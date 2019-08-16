Post time: 6 pm. Best bet: Funky (9th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 6 (All/All/3,4/1), $54.

1 1 Mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: R J’s Lemon Drop (Roman, McKinley)115/10-1

2: Direct Impact (Goodwin, Wiley)123/6-1

3: Fearless Bodgit (Martin, Jr., Wiley)123/5-2

4: Hunky Monkey (Harr, Sheehan)118/5-1

5: Dakota Academy (Hamilton, Hanson)120/15-1

6: Sir Zebo (Meche, Sheehan)123/2-1

7: You Got the Look (Garner, Fields)120/9-2

YOU GOT THE LOOK appears to be lone speed and will attempt to wire the field from out of the gate. SIR ZEBO is the horse to beat on paper, but confirmed closer will have a tough time getting to the finish line first with lack of field speed. HUNKY MONKEY has had a rough go like the others but is a price play in a fairly open race.

2 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mrs. D’s Concerto (Arrieta, Donlin)115/3-1

2: Ray’s Angel (Loveberry, Biehler)123/9-2

3: Blue Eclipse (Hernandez, Berndt)120/2-1

4: Ever On Cowboy (Martin, Jr., Wiley)123/8-1

5: Easter Music (Roman, Robertson)120/5-2

6: Moment of Magic (Eikleberry, Donlin)120/10-1

EASTER MUSIC has been on the bench since June 22, when he broke his maiden in a driving finish. Solid series of works coming in. BLUE ECLIPSE didn’t disappoint as the favorite last out in a very competitive race. MRS. D’S CONCERTO is lone girl in the field, and she’ll have the boys chasing her on the lead from the start.

3 About 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Trappiza (Mojica, Diodoro)123/5-2

2: Pure Sugar (Butler, Sterling, Jr.)123/9-2

3: Nariz Canela (Arrieta, Rengstorf)120/6-1

4: Melody Rose (Martin, Jr., Biehler)120/5-1

5: Summer Lovin (Hernandez, Riecken)123/10-1

6: Its Noon Somewhere (Roman, Anderson)123/8-1

7: Drane Fame (Eikleberry, Rhone)123/12-1

8: She Looks Proud (Canchari, Hornsby)123/7-2

TRAPPIZA has faced tougher on the West Coast but hasn’t been seen since April. I’ll take a shot with the class drop and tough connections. PURE SUGAR has shown promise in all four summer starts but had to settle for minor awards. One to catch to get the win. SHE LOOKS PROUD should be in great tracking spot and is reunited with jockey who last got the win aboard the 5-year-old mare.

4 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Red Pants (Gonzalez, Davis)120/8-1

2: Chroniqueur (Meche, Scherer)120/6-1

3: Bevolution (Hamilton, Rarick)123/10-1

4: Schindlers Risk (Martin, Jr., Schindler)123/12-1

5: English Ransom (Loveberry, Tracy, Jr.)123/5-1

6: Sweet Idi (Mojica, Robertson)123/4-1

7: Jerf (Arrieta, Donlin, Jr.)123/7-2

8: Factory Made (Goncalves, Lund)120/3-1

Evenly matched field, but I’ll take a stab with CHRONIQUER at a price. Stretches out for the first time on the turf and might try to steal the race on the lead. FACTORY MADE failed to hold on last out after dictating the pace. Most likely will get first crack on top pick. JERF and SWEET IDI should give a good account of themselves down the stretch and are major players.

5 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ginger Rose (Hernandez, Silva)123/7-2

2: Showreel (Thompson, Richard)120/5-2

3: Atilla Katie (Goodwin, Weidner)120/20-1

4: Cause to Wonder (Butler, Silva)120/8-1

5: Gattaia (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/15-1

6: Housemaker (Loveberry, Van Winkle)120/10-1

7: Dusty Princess (Bell, Donlin, Jr.)120/6-1

8: Raging Gold Digger (Eikleberry, Berndt)123/9-2

9: R J’s Silver Syd (Meche, McKinley)120/8-1

Another good betting race with many ways to go. RAGING GOLD DIGGER won by over four lengths last out as the favorite and now takes a significant drop. Should sit in garden spot behind front-runner. GINGER ROSE went gate-to-wire last out and will try to duplicate that effort. Have much respect for morning line favorite SHOWREEL but prefer others.

6 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Vanderbilt Beach (Hamilton, Riecken)120/8-1

2: Classy Individual (Goncalves, Rhone)123/5-1

3: Stealthy Traveler (Bell, Wolff)120/10-1

4: Fritz Johansen (Eikleberry, Eidschun)120/5-2

5: Spirit of Caledon (Mojica, Diodoro)120/9-2

6: Star in Charge (Meche, Nolen)120/7-2

7: Real Fast Music (Canchari, Bethke)120/12-1

8: Azaruk (Arrieta, Berndt)120/6-1

SPIRIT OF CALEDON won as the favorite two back, then followed that effort with a dud. FRITZ JOHANSEN switches surfaces after flattening out late in the game against slightly tougher. STAR IN CHARGE will press the pace and is usually hanging around when things unfold.

7 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dion (Arrieta, Bethke)120/2-1

2: World Famous Sam T (Bell, Bethke)120/9-2

3: Langs Legend (Martin, Jr., Donlin, Jr.)120/5-2

4: Oso Ready (Mojica, Heitzmann)120/3-1

5: Monday Confession (Butler, Litfin)120/10-1

6: Lonesome Highway (Canchari, Bethke)120/8-1

OSO READY has quick turn of foot, as do others in this small group. I believe jockey will sit the gelding behind the speed for first assault. LANGS LEGEND and WORLD FAMOUS SAM T will be ding-donging on the lead, sacrificing themselves for others. DION is a mysterious morning line favorite but will get ground-saving rail trip with a top jock aboard.

8 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ain’tseentheball (Goncalves, Pfeifer)123/8-1

2: Vix Vision (Martin, Jr., Hanson)123/12-1

3: May We All (Roman, Sharp)120/7-2

4: Drama in Danube (Butler, Sterling, Jr.)123/2-1

5: Jimbo’s Biz (Eikleberry, Silva)120/5-2

6: Delta Reward (Hamilton, Hornsby)120/15-1

DRAMA IN DANUBE is strictly the one to catch to get the victory and will be a single on many Pick 4 tickets. MAY WE ALL is alert gate-breaker and was three-length winner last out. JIMBO’S BIZ will negotiate the travel from the back of the pack and was late-closing winner last out.

9 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Funky (Butler, Rhone)120/5-2

2: Fierce He Be (Goodwin, Wiley)123/7-2

3: One Fine Fellow (Arroyo, Fauchald)120/15-1

4: Keagan’s Ford (Meche, Fauchald)120/15-1

5: Gotta Lil Captain (Harr, Wiley)115/2-1

6: Bank On Me (S. Gonzalez, Fauchald)120/10-1

FUNKY should exhibit early speed for the Butler/Rhone duo as your likely pacesetter. GOTTA LIL CAPTAIN had some issues out of the gate last out and looks to rebound in third career start. FIERCE HE BE will loom the late closing threat but will need to sit closer to the pack to have a chance.