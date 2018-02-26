Turn it up. The Treasure Island Casino outdoor music series will get loud on June 29 with Rock Hall of Famers John Fogerty and ZZ Top sharing a bill.

Fogerty, who always turns his guitars up to 11, is known for all the classics he wrote for Creedence Clearwater Revival including “Born on the Bayou” and “Proud Mary” as well as such solo hits as “Centerfield.”

ZZ Top, that little old blues band from Texas, has cruised for decades on the impetus of “Legs,” “Tush” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”

The acts, who started in the 1960s, are calling this the Blues and Bayous Tour.

Tickets for Treasure Island, starting at $42.50, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Other concerts announced for the Treasure Island amphitheater series include Kid Rock on Aug. 11 and Steve Martin and Martin Short on Aug. 10.