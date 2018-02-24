GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - Three years ago, after John Shuster’s newly-assembled curling team finished its first season with a U.S. title, he had an inkling he had put together a special group of players. “The end of that season didn’t feel like the end of something,’’ he said. “It felt like just the beginning. And I had never felt that before.’’

Shuster had no idea what was coming. Saturday, the skip from Chisholm led the U.S. to its first Olympic gold medal in curling, beating Sweden 10-7 at Gangneung Curling Centre. His brilliant double takeout with the last stone of the eighth end broke a 5-5 tie in astonishing style and gave the U.S. a 10-5 lead that put it on its way to only the second Olympic medal in U.S. curling history.

Shuster had achieved something unprecedented before he ever arrived in Pyeongchang, as the first U.S. man to make four Olympic curling teams. With Tyler George and John Landsteiner of Duluth and Matt Hamilton of McFarland, Wis., he wrote an improbable ending to a tournament in which the U.S. started the round robin with a 2-4 record.

A victory over Canada in the next preliminary game—the first ever by the U.S. at the Olympics—started a five-game win streak that ended in tears, hugs and gold. It also ended questions about whether Shuster, 35, could bring the U.S. the ultimate prize. He skipped the Americans to ninth- and 10th-place finishes at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Games, but came to Pyeongchang with the best foursome he ever had put together.

Since the sport was added to the Olympic program in 1998, the Americans had won only one medal, a bronze in 2006. Shuster was part of that team, skipped by Bemidji’s Pete Fenson.

Saturday’s gold-medal game drew a star-studded crowd, including Ivanka Trump—in Pyeongchang to attend Sunday’s Closing Ceremony—the gold medal-winning U.S. women’s hockey team and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. New curling fan Mr. T called the team for a pep talk Saturday morning; so did Olympic gold medalist Dan Jansen. When Shuster was struggling in the round robin, he found inspiration in a video of Jansen talking about his hard road to Olympic gold.

The game was the talk of social media, too. Curling clubs all over the U.S. held watch parties and tweeted their support. Elementary school students posted photos of themselves playing makeshift curling games, displaying handmade good-luck signs.

Team Shuster has been relaxed ever since it began its winning streak, and that appeared to carry over to the gold-medal game. They waved at their families in the stands, Hamilton posed for the TV cameras, and Hamilton and George executed an elaborate team handshake on the ice just before the first stones were thrown.

A bit of tension began to build, though, after Sweden took a 2-0 lead in the second end. Sweden blanked the first end as the teams got a feel for the ice. In the second, Shuster slid a shot past a Swedish stone on a takeout attempt, leaving Niklas Edin to tuck in his final stone for two points.

Shuster shook it off quickly and got the two points back, as he and George displayed some sharpshooting in the third end. George’s double takeout set the table. With the last rock of the end, Shuster executed a tricky double takeout, just nudging out a second Swedish stone to tie it 2-2.

Edin had been extremely accurate to that point. He finally missed a shot in the fourth end, allowing the Americans to steal a point and take their first lead of the game.

Edin tried to take out a U.S. stone but nicked another one and actually moved the U.S. rock closer to the button. Shuster put a second stone into scoring position, but they were lined up for what looked like a straightforward double takeout. Edin didn’t get it, leaving one U.S. stone and one Swedish stone in the eight-foot. A measurement determined the U.S. stone was closer to the button—barely—giving the U.S. a steal for one and a 3-2 lead.

A Shuster miss and a nice touch by Edin on a draw with his final stone gave Sweden two points in the fifth end, pushing it back into a 4-3 lead. But the give-and-take continued in the sixth. This time, Edin misfired again, as his final shot took out a U.S. stone but rolled too far. With one U.S. rock in the four-foot, a soft Shuster draw scored two to put the U.S. ahead 5-4.

By that point, Hamilton—the team’s comic relief—had begun chewing his nails. The U.S. again put lots of rocks in the house in the seventh end and looked primed for a steal, with a rock on the button. But Edin saved the end with a terrific runback, using his shot to start a chain reaction that bumped the U.S. out of scoring position and pulled Sweden into a 5-5 tie.

The U.S. put several stones in the house in the eighth end. Sweden had shot rock, but Shuster knocked out two stones on his final shot to get the five points.