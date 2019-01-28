John Mayer isn’t letting his 2019 warm-weather dates with the Dead & Company kill his summer tour plans with his own band.

The groovy, soft-crooning guitar wiz will play his own body of work – yep, probably including “Your Body Is a Wonderland” – at Xcel Energy Center on Aug. 5. Much like the Dead, Mayer’s shows of late have featured two sets with intermission, so no opener was named for his late-summer dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon via Ticketmaster.com, the arena box office or 800-745-3000. Pre-sale options start Tuesday. As is now its normal practice, the promoter Live Nation did not name ticket prices so it can basically charge whatever it wants in the publicly owned St. Paul arena.

Mayer also played Xcel Center in April 2017 shortly after the release of his last studio album, “The Search for Everything.” He recently dropped a new song, “New Light,” and hinted that a new album may be out by summer.

The nearest he’ll get to Minnesota on the Dead & Co. tour is a two-night stand at Wrigley Field in Chicago on June 14-15.