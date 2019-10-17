John McGovern, an Arlington, Minn., native, didn't let his size keep him from being one of the top University of Minnesota football players in the early 20th century.

The 5-foot-9, 155-pound McGovern was the quarterback of the Gophers in 1908, 1909 and 1910. He was a durable player on both sides of the ball, missing just one game in those three seasons. He was also an accurate kicker for the teams coached by Dr. Henry L. Williams.

In 1909 he was named a consensus All-America and All-Big Ten. He was also named All-Big Ten in 1910. McGovern also wrestled for the Gophers.

After graduating from the University, McGovern worked as a sports editor for a Minneapolis newspaper before becoming a lawyer.

Class: 1958.

