Post time: 6 pm. Best bet: C Dub (7th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 5 (All/All/1/2,3), $42.

1 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lovanskol (Eikleberry, Sharp)123/3-1

2: Stitzy (Gonzalez, Berndt)120/9-2

3: Son of Poseidon (Arrieta, Rengstorf)120/10-1

4: Lucky Ducky (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/6-1

5: Harry the Hitman (Loveberry, Robertson)120/4-1

6: Bye Bye Bennie (Mojica, Sheehan)123/2-1

BYE BYE BENNIE suffered through a contaminated start last out and should come out smokin’ tonight to the lead. LOVANSKOL will try to catch a late gear along the fence with ground saving rail trip for tough connections. STITZY is a versatile runner, who gives the jockey many options where to sit him for the journey around the oval.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Brenda’s an I Full (Hamilton, Silva)123/10-1

2: Madison’s Quarters (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/2-1

3: Andrea’s Halo (Meche, Sheehan)123/15-1

4: Maria (Roman, Schindler)123/12-1

5: Miss Brookside (Martin Jr., Scherer)123/7-2

6: Stylist (Ordaz, Silva)123/8-1

7: Impeachment’s Rose (Hrnndz, Wstrmnn)123/15-1

8: Western Berlin (Arrieta, Rengstorf)123/3-1

MISS BROOKSIDE usually gets a share and now gets class relief with her late closing kick. MADISON’S QUARTERS was a last out graduate on the grass and will bring early zip to the game. WESTERN BERLIN is another speedster who will be involved from the bell.

3 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sho Poke (Arrieta, Tracy Jr.)123/6-1

2: Factory Made (Goncalves, Lund)120/8-1

3: Swayze (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/12-1

4: Bruder Bob (Loverberry, Robertson)120/5-1

5: English Ransom (Gonzalez, Tracy Jr.)123/12-1

6: Noble Eygyptian (Mojica, Diodoro)120/3-1

7: JP’s Pride (Eikleberry, Berndt)123/9-5

8: Command Code (Martin Jr., Heitzmann)123/10-1

J P’S PRIDE was runner-up last out as the favorite, but the gelding never runs a bad one. NOBLE EGYPTIAN got his nose down in time last out as the chalk and will be forwardly placed from the bell. BRUDER BOB deserves another chance for hot barn after stumbling out of the gate last race and losing his jockey.

4 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Pandora Sky (Williams, Fields)123/20-1

2: Speeding Lady (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/3-1

3: Unbridledmoonlight (Escobar, Rhone)120/12-1

4: Badger Babe (Martin Jr., Weir)123/15-1

5: Timber Lady (Bedford, McKinley)120/12-1

6: Tahkodha Luv (Goncalves, Lund)120/10-1

7: Rosie’s Flower’s (Harr, Rengstorf)115/15-1

8: Stellatide (Meche, Sheehan)120/20-1

9: Kennedy’s Kitten (Roman, Peters)120/15-1

10: For Saras Sake (Hernandez, Rarick)123/8-1

11: Arnold’s Patsy (Butler, Rhone)123/4-1

12: Temples Mon Cheri (Arrieta, Riecken)123/7-2

ARNOLD’S PATSY is strictly the one to catch to get the win in a field full of chasers. SPEEDING LADY is usually hanging around, she just can’t seem to finish the job when things unfold. TEMPLES MON CHERI will be pushing forward out of the gate from the outside hole.

5 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hash Brown (Martin Jr., House)123/3-1

2: Creative Xpression (Gonzalez, Brinson)123/2-1

3: Ms Comedy Time (Goncalves, Rarick)123/12-1

4: Icy Hot Miss (Hernandez, Bravo)123/6-1

5: Giving Tree (Goodwin, Scherer)120/8-1

6: Hanalei Sun (Roman, Berndt)120/10-1

7: Skat Happens (Arrieta, McKinley)123/7-2

CREATIVE XPRESSION had brutal beginning last race and is a logical threat in present form with clean start. HASH BROWN plunges in class off the turf and should be rolling late with the inside draw. SKAT HAPPENS cuts back in distance and should be compromised by fast pace to swoop on. ICY HOT MISS is early speed type and one to keep a eye on at a price.

6 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $12,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Five Star Creek (Hamilton, Rarick)120/9-2

2: Fridaynitestar (Eikleberry, Litfin)120/9-5

3: Justcallme Charlie (Hernandez, Rengstorf)120/8-1

4: Familiar Rhythm (Arrieta, Bravo)120/10-1

5: Hatties Jewel (Martin Jr., Broberg)120/6-1

6: Brysons Confession (Lindsay, Hawley)123/2-1

BRYSONS CONFESSION will be sitting in cushy spot behind the speed for first crack on front runner. FRIDAYNITE STAR owns excellent positional speed and is the horse to beat, but barn is still searching for first win. FIVE STAR CREEK was a well bet disappointment last out, but brutal start made getting the victory a tough chore.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: It Makes Sense (Gonzalez, Davis)120/2-1

2: Cinco Star (Evans, Robertson)123/9-2

3: Never Give In (Hamilton, Diodoro)120/8-1

4: C Dub (Mojica, Diodoro)120/9-5

5: Speeding Kid (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/6-1

6: Izzy the Warrior (Arrieta, Bethke)120/10-1

C DUB is all about speed and has consecutive wins in front running style coming in. CINCO STAR is main threat from off-the-pace and got impressive win last out with Cecily Evans aboard. IT MAKES SENSE returns to sprinting on the main track after clunker last race with the turf experiment.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Welldidyougetit (Hernandez, Metz)123/8-1

2: Odyssey Explorer (Mojica, Diodoro)123/4-1

3: Buxterhooter (Martin Jr., Berndt)123/2-1

4: No Mo Itch (Roman, Robertson)123/9-2

5: Count Hu (Arreita, Diodoro)123/3-1

6: Nobutzaboutit (Eikleberry, Sharp)123/6-1

COUNT HU drops for over half the price with the surface switch and has bullet drill entering for the Diodoro barn. BUXTERHOOTER is confirmed closer and one to fend off down the stretch as the probable favorite. ODYSSEY EXPLORER will loom another late closing threat, but lack of early speed could be a problem.