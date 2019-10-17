John Kundla, who was born in Pennsylvania but moved to Minneapolis at the age of 5, was a standout athlete in baseball and basketball for the University of Minnesota.

After playing one season of professional baseball, he embarked on a Hall of Fame coaching career in basketball.

Kundla was the first coach of the Minneapolis Lakers of the NBA. Under Kundla the Lakers won six championships and were the NBA's first dynasty.

After leaving the Lakers, he coached the University of Minnesota men's basketball team for nine seasons.

