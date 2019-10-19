RIVALRY FACTS

• The first Tommie-Johnnie game in 1901 was played at a neutral site: Lexington Park in St. Paul, which stood not far from Allianz Field. The series also has been played at Hamline University, St. Cloud Tech High School, the Metrodome and Target Field.

• Legendary St. John’s coach John Gagliardi won his first game against the Tommies, a 14-6 victory in 1953 in St. Paul. Gagliardi, who died last year at age 91, had a 43-17 record against St. Thomas.

• The Tommies are 18-9-1 against the Johnnies in games not coached by Gagliardi.

• The series’ only tie was a 0-0 deadlock in 1935. The Johnnies’ longest winning streak is 12 (1998-2009), while the Tommies’ best run is eight in a row (1940-1950).

Source: Gene McGivern, St. Thomas athletic communications