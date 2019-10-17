Eveleth, Minn., native John Mayasich is considered by many as the top amateur hockey player produced in the United States.

After helping Eveleth High School win four consecutive state hockey titles from 1948 to 1951 and then was a three-time All-America at the University of Minnesota. After his Gophers career, he was a member of the U.S. Olympic team that won a silver medal in 1956 and a gold medal in 1960.

Seven decades later, he still holds scoring records for the state tournament and the Gophers.

He is a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

JOHN MAYASICH

Class: 1987.

Sport: Hockey.

Teams: Eveleth H.S., Gophers, U.S. Olympic teams.