Post time: 6 p.m. Best bet: Beach Flower (4th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket — Race 2, (1,2,3,4/1,2,3,4,6/1/1,2,7,8), $40.

1 350 Yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. MAIDEN. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sanngria (Esqueda, Olmstead)125/7-2

2: Dove 16 (Canchari, Livingston)125/5-1

3: Hiclass Whisky (Torres, Weidner)125/8-1

4: Sunlight Seven (Romero, Crawford)125/8-5

5: Two Swirl Earl (Frink, Weidner)127/5-2

6: Bodacious Ace (Jasso, Johnson)125/12-1

SUNLIGHT SEVEN is usually in the mix, and looks to break her maiden in her 13th attempt. TWO SWIRL EARL has been close multiple times, and has received a paycheck in all starts. SANNGRIA ran for third honors last out off the layoff.

2 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rhythm Dancer (Roman, Bethke)123/2-1

2: Dynamite Daughters (Eikleberry, Richard)120/5-2

3: Bendi Blu (Loveberry, Rengstorf)120/15-1

4: Wow Wow Now (Mawing, Hornsby)123/7-2

5: Gladee’s Gray Lady (Goodwin, Hornsby)120/12-1

6: Sunset Dreamer (Lindsay, Swan)123/8-1

BENDI BLU drops to career low after being a non factor last out against better. Eligible to take a step forward with the drop in class at a huge price. RHYTHM DANCER should be more involved from the bell with the inside draw and plunge in class on the stretch-out. WOW WOW WOW will probably get first run on the front runner.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter allowance. Purse: $12,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Purple Sky (Lindsay, Eidschun)120/8-1

2: Cedar Rapids (Arrieta, Metz)123/3-1

3: Jonny’s Choice (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-2

4: Slick as Ice (Loveberry, Padilla)123/9-2

5: Williston Dude (Eikleberry, Bethke)123/4-1

6: Unleash the Beast (Gonzalez, Silva, Jr.)120/10-1

7: Smarty Party Papa (Butler, Litfin)120/6-1

UNLEASH THE BEAST is strictly the one to catch to get the win. Has back-to-back wins coming in while sprinting. JONNY’S CHOICE moves to the dirt after coming up a head shy last out on the turf as the chalk. SLICK AS ICE drew away from the field last race for a 9 length margin win.

4 7½ Furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Beach Flower (Butler, Robertson)123/9-5

2: Dontmesswithjoanne (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-2

3: Molecules (Mawing, House)120/6-1

4: Tiz Little Bull (Loveberry, Rengstorf)123/8-1

5: Stormy Music (Arrieta, McFarlane)117/12-1

6: Luvin Bullies (Roman, Robertson)120/4-1

BEACH FLOWER comes in off of a impressive victory in the Lady Canterbury for top connections and barn. Strictly the one to beat. DONTMESSWITHJOANNE ran in a holding pattern in the Lady Canterbury, finishing in the fourth spot. Been freshened up with bullet drill last work. LUVIN BULLIES stretches out with quick turn of foot, and has the speed to be involved from the start.

5 7½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mesa Skyline (Goncalves, Lund)123/9-2

2: Cole Camp (Martin, Jr., Nolen)123/8-1

3: Tiz Meow (Lindsay, McFarlane)123/10-1

4: Dreamer’s Point (Mojica, Diodoro)123/5-1

5: Beer Sheriff (Loveberry, Anderson)123/12-1

6: Union Riches (Gonzalez, Rarick)123/6-1

7: Philo (Arrieta, Padilla)123/7-2

8: Wildscore (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/5-2

MESA SKYLINE was a solid winner two back, but had a rough start out of the gate last effort. Clean start could mean new ballgame. WILDSCORE has yet to make a dent in the winning department this year, but might of found the ideal spot with this group. COLE CAMP appears to be the horse to catch to get the win, with not much speed in the field.

6 7½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Broken Key (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/7-2

2: Drop of Golden Sun (Bedford, Rengstorf)123/9-1

3: Skippy’s Strike (Meche, McKinley)123/8-1

4: Chocolateicecream (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/9-2

5: Bourque (Martin, Jr., Silva, Jr.)123/7-1

6: Teryn It Up (Gonzalez, Brinson)123/12-1

7: Candy Cove (Goncalves, Rhone)123/20-1

8: St. Biretta (Mawing, Bolinger)123/6-1

9: Stephen’s Answer (Mojica, Bethke)123/10-1

10: Kid Frostie (Butler, Rhone)123/10-1

11: Buymeabond (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/8-1

12: Hotfoot (Loveberry, Eidschun)123/15-1

13: Impetu (Gonzalez, Silva, Jr.)123/5-1

14: Channel Won (Hamilton, Young)123/20-1

IMPETU is my top choice if gets in from the AE List. Winner two back in gate-to-wire fashion. BROKEN KEY has tactical speed to be holding the rail near the front, and has finished in the top three spots in all three starts this summer. CHOCOLATE-ICECREAM and BUYMEABOND are major players from off-the-pace.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Blue Eclipse (Hernandez, Berndt)120/2-1

2: Dance and Romance (Eikleberry, Richard)120/8-1

3: Beracuda Heart (Meche, Robertson)123/3-1

4: Foreign Rumor (Loveberry, Bravo)120/4-1

5: Captain Drake (Butler, Padilla)120/6-1

6: Clark and Addison (Bell, Riecken)120/15-1

7: Sioux Valley (Mojica, Robertson)120/10-1

8: Phantom Threeonine (Mawing, W’mann)123/10-1

FOREIGN RUMOR ran decent in lone start, and trainer Francisco Bravo has strong numbers with maiden second starts. Worth a shot at a price. BLUE ECLIPSE will be doing the dirty work on the lead, and could prove tough to catch if enjoys modest fractions. BERACUDA HEART is a first-time starter out of the Robertson barn with a strong series of works. Don’t take lightly. CAPTAIN DRAKE has paid dividends in all four starts.

8 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Seynatawnee (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/2-1

2: Reconciling (Lindsay, Bethke)120/5-2

3: Luna’s Empire (Arrieta, Silva, Jr.)120/6-1

4: Line of Grace (Gonzalez, Brinson)120/12-1

5: Smart Rachel (Mojica, Diodoro)120/7-2

6: String Bikini (Meche, Riecken)120/8-1

SEYNATAWNEE switches surfaces with the class relief, and is due for a rebound. Has the speed to be in the hunt from the start. SMART RACHEL will attempt to run out the clock on the lead, and sharp barn adds appeal. RECONCILING has been runner-up last two races, and finished ahead of Smart Rachel last effort.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Listen to Rose (Mawing, Hornsby)123/10-1

2: Fudge Tough (Butler, Robertson)120/5-2

3: Lieutenant Powell (Hamilton, Hornsby)120/3-1

4: Homeland Messa (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/9-2

5: Rocknroll Rocket (Mojica, Diodoro)120/2-1

6: Spinster Road (Meche, Robertson)120/8-1

HOMELAND MESA is a new acquisition for the Joel Berndt barn, after facing much tougher maidens at Churchill Downs. ROCKNROLL MARKET has been a regular for the minor awards, and came up a head short last out on the grass. SPINSTER ROAD will be on or near the lead stretching out for the first time. Strong angle for trainer Mac Robertson.