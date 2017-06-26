Garrison Keillor/AP photo

Minnesotans may be slightly perturbed this morning at HBO's "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"-- but not for the reason you might imagine.

Sunday's show narrowed in on the anti-vaccine movement, pointing out that its rise among Somali communities has most likely led to 78 reported cases of measles in our state in 2017, outpacing the total number in the United States last year. The host used a clip from CBS News featuring former WCCO anchor Jamie Yuccas as a set up..

"The only thing Minnesota should have more of than any other state is Garrisons Keillor and people disappointed by the Mall of America," Oliver said.

Hold up. Rewind the tape. Garrisons Keillor?

One doesn't expect a British-bred comic to be a "Prairie Home Companion" addict, but it it too much to ask, John, to properly pronounce the name of one of your elders? Especially since you met your future wife at the Republican National Convention, just a powdermilk biscuit's throw away from the Fitzgerald Theater?

Coming up next week: Oliver takes on Als Franken.



