123/9-2

SHE’SGOTTHEBEAT missed by a nose last out to tonight’s favorite, and looks to turn the tables with the rematch second off the bench. JEANA BABY got her nose down in time for the win in the prolonged duel down the stretch. STRING BIKINI appears to be the late closing threat, but will need a total collapse in pace.

9 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming:$4,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Wajna Surprise (Hamilton, Hanson)123/9-2

2: Swiss Wager (Eikleberry, Silva)123/4-1

3: Gloria’s Angelo (Goncalves, Lund)123/3-1

4: Land of Oz (Bedford, Donlin)123/10-1

5: Langs Legend (Martin, Jr., Donlin, Jr.)123/5-2

6: Vow of Francis (Butler, Rhone)123/8-1

7: Blue Jeans N Beer (Meche, Guillory, Jr.)123/6-1

GLORIA’S ANGELO had troubled journey last race, but still got up for the second spot. LANGS LEGEND should be on or near the lead, and ran for the silver last out at a huge price. SWISS WAGER will try to ration his speed behind the pace with Ry Eikleberry aboard.

10 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming:$5,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Take Charge Bob (Hernandez, Padilla)123/5-2

2: Wild Monkey (Arrieta, Applebee)123/12-1

3: Chick Magnet (Keith, Biehler)120/8-1

4: Sir Zebo (Meche, Sheehan)123/15-1

5: Philly Boy (Hamilton, Hornsby)123/2-1

6: Primary Heart (Loveberry, Hornsby)120/7-2

Must forgive PHILLY BOY last clunker against much tougher to put money on him. PRIMARY HEART has three slow beginnings in three starts, and could prove tough with clean break. TAKE CHARGE BOB has been third-best last two out, and will exhibit early speed along the rail.