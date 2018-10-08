GAGLIARDI TIMELINE

Nov. 1, 1926: Gagliardi is born in Trinidad, Colo., to Ventura and Antonietta Gagliardi.

1943: At age 16, becomes the coach of his Trinidad Catholic high school football team after the coach was drafted into military service.

1947: Becomes the coach at Colorado Springs St. Mary's High School while attending Colorado College.

May 22, 1949: Gagliardi is named the athletic director and football coach at Carroll College in Helena, Mont.

June 4, 1949: Graduates from Colorado College with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Oct. 15, 1949: Carroll defeats Rocky Mountain College 38-20 in Billings, Mont., in Gagliardi's college coaching debut.

Nov. 15, 1952: Carroll defeats Weber State 14-6 in Helena in Gagliardi's final game at Carroll. In four seasons, Carroll was 21-6-1 under Gagliardi.

Feb. 22, 1953: Gagliardi is named the coach at St. John's, replacing future NFL Hall of Famer and St. John's alumnus Johnny "Blood" McNally.

Sept. 12, 1953: In Gagliardi's first game as Johnnies coach, they lose to St. Cloud State 7-0.

Sept. 18, 1953: The Johnnies defeat St. Mary's 22-6 in Winona for their first victory under Gagliardi.

Nov. 6, 1953: The Johnnies close their first season under Gagliardi with a 27-0 victory at Hamline to earn a share of the MIAC title (with Gustavus). The Johnnies were 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the MIAC.

Nov. 30, 1963: Playing their first postseason game under Gagliardi, the Johnnies defeat Emporia State 51-0 in the first round of the NAIA playoffs at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington.

Dec. 14, 1963: The Johnnies defeat Prairie View A&M 33-27 in the NAIA championship game in Sacramento, Calif.

Oct. 9, 1965: St. John's defeats Hamline 34-6 for Gagliardi's 100th career victory.

Dec. 11, 1965: The Johnnies defeat Linfield 33-0 in the NAIA championship game in Augusta, Ga.

Dec. 4, 1976: The Johnnies defeat Towson State 31-28 in the NCAA Division III championship game in Phenix City, Ala.

Oct. 11, 1980: St. John's defeats Bethel 45-10 for Gagliardi's 200th career victory.

July 17, 1993: The Gagliardi Trophy is unveiled. It will be presented annually to the NCAA Division III player of the year who displays excellence in athletics, academics and community service.

Oct. 16, 1993: St. John's defeats Bethel 77-12 for Gagliardi's 300th career victory.

Dec. 7, 2002: St. John's defeats Linfield 21-14 for Gagliardi's 400th career victory.

Nov. 8, 2003: Gagliardi becomes the all-time winningest coach in college football history with his 409th career victory after St. John's beats Bethel 29-26. He surpasses Grambling's Eddie Robinson, who won 408 games in 55 seasons.

2003: The Johnnies defeat Mount Union 24-6 in the NCAA Division III championship game in Salem, Va.

August 11, 2006: Gagliardi is named to the College Football Hall of Fame. He and Florida State's Bobby Bowden are the first active coaches to be named to the Hall.

Oct. 13, 2007: St. John's defeats Gustavus Adolphus 40-0 for Gagliardi's 450th career victory.

Sept. 1, 2012: Gagliardi opens his 60th season as the Johnnies coach with a 52-7 victory over Northwestern (St. Paul).

Nov. 10, 2012: The Johnnies lose to Bethel 27-22 in their season finale. They finish with a 5-5 record— their 44th consecutive season with .500 record or better.

Nov. 19, 2012: Gagliardi announces his retirement, 18 days after his 86th birthday. In 64 seasons, his college career record is 465-132-10 (.774 winning percentage).

Sept. 22, 2018: Gagliardi is the first inductee into St. John's new J-Club Hall of Honor.

JOEL RIPPEL